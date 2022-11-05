November is finally here, which means there’s only so many days left to enjoy fall’s best dishes. Hurry to these local spots for their fall options before it’s too late:. The Elm is a great place for a nice family dinner or romantic date night. I started my meal off with some of their small plates, such as the Fall Burrata, Squash Tart, and the Butternut Squash Soup. Out of all the small plates I tasted, the Fall Burrata was my favorite. The bread was toasted perfectly, as I topped it with the burrata, apple confiture, honey, pecans and cranberries. I recommend the Goodnight Bolognese and Maple Leaf Farms Duck for the main course. I liked the vegetables in the bolognese, though it didn’t fill me up. The duck’s portion was much bigger, served with sweet potato purée and lacinato kale. Not only does the menu celebrate the season, the inside of the building is filled with fall colors and scented candles.

BLOOMINGTON, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO