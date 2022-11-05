Read full article on original website
Indiana Daily Student
Three things to anticipate in No. 11 Indiana women’s basketball’s regular-season opener
After waiting 226 days, No. 11 Indiana women’s basketball will grace the court in a regular season contest. The Hoosiers will play the University of Vermont Tuesday night at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Indiana cruised to an 86-43 exhibition win over Kentucky Wesleyan College on Friday night in a...
Indiana Daily Student
COLUMN: Ladies and gentlemen, this is a cordial welcome to the Yarden Garzon show
Nothing was too out of the ordinary in No. 11 Indiana women’s basketball’s 86-49 thrashing of the Vermont Catamounts on Tuesday night. Senior forward Mackenzie Holmes reestablished temporary residence in the paint. Graduate student forward Grace Berger was as reliable as ever on both ends of the floor. After a meaningless foul call late in the third quarter, a Hoosier fan coined it “the worst call (he’d) ever seen.”
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana men’s soccer relishing opportunity for revenge over Maryland in Big Ten semifinal
It was only two matches ago when a group of Indiana men’s soccer players lay face-down and dejected across the same soggy pitch that a conference foe finally turned its contention hopes into reality. The No. 7-ranked Maryland Terrapins had officially secured the Big Ten regular season title that...
Indiana Daily Student
COLUMN: Indiana men’s basketball is going to be amazing. Or it isn’t. It’s been one game.
After nearly nine cold, hard months, the wait is over. First, the hype video of players silently, somewhat awkwardly screaming at the camera. Then, the dulcet tones of Baroque-era masterpiece “Split (Only U)” by Tiësto featuring The Chainsmokers blaring through the Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall speakers. Finally, tip-off — Indiana men’s basketball is back.
Indiana Daily Student
Key takeaways from No. 13 Indiana men’s basketball exhibitions going into the regular season
The No. 13-ranked Indiana men’s basketball team will take on Morehead State University in its regular season opener Monday night, but head coach Mike Woodson’s squad already has two unofficial victories under its belt. With exhibition wins against Marian University and the University of Saint Francis, there are high expectations for this 2022-23 Hoosier roster. It can be tempting to draw unreasonable conclusions based on two blowouts, but there are still some important points to note from the preseason performances heading into the regular season play.
Indiana Daily Student
Two-man game between veterans, newcomers crucial in No. 13 Indiana men’s basketball win
Where there’s a will, there’s a way. Where there’s a Trayce, there’s a Race. That’s been common knowledge for over three years. The teammates-turned-roommates-turned captains have always shared a palpable on-court chemistry, and their high-low passing plays in the lane were a focal point of Indiana basketball’s offense last season.
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana volleyball’s losing streak continues after 3-1 defeat to No. 3 Wisconsin
Indiana volleyball traveled to Madison, Wisconsin on Sunday to complete a home and away series against No. 3 Wisconsin. The Hoosiers sent the Badgers to a fourth set but could not win the additional needed sets to pull off the upset, ultimately losing 3-1. An early kill from junior outside...
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana club ice hockey falls twice against Louisville in pair of weekend games
The Indiana hockey club was poised to have a successful weekend against the University of Louisville, but it was caught by surprise as the Cardinals won both games of the two-game series this past weekend. The Hoosiers started strong Friday night at home, with left-wing sophomore Ithan DeLorenzo scoring in...
wbiw.com
Prepare now during Winter Weather Preparedness Week in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Governor Eric J. Holcomb has declared Nov. 7-13 Winter Weather Preparedness Week, and the Indiana Department of Homeland Security encourages Hoosiers to plan ahead, gather resources, and be ready for winter in Indiana. Now is the time, before bad weather hits, for Hoosiers to gather the tools...
Unassuming Indiana Road Has a Grave in the Middle of It
If you blink, you just might miss it. In the midwest (specifically the Indiana/Kentucky region) we are no strangers to graves with interesting placement and backstories. For instance, there's the grave of Squire Boone Jr. which is located inside of Squire Boone Caverns. In Louisville, you can go shopping at a Bed Bath & Beyond, and pay your respects to the Burks Family at their cemetery plot on the way to your car (seriously their family cemetery is in the middle of a parking lot).
cbs4indy.com
10 winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana for Saturday’s drawing
INDIANAPOLIS — It’s yet another reason to double-check your Powerball ticket. Ten winning Powerball tickets worth between $50,000 and $150,000 were sold in Indiana for Saturday’s drawing, according to the Hoosier Lottery. Locations ranged from Fort Wayne to Columbus, Greenwood and Indianapolis, among other cities. The winning...
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in Indiana
The Hoosier State is absolutely teeming with delectable pancake options. From old-fashioned diners to cozy breakfast cafes–singling out one spot and deeming it "the best" is no easy feat, but that's exactly what the Food Network has done.
Indiana Daily Student
COLUMN: Where to enjoy the best fall flavors in Bloomington
November is finally here, which means there’s only so many days left to enjoy fall’s best dishes. Hurry to these local spots for their fall options before it’s too late:. The Elm is a great place for a nice family dinner or romantic date night. I started my meal off with some of their small plates, such as the Fall Burrata, Squash Tart, and the Butternut Squash Soup. Out of all the small plates I tasted, the Fall Burrata was my favorite. The bread was toasted perfectly, as I topped it with the burrata, apple confiture, honey, pecans and cranberries. I recommend the Goodnight Bolognese and Maple Leaf Farms Duck for the main course. I liked the vegetables in the bolognese, though it didn’t fill me up. The duck’s portion was much bigger, served with sweet potato purée and lacinato kale. Not only does the menu celebrate the season, the inside of the building is filled with fall colors and scented candles.
WANE-TV
7 area marching bands compete in state championship
INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – Seven local marching bands performed Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium in a competition for the state championship. The ISSMA Marching Band State Finals brought to Indianapolis high schoolers from Carroll, Homestead, North Side, Concordia, Angola, Woodlan and Adams Central, along with more than 30 other schools.
cbs4indy.com
Major blast of cold air next weekend for Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – A mild week is ahead as high temperatures hang out in the 60s and 70s! More sunshine coming our way, before a major cool down. We have a mild week of weather overall. It’s been a fairly quiet fall season, and this week is no exception. Sunshine for the first part of the day, followed by partly cloudy skies Monday night.
Dollar General Closes Stores In Indiana
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Indiana Daily Student
LIVE UPDATE: Scenes, news around Monroe County on Election Day
The Indiana Daily Student will bring you news, updates and scenes all day at the polls as well results after they close. We have you covered so you know who's on your ballot and whether your candidates are in the lead. Check out the IDS's midterm elections landing page for...
WISH-TV
Extended November outlook for Indiana weather
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — November is off to a mild start here in Indiana. On Tuesday, Indianapolis clocked its warmest start to the month since 2011 with a high of 68 degrees. The Climate Prediction Center outlook for the entire month seems to favor above-average temperatures. This likely factors in the warm air through the first week of the month.
Indiana Daily Student
Car crashes into Bloomington UPS Store Friday
A car crashed into The UPS Store on 885 S. College Mall Road in Bloomington around 11:45 a.m. on Friday, shattering the front store glass. Earlier this year on April 8, a car drove into the same store, shattering the other side of the front store glass. . In a statement...
Lafayette Square Mall reopening delayed
As work on transforming the former Lafayette Square Mall into Window to the World continues, developers now say it will not open later this month as originally planned.
