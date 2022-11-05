Read full article on original website
Rishi Sunak has NO plans to go to World Cup in Qatar after shock revelation Prince William ‘won’t travel to tournament’
RISHI Sunak currently has no plans to go to Qatar for the World Cup next month, Downing Street confirmed today. The PM - who is a massive fan of Southampton FC - is likely to cheer on the Three Lions from home instead. The news comes as The Sun today...
Journalist crushed to death after she fell from truck during political march led by former Pakistan prime minister
A female journalist was crushed to death in Pakistan while covering a political march led by former Prime Minister Imran Khan, a senior police officer said. Sadaf Naeem, 36, a television journalist with Channel 5 in Lahore, died on Sunday after she slipped from the container truck that Khan was traveling in, said Salman Zafar, assistant superintendent in Kamuke, one of the towns on the march's path.
Queen Camilla 'will take decision to shun coronation crown mounted with controversial Koh-i-Noor diamond' after India warned it would bring back 'painful memories' of British colonialism - with Buckingham Palace looking at 'cut-price' alternatives
The Queen Consort could shun her late mother-in-law's stunning diadem, worn exclusively by British queens, for the coronation next year after a backlash over a controversial diamond contained within it. Although the iconic silver, gold, diamond and pearl piece was made for George IV in 1820, it has since only...
Indian foreign minister slams the West for choosing Pakistan’s ‘military dictatorship’ over India for weapon imports
India’s foreign minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar slammed Western countries for not supplying weapons to India and instead preferring a “military dictatorship”, in an apparent reference to Pakistan.The Indian minister was defending New Delhi’s “long-standing” defence ties with Moscow while addressing a joint news conference on Monday with Australian foreign minister Penny Wong after the two held a bilateral meeting at Parliament House.Mr Jaishankar was asked whether India is re-thinking its ties with Russia and its dependency on imports of weapons following the war in Ukraine. “We have - as you know - a substantial inventory of Russian and Soviet-origin weapons, “...
Sporting News
'Greatest mistake of the tournament': Ian Healy questions costly Mitchell Starc decision in T20 World Cup
Australian great Ian Healy has questioned the decision to omit Mitchell Starc from the T20 World Cup clash with Afghanistan, with the defending champions bundled out of the tournament. Following an early loss to New Zealand and a washout against England, the Aussies needed to overcome a significant net run-rate...
Video shows moment of deadly bridge collapse in western India
Surveillance video captured the moment an old suspension bridge gave way over a river in India's Gujarat state, killing more than 130 people and injuring scores more.Oct. 31, 2022.
Australia offers $1m reward for help tracking Indian man suspected of murdering woman on beach
Police in Australia have announced a reward of one million Australian dollar (around £556,710.17) for information on the whereabouts of an Indian national who is suspected of murdering a woman in the country before returning to his homeland.Police in Queensland said that they are waiting for information from India on Rajwinder Singh, 38, who is suspected of murdering 24-year-old Toyah Cordingley who was found on Wangetti Beach on 22 October 2018.Detective Inspector Sonia Smith said state police officers who speak Hindi and Punjabi are waiting in an office in Cairns to be contacted from India via WhatsApp or online...
BBC
Kenya's famous matriarch elephant dies
A Kenyan elephant, thought to have been Africa's largest female tusker, has died of old age, wildlife officials have said. Dida, also known as Queen of Tsavo, was aged between 60 and 65 years, the upper age limit of an elephant in the wild. The Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) hailed...
Anyone who attends the 2022 World Cup in Qatar can expect to be watched by 15,000 cameras with facial-recognition technology
"As long as there is no property damage and no one injured, we will just be watching," Hamad Al-Mohannadi, director of the command center, told AFP.
Police shoot dead tiger nicknamed ‘man-eater of Champaran’ that killed at least nine people in India
A tiger said to be behind a series of killings in the rural part of northern India, earning him the title of “maneater of Champaran”, has been shot-dead by the state police.The big cat, who lived in Valmiki Tiger Reserve (VTR) in Bihar’s West Champaran district, was blamed for back-to-back human killings in last few weeks, totalling nine within a month, which led to an uproar in nearby villages. The hunt for the tiger — a three-year old male Bengal officially known as T-104 — was carried out by around 200 police officers and district officials and included officers patrolling...
Her rapists were sentenced to life in prison. Now they're free, and she's in hiding
Standing in a row outside the gates of Godhra remand center in Gujarat, western India, the 11 middle-aged men could have been mistaken for visiting dignitaries receiving sweets and blessings from local admirers.
Radical Hindu leader shot dead in full public view in India
A radical Hindu leader was shot dead on Friday in full public view in Punjab in north India, it was reported.Sudhir Suri, 58, head of the fundamentalist religious group called Hindu Shiv Sena, was shot in Amritsar, the local police said.In the past, Suri had been accused of making derogatory and blasphemous comments against Sikhism and the Sikh community.A senior police officer Arun Pal Singh told news agencies that “the assailant arrived on the spot and shot him dead in full public view”, adding that the radical leader had been shot several times.Police later said that a local shopkeeper, Sandeep...
Iranian football federation says players who protested during international tournament will be 'dealt with'
Iran's football authorities have vowed to deal with beach soccer players who showed solidarity with Iranian protesters during an international tournament this week.
Sporting News
New Zealand vs. Pakistan: Time, TV channel, live stream, squads, tickets for T20 World Cup semi final
New Zealand and Pakistan will battle at Sydney's famous SCG for a spot in the T20 World Cup final. After losing their first two Super 12 matches to India and Zimbabwe, Pakistan looked dead and buried as a chance to win the tournament. But three wins in a row and...
Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa BRICS Bloc Grows with U.S. Left Out
Algeria has reportedly become the latest nation to apply to join BRICS, following applications by Argentina and Iran and interest from several other countries.
Legendary captain makes shocking comments about R Ashwin
Ravichandran Ashwin may have been one of the key bowlers for India in the T20 World Cup, but his economical bowling hasn’t impressed the legendary Kapil Dev. The 1983 World Cup-winning skipper Kapil Dev said he wasn’t convinced with R Ashwin’s form because at times the tweaker has tried to hide his face despite taking […] The post Legendary captain makes shocking comments about R Ashwin appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Qatar World Cup ambassador rolls out welcome mat for gay fans, saying homosexuality is ‘damage in the mind’
Qatar’s World Cup organizers may be regretting their choice to make Khalid Salman an official ambassador right about now. Salman, an ex-Qatar national team forward, told German broadcaster ZDF that homosexuality is “damage in the mind” during an interview that was then immediately ended by an official from the World Cup organizing committee. “During the World Cup, many things will come here to the country. Let’s talk about gays,” Salman said. “Let’s talk about gays” is typically not going to be followed by anything good. And so it went. “The most important thing is, everybody will accept that they come here. But they will...
BBC
T20 World Cup: England batter Dawid Malan unlikely to be fit for India semi-final
ICC Men's T20 World Cup semi-final, England v India. Coverage: Ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary with clips on BBC Sport website & app. Batter Dawid Malan is unlikely to be fit for England's T20 World Cup...
prestigeonline.com
Little India is on the world’s coolest neighbourhoods 2022 list
Little India is on the world’s coolest neighbourhoods 2022 list. What exactly does a neighbourhood need to have to become one of the coolest in the world? Should it be home to the most happening and upcoming restaurants and bars, be an architectural marvel with some of the most Instagrammable buildings ever seen, or boast of street art at every corner. The prerequisites for every traveller will change but this newly released list has a mix of all. This year, Singapore’s very own Little India makes it to #19 on the list, joining the likes of New York City Ridgewood, Lisbon’s Cais do Sodré, and Naples’ Riona Sanità in the top 20.
The record-breaking Australian blind cricketer who has found a 'family' in the sport
Growing up visually impaired, school wasn't easy for Australian Steffan Nero. He remembers struggling with anxiety and being "very quiet," "lonely" and "probably weird as well."
