Polling places for Election Day will close at 7 p.m. in Rock Island County and 8 p.m. in Scott County. The Scott County Auditor’s Office just posted on Facebook that if you are in line at your polling location before 8 p.m., the poll workers will not turn you away. You are encouraged to stay in line until you vote.
Eastern Iowa media technology company looks to hire as company expands. Syncbak has offices in New York, but the headquarters are right here, in Marion, Iowa. With the media technology space expanding, they are looking to hire, to keep up with the company's growth.
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - On November 7th, U.S. Marshals arrested a man in Chicago who was wanted on a multi-count warrant in Iowa. 23-year-old Tavon Demarcus Baylock is a suspect in a June shooting in Dubuque. Law enforcement identified Baylock entering a vehicle on the 700 block of Memorial Drive in Chicago.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, Ill. — Police officers and other law enforcement officials put their lives on the line daily, and many go above and beyond their everyday duties to make their communities safer and better. News 8's Beyond the Badge series pays tribute to those making a difference in...
You've probably heard of Toys for Tots, But do you know how to sign up and get on the distribution list?. Marine Corps Toys For Tots Serves over 5000 children in four counties in the Tri-State area and it’s time to do it again in 2022. While there are a number of distribution partners that help Toys For Tots reach all of the kids in need in our area, there are two main distributions that are open to the general public in the city of Dubuque.
By now, you hopefully realize we have gone through yet another cycle of switching our clocks around, this time "falling back" one hour to return to Standard time. We are so close, yet so far away from abolishing this first-world problem from our lives, as the Senate has unanimously passed the Sunshine Protection Act. It's now in the hands of the House and who the heck knows what they are waiting for?
It's me...hi! I'm the Iowa moron, it's me... Sometimes I feel like my life is like a hilarious and kind of embarrassing sitcom... I went out for lunch in Cedar Rapids with a friend who works for our company. All throughout this delicious lunch, I kept staring out of the...
Scott County’s burn ban has been lifted by the Scott County Emergency Management Agency, local fire chiefs and the State Fire Marshall’s Office, according to a press release from the agency. The burn ban was lifted effective November 6 at 8 a.m. Residents are asked to use caution and follow all recommended safety procedures whenconducting […]
A once beautiful Iowa riverboat casino that was nearly completely submerged in the waters of the Mississippi River is now totally visible again, due to the low water level of the river. According to WQAD, the Diamond Lady Riverboat Casino was christened in Bettendorf by Wheel of Fortune's Vanna White...
DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Public Safety (DPS) Saturday night named the six officers involved in a deadly pursuit on Oct. 30. The incident happened around 2:50 a.m. DPS reported multiple agencies were patrolling the area near 5200 Grand Avenue in Davenport when officers initiated a traffic stop.
Blue Grass police chief resumes duties, department says. Updated: 14 hours ago. Blue Grass police chief has resumed his duties after being on paid...
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Investigators have released the names of the officers/troopers involved in a fatal shooting that happened on October 30 following a vehicle and foot chase. Those officers/troopers involved are:. - Trooper Kenneth Voorhees-Iowa State Patrol. - Trooper Dwight Swartz-Iowa State Patrol. - Officer Brandon Askew-Davenport Police Department.
The Dubuque Police Department has received more than 4x the number of reports of threats made against groups of people this year compared to last year. Officers have received 17 reports of threat-of-terrorism incidents so far this year. That compares to just four reports in 2021. Five of these reports have resulted in arrests, with one case pending. Adults arrested on threat-of-terrorism charges, a felony, face up to five years in prison if convicted.
The University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics face two discrimination lawsuits; one from a former employee and one from a student. The Daily Iowan reported that Faith Sang is a Kenyan woman who worked as an advanced registered nurse practitioner and alleges in her suit that she was subject to hostility, harassment, and discrimination.
Fads come and go. People who were alive during the 1970s, for example, remember the national obsessions with streaking, CB radios and Pet Rocks. Every generation has them and most of them are benign and eventually forgotten. Such was the case with a fad that swept the nation during the early 20th century, and gripped the city of Monmouth 109 years ago this month — in November 1913.
(Bertram, IA) -- A Linn County teen is facing multiple charges after an ATV accident Monday afternoon. The Linn Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to reports of the crash near Bertram, Iowa and found the ATV flipped onto its side. Crews found a 17 year old female who was driving the ATV and a 16 year old male passenger. The passenger was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries. The driver faces the following charges:
Veterans Day is Friday, November 11 and many businesses and government offices will be closed in observance of the day. The following is a partial list of the offices that will be closed. To make sure a business is open, call or visit their website before your visit. There will be no USPS deliveries on […]
LECLAIRE, Iowa (KWQC) -Green Tree Brewery is under new ownership and over the weekend, there was a celebration saying goodbye to the original owners that operated the successful brewery for seven years, Doc and Denise Day. The new owners, Matt Welding and Curt Johnson, stop by to update viewers on...
22-year-old Rose Gendler left her part-time job at M. L. Parker Co. in downtown Davenport a little after 9:00 p.m. on December 21, 1932. She had worked a full day in the toy department and still had to catch the Bridge Line streetcar to Rock Island. She had an important dress fitting scheduled before heading home for the night.
Some families in eastern Iowa had a chance to get rid of their Halloween candy during a candy buyback event in Kalona. Iowa pastor returns from Ukraine.
