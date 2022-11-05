Joanna Gaines memoir, Rainbow Rowell's 'Scattered Showers': 5 new books not to miss

In search of something good to read? USA TODAY's Barbara VanDenburgh scopes out the shelves for this week’s hottest new book releases. All books are on sale Tuesday.

For more new must-read book recommendations, check out our fall books guide of the 20 most exciting books of the season; our favorite books of 2022 so far;

To see what everyone else is reading, check out the USA TODAY Best-Selling Books list for this week's bestsellers.

'The Stories We Tell: Every Piece of Your Story Matters'

"The Stories We Tell: Every Piece of Your Story Matters," by Joanna Gaines. Harper Select

By Joanna Gaines (Harper Select, nonfiction)

What it's about: The home renovation maven and co-founder of Magnolia made famous by her HGTV show "Fixer Upper" writes her first solo memoir, encouraging readers to live their truth and tell their stories.

The buzz: Kirkus Reviews calls it "an earnest testament to the healing power of writing."

‘Now Is Not the Time to Panic’

By Kevin Wilson (Ecco, fiction)

What it's about: Romantic (and creative) sparks fly in the 1990s when 16-year-old aspiring writer Frankie Budge meets Zeke, a talented artist just as awkward as she is. Together they create a poster that goes viral before virality was a thing and sets their small Tennessee town abuzz.

The buzz: A starred review from Kirkus Reviews calls it "a warm, witty two-hander that sidesteps the clichés of art school and indie film and treats its free spirits with respect."

'Flight'

By Lynn Steger Strong (Mariner, fiction)

What it's about: Siblings Henry, Kate and Martin converge with their families for the first Christmas without their mother, and tensions rise over the holiday as old resentments emerge.

The buzz: Kirkus Reviews calls it "a quiet domestic novel that soars."

'Scattered Showers'

By Rainbow Rowell (Wednesday Books, fiction)

What it's about: Rowell fans will recognize a few familiar characters in the author's first collection of short fiction, nine love stories largely set during the winter and holiday season.

The buzz: "It’s easy to get swept up in these tales and root so passionately for the protagonists that it almost hurts, but readers will close the covers feeling satisfied," says Kirkus Reviews .

'Secluded Cabin Sleeps Six'

By Lisa Unger (Park Row, fiction)

What it's about: In Unger's new locked-room thriller, three couples in a swank rented cabin in the woods see their weekend getaway turned into a nightmare when things start going wrong and resentments bubble to the surface.

The buzz: "Hidden history and 21st-century technology collide in a breathtaking thriller," says a starred review from Kirkus Reviews.

