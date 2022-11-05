ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Comments / 0

Related
kmaland.com

Missouri News Headlines Monday, November 7th, 2022

(Jefferson City, MO) -- A Missouri judge has blocked parts of a new sweeping elections law. Cole County Circuit Judge Jon Beetem has granted a preliminary injunction on provisions that deal with registering several people to vote. The League of Women Voters of Missouri and the Missouri NAACP requested to have those parts of the law blocked. The court decision does not impact a photo ID or early voting.
MISSOURI STATE
KCTV 5

Race to watch in Missouri: Recreational Marijuana

MISSOURI (KCTV) - Missouri residents could be able to carry marijuana on the streets, in cars, anywhere, if the voters approve it on Election Day Tuesday. A proposed constitutional amendment will give voters the option to end the prohibition of marijuana in the state. The new measure would allow the personal use of weed for anyone over 21 years old.
MISSOURI STATE
fourstateshomepage.com

Missouri logger is recognized with master certification

STOCKTON, Mo. — The Missouri Logging Council (MLC) announced the Master Logger Certification of local logger Daniel Turner of Turner Logging in Stockton, Mo. Turner followed his ancestors in the logging business. His grandfather started the company in 1932. Different from his predecessors, Turner is making the public more aware of logging on different social platforms such as YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, his own app, and his own website. Not only that— he also has his own clothing line.
STOCKTON, MO
St. Joseph Post

Marijuana is on the ballot today in Missouri

Missouri voters will decide whether to legalize recreational marijuana today, but opponents to the measure contend supporters are going about it the wrong way. Deputy Treasurer John Payne with Legal Missouri 2022 claims approving the Amendment Three will ease the burden on law enforcement. “The 20,000 or so arrests that...
MISSOURI STATE
KOLR10 News

Where to find Missouri election results

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.  — Election day is here and Missourians will be deciding who will represent them in the U.S. Senate, U.S. House, and Jefferson City. Voters will also decide on Amendment 3, which would legalize recreational marijuana for anyone 21 and older. Some cities and counties in the Ozarks will decide whether to approve taxes […]
MISSOURI STATE
martincitytelegraph.com

Voting on State Amendment 4: Funding the Police

Kansas City voters–plus all Missouri voters– finally have a say on whether to increase minimal funding for the Kansas City police department from 20 to 25 percent of the City’s general revenue. Those figures translate into an annual budget of $154 million (20%) vs. $193 million (25%). The city’s current police budget is about $189 million.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Government Technology

Rural Missouri Schools to Get $22M for Electric Buses

(TNS) — Twenty-seven rural Missouri school districts won nearly $22 million in funding this year through the Environmental Protection Agency's Clean School Bus rebate program to replace fuel-powered school buses with electric ones. Another district, East Prairie R-II, in Missouri's Bootheel region, will be able to acquire a propane-powered bus.
MISSOURI STATE
missouribusinessalert.com

Missouri cannabis company grows into flower, buying massive Kansas City grow facility

A Springfield-based cannabis company is acquiring a massive growing and manufacturing facility in Kansas City, positioning Show-Me Organics as a vertical player in the budding Missouri marijuana market. The deal to purchase the local 80,000-square-foot cannabis operation from Holistic Industries — one of the nation’s largest, private multi-state operators in...
KANSAS CITY, MO
St. Joseph Post

St. Joseph Post

Saint Joseph, MO
36K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Joseph, Mo., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations

 https://stjosephpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy