Half-cent sales tax for St. Joseph Police, Scott Nelson win big, Schmitt wins Senate race
A half-cent sales tax designed to increase the starting salary for St. Joseph Police officers will pass in Buchanan County. With 100 percent of precincts reporting in Buchanan County, 13,203 people, or 79.33 percent of voters, voted in favor of the half-cent sales tax increase, compared to 4,156 no votes, or 29.11 percent.
NW Missouri Representative leaving House appointed to state job
A northwest Missouri state representative leaving the House due to term limits has landed a state job. Governor Mike Parson has appointed Representative Allen Andrews, a Republican from Grant City, as the Security Director of the Missouri Division of Employment. The division is part of the Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations.
Kansas, Missouri Midterm Election results: Governor’s race, marijuana legalization, more
View midterm election results, including the Kansas governor's race, a Missouri amendment on marijuana legalization and an open U.S. Senate seat.
Missouri News Headlines Monday, November 7th, 2022
(Jefferson City, MO) -- A Missouri judge has blocked parts of a new sweeping elections law. Cole County Circuit Judge Jon Beetem has granted a preliminary injunction on provisions that deal with registering several people to vote. The League of Women Voters of Missouri and the Missouri NAACP requested to have those parts of the law blocked. The court decision does not impact a photo ID or early voting.
Jack Truman and Mark Alford battle to represent Missouri’s 4th District
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- As elections get closer both candidates talked to us at KOLR 10 about their stance on the hot topic voters are talking about. Democrat Jack Truman and Republican Mark Alford battle to be Missouri’s 4th Congressional District Representative, a spot vacated by Vicki Hartzler. Both candidates focus on inflation. Jack Truman (D): “Regular […]
Independent candidate for Missouri house seat facing municipal assault charge
Just days before the Nov. 8 election, a candidate for the Missouri House of Representatives faces a municipal assault charge in Gladstone.
Missouri voters force Kansas City to raise police spending
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri voters have passed a constitutional amendment that will require Kansas City to spend a larger percentage of its general revenue on the police department. The amendment requires the city to spend 25% of general revenue on police, up from the current 20% requirement.
Race to watch in Missouri: Recreational Marijuana
MISSOURI (KCTV) - Missouri residents could be able to carry marijuana on the streets, in cars, anywhere, if the voters approve it on Election Day Tuesday. A proposed constitutional amendment will give voters the option to end the prohibition of marijuana in the state. The new measure would allow the personal use of weed for anyone over 21 years old.
Missouri logger is recognized with master certification
STOCKTON, Mo. — The Missouri Logging Council (MLC) announced the Master Logger Certification of local logger Daniel Turner of Turner Logging in Stockton, Mo. Turner followed his ancestors in the logging business. His grandfather started the company in 1932. Different from his predecessors, Turner is making the public more aware of logging on different social platforms such as YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, his own app, and his own website. Not only that— he also has his own clothing line.
Marijuana is on the ballot today in Missouri
Missouri voters will decide whether to legalize recreational marijuana today, but opponents to the measure contend supporters are going about it the wrong way. Deputy Treasurer John Payne with Legal Missouri 2022 claims approving the Amendment Three will ease the burden on law enforcement. “The 20,000 or so arrests that...
Where to find Missouri election results
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Election day is here and Missourians will be deciding who will represent them in the U.S. Senate, U.S. House, and Jefferson City. Voters will also decide on Amendment 3, which would legalize recreational marijuana for anyone 21 and older. Some cities and counties in the Ozarks will decide whether to approve taxes […]
Missouri election guide: The big questions voters will face on Tuesday’s ballot
Voters around the state have been taking advantage of Missouri’s first ever no-excuse early voting period the last two weeks. The early voting period ends at 5 p.m. Monday, and polls will be open for everyone else from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Among the races on...
Voting on State Amendment 4: Funding the Police
Kansas City voters–plus all Missouri voters– finally have a say on whether to increase minimal funding for the Kansas City police department from 20 to 25 percent of the City’s general revenue. Those figures translate into an annual budget of $154 million (20%) vs. $193 million (25%). The city’s current police budget is about $189 million.
Some Missouri players win big in Monday’s record Powerball jackpot
Due to a technical issue, the Powerball drawing was delayed Monday night and performed Tuesday morning. Some tickets sold in Missouri won big.
Man discovered drowned in Niangua River in Dallas County, Missouri
DALLAS COUNTY, Mo. — A man drowned in Dallas County Monday, Nov. 7. Dennis W. Steckline, 75, of Lee’s Summit was discovered in the Barclay Spring Access area of the Niangua River in Dallas County around 8:45 a.m. Nov. 7. Next of kin has been notified. Steckline was not wearing a safety device when he […]
Missouri Says Yes to Legal Weed, Approving Amendment 3
Amendment 3 passed with 53% of voters opting for it
Rural Missouri Schools to Get $22M for Electric Buses
(TNS) — Twenty-seven rural Missouri school districts won nearly $22 million in funding this year through the Environmental Protection Agency's Clean School Bus rebate program to replace fuel-powered school buses with electric ones. Another district, East Prairie R-II, in Missouri's Bootheel region, will be able to acquire a propane-powered bus.
Schmitt defeats Busch beer heir in Missouri U.S. Senate race
O'FALLON, Mo. (AP) — Republican Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt won election to the U.S. Senate Tuesday, defeating Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine and keeping what’s considered a safe Republican seat in GOP hands as the party fought for control of the Senate. Schmitt, 47, will take the seat...
Kansas governor election results – too close to call
One of the Kansas races that is expected to be close is the one for Kansas governor.
Missouri cannabis company grows into flower, buying massive Kansas City grow facility
A Springfield-based cannabis company is acquiring a massive growing and manufacturing facility in Kansas City, positioning Show-Me Organics as a vertical player in the budding Missouri marijuana market. The deal to purchase the local 80,000-square-foot cannabis operation from Holistic Industries — one of the nation’s largest, private multi-state operators in...
