Binance Moves to Liquidate Its Entire Position in FTX Tokens
CZ’s FTT dump comes after Sam Bankman-Fried stoked the ire of degens with his regulatory proposals. Binance CEO Changpeng “CZ” Zhao said on Sunday that his cryptocurrency exchange is liquidating its holdings of FTT, the native token of rival exchange FTX. Zhao referenced "recent revelations that have...
This Week on Crypto Twitter: Musk’s Polarizing Twitter Takeover
Thousands lost their jobs overnight this week without official warning. One lawyer is mounting a legal case against the Tesla CEO. This week crypto finally appeared to be out of the woods, although one can never be too sure in this industry. As crypto prices continued to climb for the second week running, Elon Musk’s tumultuous Twitter takeover also entered its second week.
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana Swing Wildly as Market Reacts to Binance-FTX Bombshell
The market is experiencing a big sell-off as traders decide what to do with the big market-shifting news. Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, and most other cryptocurrencies are experiencing a brutal sell-off following wild price gyrations today as traders make up their minds about what to do with the news that Binance is acquiring FTX.
FTX’s FTT Token Crashes 78% in 24 Hours, Bitcoin Hits Yearly Low
FTX’s token plunged nearly 80% following news that Binance would acquire Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto exchange. FTT is hemorrhaging value, crashing 78% in the past 24 hours from roughly $22 to $4.87, according to data from CoinGecko. The FTX token reached a low of $3.12 Tuesday before rising slightly...
Magic Eden CEO: Royalties-Enforcing NFTs Could Be 'New Asset Class'
The Solana-centric marketplace is pushing for NFTs with “special properties” to enforce creator royalties—but warns that they will have “trade-offs.”. The biggest NFT marketplace on Solana, Magic Eden, is wrestling with the question of creator royalties for NFTs, after a wave of optional-royalty marketplaces ate into its market share.
FTX Exchange's Token FTT Plummets Below $22 as Binance-Led Selling Continues
FTX’s native token has suffered as Binance began offloading large amounts of FTT as part of a new feud between the two exchanges. FTT has smashed through $22, a price many saw as the floor amid a new feud between industry titans. The proprietary token of crypto exchange FTX...
Bored Ape Founders Propose NFT Royalties Model, Decry OpenSea’s Stance as 'Not Great'
Yuga Labs’ founders rail against marketplaces that are rejecting creator royalties, suggesting a DAO-governed allowlist system. Yuga Labs’ founders defended NFT creator royalties and called out marketplaces that are rejecting them. They proposed a community-governed allowlist model that lets creators decide which marketplaces can handle secondary sales of...
February Vote for MiCA Crypto Bill Is ‘Tentative’: European Union
With the landmark MiCA bill slated to be voted into law next February, a spokesperson said that this deadline could still see more delays. Europe’s landmark Markets in Crypto Assets regulation (MiCA) won’t be implemented until next February at the earliest, as EU lawmakers pushed back voting on the regulation due to the text’s length and complexity, an EU spokesperson told Decrypt.
Over $344 Million Liquidated as Bitcoin, Ethereum Continue to Drop
It’s been a bearish day for cryptocurrencies as markets dropped nearly $48 billion in value ahead of the U.S. CPI report. On the day of the U.S. midterms and two days ahead of the latest CPI report, Bitcoin and Ethereum have been rattled. Bitcoin’s (BTC) bullish momentum has faded,...
Coinbase CEO Says Company Doesn't Have 'Any Material Exposure' to FTX or Alameda
Brian Armstrong addressed concerns about his firm's stability after Binance announced its FTX buyout. Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong took to Twitter to address concerns about his firm's exposure to FTX in light of the announced acquisition of FTX by Binance, saying first that he has a lot of sympathy for everyone involved in the current situation with FTX.
Success of the Open Metaverse Comes Down to User Experience: Sandbox CEO
While the publication of technical papers will help, OMA3 leaders say consumer adoption will be key. Since the launch of the Open Metaverse Alliance (OMA3), 50 members have registered for the not-for-profit organization, according to Sebastien Borget, co-founder of The Sandbox, and Sarojini McKenna, co-founder and CEO of Dacoco. Borget...
Solana Token Down Double-Digits as NFT Growth Plummets
The token backing the speedy layer-1 blockchain Solana has plummeted over the past 24 hours amid dwindling NFT activity. As Solana’s Breakpoint event wraps up, so too has the token’s bullish price action. Despite news that Google Cloud would begin running a Solana validator, the token backing the...
Robinhood Is Down 20% After Binance Announces FTX Acquisition
The price of publicly traded exchange Robinhood stock is down 20%, to around $9.74, on news that Binance will acquire Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX, which took a 7.6% stake in the popular trading platform in May. Robinhood opened the day trading at $11.72 before news of the FTX buyout became known.
Binance CEO Promises to Implement ‘Proof of Reserves’ After Run on FTX
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao said on Tuesday that his exchange would soon introduce “Merkle-tree proof of reserves,” in the interest of “full transparency.”. “Banks run on fractional reserves. Crypto exchanges should not,” he tweeted on Tuesday, less than three hours after announcing his company’s intention to purchase FTX.
Binance CEO Declines Alameda's Bid to Buy His Company's FTX Tokens
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ) isn’t interested in selling his company’s FTX Tokens in an OTC deal with Alameda. “I think we will stay in the free market,” he said on Twitter on Monday while responding to a question about Alameda’s potential involvement. Alameda CEO Caroline Elison publicly offered to purchase all of the FTT Binance intends to offload for $22 a piece on Sunday, to limit the liquidation’s impact on the market.
Kraken and Coinbase Suffer 'Connectivity Issues' Amid Market Crash
An already turbulent day in crypto found two major exchanges struggling to keep up with high volatility and demand. Amid Tuesday’s crypto crash, leading U.S. exchanges Kraken and Coinbase again reported connectivity issues at 1:03 pm EST and 1:53 pm EST, respectively. Both exchanges said the issues were affecting their website and mobile services.
Wintermute-backed DeFi Exchange Bebop Now Live on Ethereum, Polygon
Alongside swift transaction speeds, Bebop's unique “many-to-one” token feature lets traders swap whole portfolios for one coin in one click. There’s a new decentralized exchange joining DeFi. After rolling out a whitelisted service for traders on Ethereum over the summer, Bebop is launching on Polygon for all...
UK Bank Santander Will Block Payments to Crypto Exchanges
Citing fraud, Santander joins a minority of British banks that are tamping down on crypto investing. UK bank Santander is set to block real-time payments to crypto exchanges next year. According to an email to customers first reported by Reuters, the move is intended to protect consumers from scams. Santander...
