WTOP
2022 Maryland election: Tossup county executive races in Frederick, Howard, Anne Arundel counties
A handful of county executive races across Maryland in the D.C. area are shaping up to be close contests and some remained too close to call on election night. In the Frederick County executive race, Republican Michael Hough had opened a lead over Democrat Jessica Fitzwater in the race to succeed outgoing Democratic County Executive Jan Gardner.
WTOP
Fairfax Co. announces new agreement aimed at improving trash removal
Residents in Fairfax County, Virginia, have been complaining that their trash isn’t being picked up on a regular basis. Now, relief may be coming. The county has announced an agreement with one private trash hauler, American Disposal Services, to implement a “legally-enforceable Recovery Plan,” which includes ADS spending more money to recruit, hire and keep drivers.
fox5dc.com
Body pulled from pond in Montgomery County
ROCKVILLE, Md. - Emergency crews pulled a body from a pond Tuesday morning at a park in Montgomery County. Fire and Rescue Services Spokesperson Pete Piringer tweeted that crews responded to the 14500 block of Avery Rd. in Redgate Park in the Rockville area around 10 a.m. for a person in the water.
Wbaltv.com
Anne Arundel County executive's race: 2022 election results
ANNAPOLIS, Md. -- The 2022 Anne Arundel County executive's race saw incumbent Democrat Steuart Pittman facing a challenge from Republican County Councilwoman Jessica Haire. The race between the two became one of the closest of the Baltimore area's county executive matchups. While the race remains too close to call, the...
Wbaltv.com
Maryland attorney general's race: 2022 election results
-- An outgoing three-term congressman and former two-term lieutenant governor went head to head against a former Anne Arundel County councilman in the 2022 race for Maryland attorney general. If elected, Democrat Anthony Brown would become Maryland's first African American attorney general. Brown represented the 4th Congressional District in the...
Chuck Jenkins, Republican candidate for Frederick County Sheriff, vies for 5th term, promises to uphold 287(g)
FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — Chuck Jenkins, Frederick County’s current sheriff, is battling for a 5th term against his opponent, Democrat Karl Bickel. Jenkins said if he is re-elected Tuesday, he wants to uphold the controversial 287(g) program, which gives state and local law enforcement the ability to collaborate with immigration and customs to […]
WTOP
Father of missing children ‘cautiously optimistic’ as Catherine Hoggle dismissal date nears
With a Dec. 1 deadline three weeks away, the father of Jacob and Sarah Hoggle is “cautiously optimistic” a Montgomery County judge will, after eight years, determine the children’s mother Catherine Hoggle is competent to stand trial. Under Maryland law, if Hoggle is not found competent to...
rockvillenights.com
Armed robbery in Derwood
Montgomery County police were dispatched to a gas station in Derwood early Sunday morning, after an armed robbery took place there. The robbery was reported at a gas station in the 15800 block of Frederick Road at 12:19 AM Sunday.
mocoshow.com
Massive Fuel Spill Closes Portions Of Maryland Highway
Lanes were blocked on a Maryland highway after a fuel spill following a collision in Montgomery County, authorities say. First responders were on the scene to manage the spill after the driver of the vehicle struck an object on I-495 between New Hampshire Avenue and University Boulevard causing damage and the leak around 1:30 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 8, according to Montgomery County police.
Phys.org
Maryland sites are among the most polluting coal ash waste dumps in the nation, study finds
A coal ash waste dump in Prince George's County is among the most polluting in the nation, according to a new report from environmental groups. Two other Maryland coal ash waste dumps are cited in the report, in Montgomery County and Baltimore City, but the Prince George's site, located in Brandywine, was ranked far above them. It was considered the 7th worst such site in the U.S.
Hagerstown men charged in home invasion that involved girl by herself in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they arrested two men from Hagerstown in connection to a home invasion that took place in September. The Montgomery County Department of Police said they arrested Denzell Jamare King, 31, on Nov. 1. They arrested Raymon Purnell Taylor, 19, on Nov. 3. Investigators said King and […]
Election Day Tragedy: Couple Heading To Vote Killed By Vehicle Near Maryland Polling Place
An elderly man and woman have died after being struck by a vehicle while walking to a polling place to go vote, reports Fox 5 DC. The collision that took the lives of the 70-year-old woman and 65-year-old man occurred around 7:30 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 8. The pair were crossing School Drive heading to Field Roads Elementary School in Gaithersburg to vote, continued the outlet.
Maryland state trooper to receive medal in Baltimore for saving trapped tow truck driver
BALTIMORE -- A Maryland state trooper who saved a tow truck driver pinned beneath a sport-utility vehicle earlier this year will receive a "Courage Under Fire" award from the tow truck industry, according to authorities.Trooper Jason Reid rescued the tow truck driver on the morning of May 23, according to the Maryland State Police. The 51-year-old tow truck driver had been removing a Chevrolet Equinox from a crash site on Interstate 495 in Silver Spring, Maryland, when the sport-utility vehicle slipped off the back of the tow truck and pinned him.Despite having never operated a tow truck, Reid used the truck's...
fox5dc.com
Montgomery County Police help those with autism become safe drivers
Police in Montgomery County are helping to teach those with autism and intellectual and developmental disabilities how to become safe drivers by using mock traffic stops. Participants learn safe driving skills and what to do if pulled over or in an accident. FOX 5's Gwen Tolbart has the story from Gaithersburg.
fox5dc.com
No charges for teacher in Green Valley Elementary incident
Parents say there are still unanswered questions and calls for accountability after a Frederick County elementary teacher took her students out of school and made a false report about a mass stabbing Thursday. FOX 5's Lindsay Watts spoke with a parent who is still angry about how this was handled.
fox5dc.com
45 years in jail for gunman in deadly Burger King shooting
FREDERICK, Md. - The gunman who was convicted of shooting and killing a man at a Burger King in Frederick, Maryland last December has been sentenced to 45 years in jail. The Frederick County State's Attorney's Office says 21-year-old Darin Tyler Robey was sentenced Friday after being found guilty by a jury over the summer.
Crane Operator Falls 30 Feet At Maryland Construction Site, Several Sent To Hospital
At least one crane operator was injured after reportedly falling at a construction site in Silver Spring, authorities say. Two adults suffering from trauma were rushed to a hospital after at least one fell around 30 feet at the construction site of the future Silver Place, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue.
Prince George’s County residents and leaders discuss solutions to rent hikes
LAUREL, Md. (DC News Now) — Prince George’s County residents are fed up with increasing rent prices. During a meeting on Saturday, tenants in Laurel and city council members sat down to discuss solutions. Kia Jefferson has lived in her Laurel apartment for more than 20 years. “I would love to be a homeowner. I […]
