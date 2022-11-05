Read full article on original website
One of Twitter's top execs quit the day after tweeting that she had a 'great discussion' with Elon Musk about the company's future
"Remember that we create the organization we want to be a part of," former Twitter CCO Sarah Personette tweeted. "No one else."
Fired Twitter CFO, who's getting a $25.4 million golden parachute, says 'the past 6 months have pulled on every mental muscle I've developed in 48 years'
Twitter's former CFO Ned Segal said goodbye to the company in a Twitter thread on Friday morning after Elon Musk fired him.
Elon Musk clarifies that Donald Trump and other banned accounts won't be allowed back on Twitter before the midterm elections, if at all
Elon Musk said banned Twitter accounts will not be allowed back for "at least a few more weeks." This means that former president Donald Trump will not be on Twitter before the midterm elections. Trump was suspended from Twitter in January 2021 after the Capitol riot for inciting violence. Elon...
Elon Musk wistfully shared a meme on Twitter with an image of a Nazi soldier carrying messenger pigeons
Elon Musk shared a meme to Twitter on Monday that included a photo of a Nazi soldier. "How times have changed," the billionaire wrote above the edited photo which showed notification bubbles near a box of messenger pigeons. Twitter's new billionaire owner Elon Musk shared a meme to the social...
Elon Musk says he won't ban the Twitter account that tracks his jet due to his commitment to free speech. He previously offered the owner $5,000 to take it down.
Elon Musk said he won't ban the Twitter account that tracks his private jet. Musk previously offered the account owner, Jack Sweeney, $5,000 to take it down. Sweeney thanked Musk and told Insider he'd still be open to discussing a new deal to take it down. Elon Musk said on...
Elon Musk told Mark Ruffalo not everything AOC says is accurate after the actor begged him to get off Twitter following criticism from the lawmaker
Elon Musk and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez feuded this week following his takeover of Twitter. After actor Mark Ruffalo got involved, Musk told him not to believe everything the lawmaker says. Ocasio-Cortez had accused Musk of messing with her account for saying something he didn't like. Tesla billionaire Elon Musk on...
Elon Musk will have to sell Tesla stock to fund Twitter unless the exodus of advertisers reverses soon, says Loup's Gene Munster
Elon Musk could be forced to sell Tesla stock as losses at Twitter pile up, according to Gene Munster. The Loup Funds managing partner told CNBC that unless the advertiser exodus improves, Musk may have to sell shares in April. Musk, who took over Twitter last month, has said the...
Days After Laying Off Half The Company, Twitter Asks Some Employees To Come Back
Just days after laying off about half of Twitter’s workforce following Elon Musk’s acquisition, the company is now asking dozens of those employees to come back. On Friday, Musk began mass layoffs at the San Francisco-based company, letting go of roughly 3,700 workers via email. Many Twitter employees expressed learning of their layoff after they were already cut off from accessing company-wide systems.
Elon Musk's Twitter laid off more than 90% of staff in India — now only about 12 employees remain, report says
Elon Musk's Twitter slashed 90% of employees in India over the weekend, sources told Bloomberg. Twitter had about 200 staff in the country but now only about 12 remain, per the report. About 70% of the layoffs in India were in the product and engineering team, it added. Twitter has...
The CEO of Twitter rival Mastodon calls Elon Musk 'not entirely comprehensible,' says the billionaire must now 'deal with the fallout' of his 'impulse' buy
Mastodon CEO Eugen Rochko was asked about Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter during an interview. He said Musk "is not entirely comprehensible" and must now "deal with the fallout" of his purchase. Rochko's comments come as some Twitter users migrate to Mastodon, which just hit 1 million users. Eugen Rochko,...
Elon Musk says Twitter is losing more than $4 million a day so he had 'no choice' about cutting thousands of jobs
Elon Musk said he had "no choice" to cut Twitter staff as the company loses $4 million a day. He is cutting the workforce by up to 50% following his $44 billion takeover. Some staff were cut off from their laptops and systems before receiving an email about their role.
A Twitter employee quit his job to try to save his colleagues
Andrew Haigh, a former curation lead at Twitter based in London, said it "wasn't an easy decision" but "the right one."
Elon Musk Is Bad at This
Elon Musk has spent the past 12 years tweeting whatever comes into his mind, often without major negative consequences. That was before he owned the place. Now, less than two weeks after his $44 billion purchase, the world’s richest man is finding that his actions—which recently included tweeting a baseless conspiracy theory to Hillary Clinton about the assault on Paul Pelosi—may actually have consequences. Advertisers are fleeing, the employees remaining after a round of mass layoffs are alienated, and onlookers are completely vexed by a freewheeling approach that has coincided with a rise in hate speech on the platform, among other problems.
What the wave of tech layoffs tell us about the economy
Friday's jobs report came in strong: the US economy added 261,000 new jobs in October, blowing away analyst expectations of 200,000, even as unemployment ticked up to 3.7%.
Jack Dorsey tweets apology and takes responsibility for mass layoffs at Twitter under Elon Musk
Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey is taking responsibility for the massive layoffs under Elon Musk. On Saturday, Dorsey tweeted an apology and expressed love for the Twitter staff. Former Twitter employees are slamming the company and Musk for his chaotic first week at the helm. Former Twitter employees have been vocal...
Elon Musk Appears To Threaten Advertisers Wary Of His Twitter Takeover
Newly minted Twitter CEO Elon Musk launched an apparent attack on skittish advertisers late Friday as he faces a potentially devastating advertising exodus from the social media giant he just took over. After Musk said that Twitter “has had a massive drop in revenue” because of “activist groups pressuring advertisers,”...
Elon Musk ruthlessly fired Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal. He's the latest in a long line of Silicon Valley giants to face Musk's wrath, from Jeff Bezos to Mark Zuckerberg.
Elon Musk fired Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal on his first day of owning the company. Musk is known for his fiery temper and cutthroat tweets and has clashed with many of tech's biggest players. He's targeted people including Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg, and Bill Gates. Parag Agrawal. Musk and Twitter...
Tesla falls to its lowest level since May 2021 as Elon Musk turns attention to Twitter turnaround and fears grow of more stock sales
Investors aren't happy that Elon Musk has reportedly tapped a team of Tesla engineers to help turn Twitter around.
Elon Musk said a monetization model is coming 'for all forms of content' on Twitter — it may beat YouTube's
Elon Musk said a monetization model is coming "for all forms of content" on Twitter. He said on Saturday that the forthcoming model intends to surpass YouTube's current creator rates. He also announced incoming content formats like adding "long-form text to tweets" and longer video. Elon Musk said Twitter is...
No more 'notepad screenshots': Elon Musk says adding 'long-form text to tweets' is a 'high priority'
Elon Musk said Twitter will launch a new feature where users can post "long-form text to tweets". He tweeted the idea Saturday after rolling out Twitter Blue, the paid verification subscription. Musk also said the platform would launch “creator monetization” across all forms of content. Elon Musk said...
