Kansas State

Democratic Rep. Davids reelected in redrawn Kansas district

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Democrat Sharice Davids held on to her Kansas City-area congressional seat in Tuesday’s election, overcoming Republican attacks over crime and the economy and new GOP-drawn boundaries designed to make her district harder for her to win. Davids, the only Democrat representing the state...
Republican US Sen. Moran wins reelection in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Republican Jerry Moran on Tuesday won a third term in the U.S. Senate, defeating Democrat Mark Holland, former mayor of Kansas City, Kansas. Former President Donald Trump endorsed Moran early in 2021, insulating him from a serious Republican primary challenge, though Moran voted to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election the month before Trump’s endorsement. Holland won the Democratic primary in August against five other largely unknown candidates.
Missouri: What to expect on election night

Missouri’s top race is a faceoff between GOP Attorney General Eric Schmitt and Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine for retiring U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt’s seat, which is considered safely Republican. Schmitt largely campaigned against President Joe Biden and inflation, characterizing Valentine as an out-of-touch heiress who would side with...
Voters approve recreational marijuana in Missouri

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Voters approved recreational marijuana in Missouri and Maryland but rejected it in two other states, signaling support gradually growing for legalization even in conservative parts of the country. The results mean that 21 states have now approved marijuana’s recreational use. Arkansas and North Dakota...
Republicans sweep regional legislative races

Republicans maintained their grip on state legislative seats in northwest Missouri in the General Election. Republican farmer and business owner Jeff Farnan of Stanberry won 75% of the vote in the Missouri 1st House District, defeating Democrat Jess Piper of Maryville. The 1st district is comprised of Atchison, Holt, Nodaway, and Gentry Counties.
Marijuana is on the ballot today in Missouri

Missouri voters will decide whether to legalize recreational marijuana today, but opponents to the measure contend supporters are going about it the wrong way. Deputy Treasurer John Payne with Legal Missouri 2022 claims approving the Amendment Three will ease the burden on law enforcement. “The 20,000 or so arrests that...
Voters make their voices heard now

A lot will be decided in this General Election. Many state lawmakers are running unopposed. St. Joseph state representatives Brenda Shields and Bill Falkner are unopposed as is Rep. Dean Van Schoiack of Savannah. State Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer of Parkville does face an opponent. Democrat Sarah Shorter is challenging Luetkemeyer...
Parson to visit Israel, Greece, UAE for trade mission

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson and the first lady will visit Israel, Greece and the United Arab Emirates for a trade mission, the Republican announced Monday. Parson will be overseas for ten days beginning Thursday to build new trade partnerships and strengthen existing relationships. Missouri's...
Police pay is on the ballot in St. Joseph

St. Joseph voters decide a half-cent sales tax issue today, put on the ballot by the city council to pay for police officer pay hikes. Co-chair J. L. Robertson with the Citizens for Our Police, Our City Committee says the $5.5 million the tax is expected to raise annually will go to recruit and retain police officers.
