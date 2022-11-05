ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scott County, IA

ourquadcities.com

Scott County voters: Be in line by 8 p.m.

Polling places for Election Day will close at 7 p.m. in Rock Island County and 8 p.m. in Scott County. The Scott County Auditor’s Office just posted on Facebook that if you are in line at your polling location before 8 p.m., the poll workers will not turn you away. You are encouraged to stay in line until you vote.
KCRG.com

Working Iowa: Raining Rose hiring

Eastern Iowa media technology company looks to hire as company expands. Syncbak has offices in New York, but the headquarters are right here, in Marion, Iowa. With the media technology space expanding, they are looking to hire, to keep up with the company's growth. Working Iowa: Cedar Rapids Community School...
MARION, IA
KCRG.com

U.S. Marshals arrest Dubuque shooting suspect

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - On November 7th, U.S. Marshals arrested a man in Chicago who was wanted on a multi-count warrant in Iowa. 23-year-old Tavon Demarcus Baylock is a suspect in a June shooting in Dubuque. Law enforcement identified Baylock entering a vehicle on the 700 block of Memorial Drive in Chicago.
DUBUQUE, IA
Y105

How to Sign-Up for Toys for Tots in Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois

You've probably heard of Toys for Tots, But do you know how to sign up and get on the distribution list?. Marine Corps Toys For Tots Serves over 5000 children in four counties in the Tri-State area and it’s time to do it again in 2022. While there are a number of distribution partners that help Toys For Tots reach all of the kids in need in our area, there are two main distributions that are open to the general public in the city of Dubuque.
DUBUQUE, IA
KOEL 950 AM

How Iowa’s Daylight Saving Time Insanity Could End Very Easily

By now, you hopefully realize we have gone through yet another cycle of switching our clocks around, this time "falling back" one hour to return to Standard time. We are so close, yet so far away from abolishing this first-world problem from our lives, as the Senate has unanimously passed the Sunshine Protection Act. It's now in the hands of the House and who the heck knows what they are waiting for?
IOWA STATE
K92.3

Iowa Moron Gets Caught In Disastrous Downpour

It's me...hi! I'm the Iowa moron, it's me... Sometimes I feel like my life is like a hilarious and kind of embarrassing sitcom... I went out for lunch in Cedar Rapids with a friend who works for our company. All throughout this delicious lunch, I kept staring out of the...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Scott County burn ban lifted

Scott County’s burn ban has been lifted by the Scott County Emergency Management Agency, local fire chiefs and the State Fire Marshall’s Office, according to a press release from the agency. The burn ban was lifted effective November 6 at 8 a.m. Residents are asked to use caution and follow all recommended safety procedures whenconducting […]
KWQC

House fire in Muscatine deemed a ‘total loss’

The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC evening news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast. Blue Grass police chief resumes duties, department says. Updated: 14 hours ago. Blue Grass police chief has resumed his duties after being on paid...
MUSCATINE, IA
KWQC

Iowa DCI identifies officers involved in fatal Davenport shooting

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Investigators have released the names of the officers/troopers involved in a fatal shooting that happened on October 30 following a vehicle and foot chase. Those officers/troopers involved are:. - Trooper Kenneth Voorhees-Iowa State Patrol. - Trooper Dwight Swartz-Iowa State Patrol. - Officer Brandon Askew-Davenport Police Department.
DAVENPORT, IA
superhits106.com

Dubuque police see jump in threats against groups, leading to more threat-of-terrorism charges

The Dubuque Police Department has received more than 4x the number of reports of threats made against groups of people this year compared to last year. Officers have received 17 reports of threat-of-terrorism incidents so far this year. That compares to just four reports in 2021. Five of these reports have resulted in arrests, with one case pending. Adults arrested on threat-of-terrorism charges, a felony, face up to five years in prison if convicted.
DUBUQUE, IA
KCJJ

University of Iowa Hospitals and clinics faces two new lawsuits

The University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics face two discrimination lawsuits; one from a former employee and one from a student. The Daily Iowan reported that Faith Sang is a Kenyan woman who worked as an advanced registered nurse practitioner and alleges in her suit that she was subject to hostility, harassment, and discrimination.
IOWA CITY, IA
aledotimesrecord.com

Jeff Rankin: ‘Jack the Hugger’ terrorized Monmouth in 1913

Fads come and go. People who were alive during the 1970s, for example, remember the national obsessions with streaking, CB radios and Pet Rocks. Every generation has them and most of them are benign and eventually forgotten. Such was the case with a fad that swept the nation during the early 20th century, and gripped the city of Monmouth 109 years ago this month — in November 1913.
MONMOUTH, IL
iheart.com

Linn County Teen Faces Multiple Charges After ATV Crash

(Bertram, IA) -- A Linn County teen is facing multiple charges after an ATV accident Monday afternoon. The Linn Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to reports of the crash near Bertram, Iowa and found the ATV flipped onto its side. Crews found a 17 year old female who was driving the ATV and a 16 year old male passenger. The passenger was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries. The driver faces the following charges:
LINN COUNTY, IA
Local 4 WHBF

QC Veterans Day closings

Veterans Day is Friday, November 11 and many businesses and government offices will be closed in observance of the day. The following is a partial list of the offices that will be closed. To make sure a business is open, call or visit their website before your visit. There will be no USPS deliveries on […]
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, IL
KWQC

Green Tree Brewery turns a new leaf

LECLAIRE, Iowa (KWQC) -Green Tree Brewery is under new ownership and over the weekend, there was a celebration saying goodbye to the original owners that operated the successful brewery for seven years, Doc and Denise Day. The new owners, Matt Welding and Curt Johnson, stop by to update viewers on...
LE CLAIRE, IA
davenportlibrary.com

A Trusted Friend: The murder of Rose Gendler

22-year-old Rose Gendler left her part-time job at M. L. Parker Co. in downtown Davenport a little after 9:00 p.m. on December 21, 1932. She had worked a full day in the toy department and still had to catch the Bridge Line streetcar to Rock Island. She had an important dress fitting scheduled before heading home for the night.
DAVENPORT, IA

