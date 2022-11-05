Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
3 Stocks to Buy If They Take a Dip
This year hasn't been an easy one for investors as the stock market has been battling pressure from soaring inflation, rising interest rates, and a softening macroeconomic backdrop. As of this writing, the S&P 500 is down 21% in 2022 after being up 29% in 2021 and 18% in 2020.
NASDAQ
2 Sizzling Hot Stocks to Buy Right Now
With the stock market in bear territory and a lot of fear in financial media, sizzling hot stocks might not be the first thing you think of when it comes to the market right now. It might seem like these stocks are few and far between. But there are under-the-radar stocks in unexpected areas shaking off the doom and gloom, plying ahead, and posting red-hot gains in 2022.
NASDAQ
3 No-Brainer Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation
High inflation, rising interest rates, and other macro headwinds caused many investors to broadly shun growth stocks this year as the S&P 500 lost more than 20% of its value and the Nasdaq Composite sank by over 30%. However, this ongoing bear market also created some incredible buying opportunities for investors who can tune out the near-term noise.
NASDAQ
Got $1,000? 2 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy and Hold for at Least the Next Decade
If you're investing in the stock market right now, it's important to focus on companies that have staying power in your portfolio and can rely on strong tailwinds for long-term growth. In the current environment, with ongoing macroeconomic and foreign currency headwinds, geopolitical unrest, and fears of a global recession, companies across all sectors are being tested.
NASDAQ
Why Hims & Hers Health Stock Soared Today
Shares of Hims & Hers Health (NYSE: HIMS) popped 19% on Tuesday after the personalized health and wellness company issued an upbeat financial forecast. Hims & Hers Health added more than 170,000 net new subscriptions in the third quarter, marking an all-time high and its third consecutive quarter of over 100,000 customer additions. The company ended September with a total of 991,000 subscriptions, representing year-over-year growth of 80%.
NASDAQ
Why Cryptocurrencies Went Into Free Fall Overnight
The cryptocurrency market went into free fall overnight after Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao and FTX and Alameda Research founder Sam Bankman-Fried escalated their feud. The fallout has been widespread but there were some key moves among certain digital currencies. As of 7:30 a.m. ET, FTX Token has fallen 22.7% in...
NASDAQ
Got $500? 2 Stocks to Buy and Hold for At Least 5 Years
The stock market can be an incredible way to build and sustain wealth, but it takes time, patience, and consistency to achieve rewarding returns that bear up through various market cycles. While larger investments may help grow your portfolio faster, you don't need lots of money to start building positions in the companies that interest you most.
NASDAQ
Is This Growth Stock a Buy After Delivering Spectacular Results?
Chegg (NYSE: CHGG) is an education technology company experiencing solid top- and bottom-line growth. This growth stock reported third-quarter earnings that thrilled stock market investors. This video highlights whether this growth stock is a buy right now. Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Nov. 3, 2022. The video...
NASDAQ
2 Explosive Growth Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond
Growth stocks may not be as popular as they were in the pandemic's early days, but that doesn't mean these companies are all vestiges of a bygone investment era. Some of these once popular growth-oriented companies weren't necessarily supported by the underlying fundamentals needed to sustain long-term, durable growth. But...
NASDAQ
Valuable Spectrum And An Imminent 5G Launch Make Dish Stock A Buy
Dish Network stock (NASDAQ:DISH) posted a mixed set of Q3 2022 results last week as its core satellite TV business continued to lose subscribers, although its retail wireless business has shown signs of stabilizing. Revenues for the quarter fell by about 8% versus last year to $4.1 billion, missing estimates, while net income fell almost 25% to $412 million slightly ahead of estimates.
NASDAQ
Why Tesla Shares Dropped Below $200 Monday
Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is already dealing with COVID-19-related issues at its most productive facility in Shanghai, China. But other factors are weighing on the stock today, too. That has led to a decline in the shares this morning, with the stock reaching its lowest level in 18 months. As of 11:43 a.m. ET Monday, Tesla shares were down 5%.
NASDAQ
Here's the Best Growth Stock to Buy Right Now If You're Worried About a Recession
Is the U.S. economy in a recession? The answer really depends on whom you listen to. Officially, the National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER) needs to weigh in, which it hasn't done yet. The last time the NBER declared an official recession was in early 2020, and it didn't last long.
NASDAQ
Positive Bounce Expected For Hong Kong Stock Market
(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market on Tuesday ended the two-day winning streak in which it had climbed more than 1,250 points or 8 percent. The Hang Seng Index now rests just above the 16,550-point plateau although it's expected to move higher again on Wednesday. The global forecast for...
NASDAQ
Why Shares of Doximity Dropped 12.4% in October
Shares of Doximity (NYSE: DOCS), a digital platform for healthcare professionals, fell 12.4% in October, according to data from S&P Global Intelligence. The stock ended September at $30.22. Doximity opened October at $30.40, falling to a monthly low of $24.15 on Oct. 24. It ended October at $26.47 a share....
NASDAQ
Taiwan Stock Market Tipped To Open In The Green
(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market has moved higher in three straight sessions, advancing more than 360 points or 2.9 percent along the way. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now rests just beneath the 13,350-point plateau and it's looking at another solid start for Wednesday's trade. The global forecast for the...
NASDAQ
Mullen Automotive Stock (NASDAQ:MULN): An EV Gamble Worth Taking
Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ: MULN) is an ambitious startup in a market that's growing and receiving government support. It's also a competitive field, though, and Mullen has to prove its viability as a business venture. Nevertheless, I am bullish on Mullen Automotive stock as the company has a relentless drive to expand its market footprint in the U.S. and internationally.
NASDAQ
Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: STZ, IOVA, AMGN
Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Constellation Brands Inc (Symbol: STZ), where a total volume of 4,933 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 493,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53.1% of STZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 928,350 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $245 strike call option expiring November 11, 2022, with 1,009 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,900 underlying shares of STZ. Below is a chart showing STZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $245 strike highlighted in orange:
NASDAQ
Markets Up on Election Day; DIS, AFRM Report, Sell Off
Markets enjoyed heir third-straight trading day in the green today, led by the blue-chip Dow index +333 points or +1.02%. Though off the day’s highs, going back to Friday last week, the Dow is now +3.7%, largely on gains made by top Wall Street banks like JPMorgan JPM. Today the Dow was led by biotech giant Amgen AMGN, which looks to be a finalist in the race for a first-to-market obesity drug. The company also beat earnings and raised guidance Friday, and gained +5.5% on the day.
NASDAQ
Rebound Called For China Stock Market
(RTTNews) - The China stock market on Tuesday ended the two-day winning streak in which it had gathered more than 80 points or 2.7 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now sits just beneath the 3,065-point plateau although it's expected to bounce higher again on Wednesday. The global forecast for the...
NASDAQ
Analog Devices (ADI) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Analog Devices (ADI) closed at $151.04, marking a +1.42% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.56%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.02%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.06%. Heading into today, shares of the semiconductor maker had gained...
Comments / 0