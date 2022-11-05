Read full article on original website
Italy has been a staunch supporter of Ukraine — but that support could dwindle
Since Russia's invasion in February, Italy has been one of the European Union's staunchest supporters of Ukraine. But as NPR's Sylvia Poggioli reports, there is concern that Ukraine fatigue is beginning to set in. SYLVIA POGGIOLI, BYLINE: Last month Italy got a new right-wing coalition government. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni...
Author Andrew Weiss on his graphic novel, "Accidental Czar"
NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with author Andrew Weiss about his graphic novel, "Accidental Czar: The Life and Lies of Vladimir Putin," which details Putin's rise from KGB officer to president. MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:. It can be all too easy to paint Vladimir Putin as a cartoon villain, a...
Russia-Ukraine war live: Crimea bridge ‘may not be repaired for a year’; eastern Europe preparing for rise in refugees
UK predicts bridge unlikely to be fully operational until September 2023; city officials say preparations for new refugees necessary this winter
How you can avoid disinformation about election vote counting and the results
It is Election Day, the last chance to make your voice heard through your vote. Results might be slow coming, though, because of the number of mail-in ballots this year. That lag time before getting conclusive winners gives disinformation a chance to spread. There's already been a lot of it this campaign season from both foreign and domestic sources. Yesterday, the founder of a Russian private military organization known as the Wagner Group said that he has interfered in this year's midterms and some in the past, and he said he would commit to interfering in future U.S. elections. For more, we turn to Nina Jankowicz. She was the executive director of the Biden administration's short-lived Disinformation Governance Board and is now with the Centre for Information Resilience. Thank you so much for being with us.
Italy says dozens of migrants stuck on a ship near its coast aren't welcome
Italy's new right-wing government is taking a harder line on migrants picked up by rescue boats in the Mediterranean — blocking men from leaving the ships. Italy's new right-wing government is taking a harder line on the NGOs that rescue migrants in the Mediterranean Sea. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. Migrants...
IMF steps in to bail out Bangladesh's struggling economy
South Asia's "economic miracle" needs help from the International Monetary Fund. High fuel prices mean rolling blackouts and a loss of productivity at garment factories — once an engine of growth. AILSA CHANG, HOST:. Bangladesh has been called an economic miracle. The South Asian country has seen some of...
Mail-In Ballots, Indian Child Welfare, Migrants Barred from Italy
Mail-in voting might keep election night from being results night. Supreme Court takes up Indian Child Welfare Act and adoption. Italy's new government is taking a hard line on Mediterranean migrants.
Activist counts on publicity to get her brother released from an Egyptian prison
NPR's Leila Fadel talks to Sanaa Seif, who's attending the climate summit in Egypt. She's pressuring authorities to release her brother, a voice of Egypt's 2011 uprising, before he dies in prison. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. A leading voice of Egypt's revolt against autocracy in 2011 may die behind bars in...
How would the president and Congress govern with a divided government?
With the possibility of a divided government and the 2024 election looming, how will the president and Congress govern? What, if anything, can they accomplish in the next two years?. ELISSA NADWORNY, HOST:. It's Election Day, and it's a close one in a lot of places. So it will be...
Farmers hope the lame duck session can change the immigration system
Plans to overhaul the immigration system have stalled yet again. So farmers and other groups are looking to the lame duck session and hoping that more modest proposals can find bipartisan support. ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:. This election cycle has highlighted the growing divide in American politics over immigration. But people...
Haiti Is In Turmoil — But Is International Intervention The Right Solution?
Haiti is a country in crisis. Armed gangs have overtaken the capital of Port-au-Prince. Electricity and clean drinking water are in very short supply and there's been an outbreak of cholera. Half the population is facing acute hunger. Haiti's government has asked for international assistance. But many Haitians don't want...
Oath Keepers founder denies he had a role in planning the Captiol attack
Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes testified in his own defense Monday, denying he had a role in planning the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol attack. He and four others are charged with seditious conspiracy. ELISSA NADWORNY, HOST:. A pivotal moment today in the Justice Department's first seditious conspiracy case connected to...
Philippine investigators say suspended prison chief ordered killing of radio host
Investigators in the Philippines allege a criminal organization carried out the murder of a popular radio host, and they say the national chief of prisons ordered the killing. NPR's Julie McCarthy reports. JULIE MCCARTHY, BYLINE: In revealing their case Monday, investigators said that Correction Chief Gerald Bantag, now out of...
Consider This from NPR
UNIDENTIFIED PROTESTERS: (Chanting in non-English language). Down with the prime minister, down with the occupation - these were the words being chanted recently by protesters outside of the French Embassy in Port-au-Prince, the capital of Haiti. Nicholson Pierre was one of the organizers. He and fellow demonstrators were protesting against everything from government corruption and the possibility of foreign intervention in Haiti to the seeming impunity criminal gangs enjoy in the country.
