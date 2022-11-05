How balanced were our endorsements? Following up on past columns: Letter from the Editor

ATLANTA -- The U.S. Supreme Court has interpreted the U.S. Constitution to require that, at least every ten years, state and congressional district lines are redrawn. As Americans move around, the populations of some districts increase, and others decrease. This results in voters in highly populated districts having less of a say than voters in districts with fewer people. In the hopes of ensuring that everyone’s vote has equal value, the district lines are redrawn so that districts have equal populations. This process is known as redistricting.

