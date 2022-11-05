How balanced were our endorsements? Following up on past columns: Letter from the Editor

Read full article on original website
After the election, time to shelve the partisanship and show leadership: editorial
With more than 99% of Ohio precincts reporting, Republican Gov. Mike DeWine has defeated Democrat Nan Whaley and won re-election in commanding style. It will likely be his last term in office after a distinguished four-decade-plus career in public service. DeWine, 75, needs to make these final four years in...
Gerrymandering reform? - Unofficial returns show GOP congressional candidates faring better than the party’s overall vote total
CLEVELAND, Ohio - With the unofficial tally nearly complete Wednesday morning, Republican U.S. House candidates led in 67% of Ohio’s 15 congressional districts despite collecting only about 57% of the overall vote total in the first congressional elections held under Ohio’s new gerrymandering reform rules. This means that...
Ohio lawmakers would get unchecked redistricting power if Statehouse leaders have their way: Eric Foster
ATLANTA -- The U.S. Supreme Court has interpreted the U.S. Constitution to require that, at least every ten years, state and congressional district lines are redrawn. As Americans move around, the populations of some districts increase, and others decrease. This results in voters in highly populated districts having less of a say than voters in districts with fewer people. In the hopes of ensuring that everyone’s vote has equal value, the district lines are redrawn so that districts have equal populations. This process is known as redistricting.
Republicans poised to keep control of Ohio Supreme Court; Sharon Kennedy elected chief justice
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The political balance of the Ohio Supreme Court will remain with Republicans, with incumbent GOP Justices Patrick Fischer and Pat DeWine holding leads late Tuesday night, and voters poised to hand Justice Sharon Kennedy the chief justice’s gavel. Fischer and DeWine declared victory Tuesday over...
Election Coverage: Issue 2 has passed in Ohio
OHIO —– Issue 2 has passed. The state constitutional amendment prohibits local governments from allowing non-electors to vote. This would require that “only a citizen of the United States, who is at least 18 years of age and who has been a legal resident and registered voter for at least 30 days, can vote at any state or local election held in this state, and prohibit local governments from allowing a person to vote in local elections if they are not legally qualified to vote in state elections.”
U.S. Rep. Shontel Brown wins reelection in 11th congressional district
WASHINGTON, D. C. - U.S. Rep. Shontel Brown, a Warrensville Heights Democrat, on Tuesday defeated Republican former East Cleveland Mayor Eric Brewer to win reelection. The congressional seat she represents includes Cleveland and most of its eastern suburbs. The Associated Press called the race for Brown shortly after 9 p.m....
Election results: Ohio Secretary of State
Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose faces Democrat Chelsea Clark, a suburban Cincinnati City Council member and businesswoman and independent candidate Terpeshore “Tore” Maras in November’s general election. Having trouble viewing results? Click here. Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose faces Democrat Chelsea Clark, a suburban Cincinnati...
Ohio U.S. Senate and U.S. House Congressional results for the November 08, 2022 general election
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Here are the latest unofficial Ohio U.S. Senate and U.S. House race results for Ohio’s November 08, 2022 general election. Find more race results on the Ohio Secretary of State website. Find more election coverage at www.cleveland.com/election-results. Scroll through the results below.
Republican J.D. Vance wins Ohio’s U.S. Senate race, defeating Democrat Tim Ryan
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Republican J.D. Vance has defeated Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan, becoming the first Ohioan to be elected to the U.S. Senate without prior political experience in decades. Ryan conceded shortly after 11 p.m., according to both campaigns. As of 12:15 a.m., Vance, a writer and venture capitalist...
Mike DeWine re-elected Ohio governor
Mike DeWine, Ohio’s Republican incumbent governor, has won his bid to be re-elected as Ohio Governor against Nan Whaley, Democratic candidate and former Dayton mayor, according to the AP. As a candidate, DeWine has kept a low-profile as part of his campaign strategy to avoid discussing controversial political issues,...
Ohioans to vote on two constitutional amendments
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohioans will decide on two state constitutional amendments Tuesday that, if passed, have the power to reform how bail is determined and voter eligibility. Issue 1: Bail reform and public safety Issue 1 would require Ohio judges to consider public safety when setting bail for people facing criminal charges. The constitutional […]
Election results: Ohio's 1st Congressional District
One of the hardest fought, most closely watched races is the one for Ohio's first congressional district. The district covers much of Hamilton County and Warren County. Having trouble viewing results? Click here. The incumbent republican congressman Steve Chabot is running against current councilmember Greg Landsman. Watch the full debate...
Ohio voters pass Issue 2 on requiring citizenship to vote
Ohioans have voted to pass Ohio Issue 2 to require U.S. citizenship to vote. Having trouble viewing results? Click here. The issue requires citizenship to vote in state and local elections in Ohio. The new amendment goes into effect immediately in Ohio.
Ohio Republicans easily win reelection for downticket statewide offices
COLUMBUS, Ohio—Four years after Republicans were elected attorney general, secretary of state, treasurer and auditor in 2018, they’ve again declared victory in all of Ohio’s statewide executive offices. Attorney General Dave Yost, Secretary of State Frank LaRose, Treasurer Robert Sprague and Auditor Keith Faber, as expected, each...
Issue 1 and Issue 2: Ohio constitutional amendments changing cash bail, prohibiting noncitizens from voting in local elections poised to pass
COLUMBUS, Ohio –Ohio voters on Tuesday appeared to overwhelmingly support a pair of statewide ballot issues. Issue 1 would require courts to consider public safety when determining the amount of cash bail, and Issue 2 would prohibit local governments from allowing noncitizens from voting in elections.
Ohio 2022 Election Results: U.S. House Races
All 15 of Ohio's congressional seats are up for a vote this election, though most are expected to remain in the hands of their incumbent party. The district map being used in this election was ruled to be unconstitutional. by the Ohio Supreme Court but remained in place due to...
Ohio Republican Jim Jordan wins reelection
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Jim Jordan wins reelection to U.S. House in Ohio’s 4th Congressional District. Refresh for more updates
Crowd at Ohio Trump rally calls for change ahead of midterms
VANDALIA, Ohio — Ahead of the midterm elections, former president Donald Trump made Vandalia his final campaign stop as he pushed for a 2022 red wave. There he found an energetic crowd, made up of conservatives from across the state, turning up to prove to the former president and the country that Ohio conservatives are still in Trump’s corner.
How the Ohio Governor’s Salary Compares to Other States
It is generally true that you don't get into politics for the paycheck. Even though politicians have significant power and clout, as well as the ability to affect the lives of thousands, even millions, of Americans, elected officials make significantly less than most CEOs with that kind of influence. Annual...
Ohio breaks early voting record
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio set a record for early and absentee voting in a midterm election this year. According to Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose’s office, more than 1.55 million Ohioans either voted early or requested an absentee ballot for the midterm election, an increase of 3.9% over 2018, which was also a […]
