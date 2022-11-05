ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Indiana Daily Student

COLUMN: Ladies and gentlemen, this is a cordial welcome to the Yarden Garzon show

Nothing was too out of the ordinary in No. 11 Indiana women’s basketball’s 86-49 thrashing of the Vermont Catamounts on Tuesday night. Senior forward Mackenzie Holmes reestablished temporary residence in the paint. Graduate student forward Grace Berger was as reliable as ever on both ends of the floor. After a meaningless foul call late in the third quarter, a Hoosier fan coined it “the worst call (he’d) ever seen.”
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

COLUMN: Indiana men’s basketball is going to be amazing. Or it isn’t. It’s been one game.

After nearly nine cold, hard months, the wait is over. First, the hype video of players silently, somewhat awkwardly screaming at the camera. Then, the dulcet tones of Baroque-era masterpiece “Split (Only U)” by Tiësto featuring The Chainsmokers blaring through the Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall speakers. Finally, tip-off — Indiana men’s basketball is back.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Key takeaways from No. 13 Indiana men’s basketball exhibitions going into the regular season

The No. 13-ranked Indiana men’s basketball team will take on Morehead State University in its regular season opener Monday night, but head coach Mike Woodson’s squad already has two unofficial victories under its belt. With exhibition wins against Marian University and the University of Saint Francis, there are high expectations for this 2022-23 Hoosier roster. It can be tempting to draw unreasonable conclusions based on two blowouts, but there are still some important points to note from the preseason performances heading into the regular season play.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wbiw.com

Prepare now during Winter Weather Preparedness Week in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – Governor Eric J. Holcomb has declared Nov. 7-13 Winter Weather Preparedness Week, and the Indiana Department of Homeland Security encourages Hoosiers to plan ahead, gather resources, and be ready for winter in Indiana. Now is the time, before bad weather hits, for Hoosiers to gather the tools...
INDIANA STATE
My 1053 WJLT

Unassuming Indiana Road Has a Grave in the Middle of It

If you blink, you just might miss it. In the midwest (specifically the Indiana/Kentucky region) we are no strangers to graves with interesting placement and backstories. For instance, there's the grave of Squire Boone Jr. which is located inside of Squire Boone Caverns. In Louisville, you can go shopping at a Bed Bath & Beyond, and pay your respects to the Burks Family at their cemetery plot on the way to your car (seriously their family cemetery is in the middle of a parking lot).
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

10 winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana for Saturday’s drawing

INDIANAPOLIS — It’s yet another reason to double-check your Powerball ticket. Ten winning Powerball tickets worth between $50,000 and $150,000 were sold in Indiana for Saturday’s drawing, according to the Hoosier Lottery. Locations ranged from Fort Wayne to Columbus, Greenwood and Indianapolis, among other cities. The winning...
INDIANA STATE
Indiana Daily Student

COLUMN: Where to enjoy the best fall flavors in Bloomington

November is finally here, which means there’s only so many days left to enjoy fall’s best dishes. Hurry to these local spots for their fall options before it’s too late:. The Elm is a great place for a nice family dinner or romantic date night. I started my meal off with some of their small plates, such as the Fall Burrata, Squash Tart, and the Butternut Squash Soup. Out of all the small plates I tasted, the Fall Burrata was my favorite. The bread was toasted perfectly, as I topped it with the burrata, apple confiture, honey, pecans and cranberries. I recommend the Goodnight Bolognese and Maple Leaf Farms Duck for the main course. I liked the vegetables in the bolognese, though it didn’t fill me up. The duck’s portion was much bigger, served with sweet potato purée and lacinato kale. Not only does the menu celebrate the season, the inside of the building is filled with fall colors and scented candles.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WANE-TV

7 area marching bands compete in state championship

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – Seven local marching bands performed Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium in a competition for the state championship. The ISSMA Marching Band State Finals brought to Indianapolis high schoolers from Carroll, Homestead, North Side, Concordia, Angola, Woodlan and Adams Central, along with more than 30 other schools.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Major blast of cold air next weekend for Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – A mild week is ahead as high temperatures hang out in the 60s and 70s! More sunshine coming our way, before a major cool down. We have a mild week of weather overall. It’s been a fairly quiet fall season, and this week is no exception. Sunshine for the first part of the day, followed by partly cloudy skies Monday night.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Indiana Daily Student

LIVE UPDATE: Scenes, news around Monroe County on Election Day

The Indiana Daily Student will bring you news, updates and scenes all day at the polls as well results after they close. We have you covered so you know who's on your ballot and whether your candidates are in the lead. Check out the IDS's midterm elections landing ﻿page for...
MONROE COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

Extended November outlook for Indiana weather

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — November is off to a mild start here in Indiana. On Tuesday, Indianapolis clocked its warmest start to the month since 2011 with a high of 68 degrees. The Climate Prediction Center outlook for the entire month seems to favor above-average temperatures. This likely factors in the warm air through the first week of the month.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Car crashes into Bloomington UPS Store Friday

A car crashed into The UPS Store on 885 S. College Mall Road in Bloomington around 11:45 a.m. on Friday, shattering the front store glass. Earlier this year on April 8, a car drove into the same store, shattering the other side of the front store glass. . In a statement...
BLOOMINGTON, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy