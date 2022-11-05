Read full article on original website
Democratic Rep. Davids reelected in redrawn Kansas district
MISSION, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Democrat Sharice Davids held on to her Kansas City-area congressional seat in Tuesday’s election, overcoming Republican attacks over crime and the economy and new GOP-drawn boundaries designed to make her district harder for her to win. Davids, the only Democrat representing the state...
Republican US Sen. Moran wins reelection in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Republican Jerry Moran on Tuesday won a third term in the U.S. Senate, defeating Democrat Mark Holland, former mayor of Kansas City, Kansas. Former President Donald Trump endorsed Moran early in 2021, insulating him from a serious Republican primary challenge, though Moran voted to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election the month before Trump’s endorsement. Holland won the Democratic primary in August against five other largely unknown candidates.
LaTurner wins reelection to U.S. House in Kan. 2nd District
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Jake LaTurner wins reelection to U.S. House in Kansas' 2nd Congressional District. Check the Post for additional numbers on the election as they become available.
Schmitt defeats Busch beer heir in Missouri U.S. Senate race
O'FALLON, Mo. (AP) — Republican Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt won election to the U.S. Senate Tuesday, defeating Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine and keeping what’s considered a safe Republican seat in GOP hands as the party fought for control of the Senate. Schmitt, 47, will take the seat...
Missouri voters force Kansas City to raise police spending
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri voters have passed a constitutional amendment that will require Kansas City to spend a larger percentage of its general revenue on the police department. The amendment requires the city to spend 25% of general revenue on police, up from the current 20% requirement.
Kan. top election official predicts 1M voters to make voices heard in 2022
TOPEKA — Kansas election official Scott Schwab predicts turnout in the Tuesday general election could hit 53% given absence of an attention-grabbing presidential contest and competitiveness in only a few state and federal races on the ballot. Schwab, who is up for reelection himself as secretary of state, said...
Democrat Cleaver wins reelection to U.S. House
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrat Emanuel Cleaver wins reelection to U.S. House in Missouri's 5th Congressional District. Check the Post for additional numbers on the election as they become available.
Sam Graves wins reelection to U.S. House
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Sam Graves wins reelection to U.S. House in Missouri's 6th Congressional District. Check the Post for additional numbers on the election as they become available.
Marshall congratulates DeSantis for winning 2nd term as Fla. governor
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis won reelection to a second term Tuesday in a victory over Democrat Charlie Crist, bolstering his rise as a prominent GOP star with potential White House ambitions. Kansas junior Senator Roger Marshall was among the first to send his congratulations.
Missouri: What to expect on election night
Missouri’s top race is a faceoff between GOP Attorney General Eric Schmitt and Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine for retiring U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt’s seat, which is considered safely Republican. Schmitt largely campaigned against President Joe Biden and inflation, characterizing Valentine as an out-of-touch heiress who would side with...
Voters approve recreational marijuana in Missouri
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Voters approved recreational marijuana in Missouri and Maryland but rejected it in two other states, signaling support gradually growing for legalization even in conservative parts of the country. The results mean that 21 states have now approved marijuana’s recreational use. Arkansas and North Dakota...
Mailer on abortion, top Kansas court described as deceptive
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A mailer to voters across Kansas suggests removing state Supreme Court justices in Tuesday's election would protect access to abortion, when abortion rights advocates want to keep them on the bench. The mailer's return address says it is from VMCF Inc., of Lenexa, a Kansas...
Republicans sweep regional legislative races
Republicans maintained their grip on state legislative seats in northwest Missouri in the General Election. Republican farmer and business owner Jeff Farnan of Stanberry won 75% of the vote in the Missouri 1st House District, defeating Democrat Jess Piper of Maryville. The 1st district is comprised of Atchison, Holt, Nodaway, and Gentry Counties.
NW Missouri Representative leaving House appointed to state job
A northwest Missouri state representative leaving the House due to term limits has landed a state job. Governor Mike Parson has appointed Representative Allen Andrews, a Republican from Grant City, as the Security Director of the Missouri Division of Employment. The division is part of the Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations.
Marijuana is on the ballot today in Missouri
Missouri voters will decide whether to legalize recreational marijuana today, but opponents to the measure contend supporters are going about it the wrong way. Deputy Treasurer John Payne with Legal Missouri 2022 claims approving the Amendment Three will ease the burden on law enforcement. “The 20,000 or so arrests that...
Voters make their voices heard now
A lot will be decided in this General Election. Many state lawmakers are running unopposed. St. Joseph state representatives Brenda Shields and Bill Falkner are unopposed as is Rep. Dean Van Schoiack of Savannah. State Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer of Parkville does face an opponent. Democrat Sarah Shorter is challenging Luetkemeyer...
Half-cent sales tax for St. Joseph Police, Scott Nelson win big, Schmitt wins Senate race
A half-cent sales tax designed to increase the starting salary for St. Joseph Police officers will pass in Buchanan County. With 100 percent of precincts reporting in Buchanan County, 13,203 people, or 79.33 percent of voters, voted in favor of the half-cent sales tax increase, compared to 4,156 no votes, or 29.11 percent.
Parson to visit Israel, Greece, UAE for trade mission
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson and the first lady will visit Israel, Greece and the United Arab Emirates for a trade mission, the Republican announced Monday. Parson will be overseas for ten days beginning Thursday to build new trade partnerships and strengthen existing relationships. Missouri's...
Schmitt pays $75K for Chiefs ad to close out Mo. Senate race
On Sunday evening, the Kansas City Chiefs will host the Tennessee Titans in a game essential to both teams’ hopes to enter the NFL playoffs with the best record in their conference. With Election Day approaching on Tuesday, Republican U.S. Senate candidate Eric Schmitt is targeting the enormous hometown...
Police pay is on the ballot in St. Joseph
St. Joseph voters decide a half-cent sales tax issue today, put on the ballot by the city council to pay for police officer pay hikes. Co-chair J. L. Robertson with the Citizens for Our Police, Our City Committee says the $5.5 million the tax is expected to raise annually will go to recruit and retain police officers.
