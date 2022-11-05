Read full article on original website
inkfreenews.com
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 6:22 a.m. Monday, Nov. 7, 5900 block of Woodland Lane, Warsaw. A vehicle was stolen. Value of $10,000. 1:20 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, 6300 block of West CR 100S, Warsaw. A license plate was stolen. Value of $75.
WISH-TV
Missing man dies in Cass County crash
METEA, Ind. (WISH) — A missing Tippecanoe man died Sunday after a two-car crash in northeast Cass County, the Cass County Sherriff’s Office announced Monday. Daniel Pranger, 36, of Tippecanoe was reported missing Sunday morning to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office. Just before 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Cass...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Two arrested in large fentanyl bust in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Two men have been arrested following the seizure of about 15,000 pills containing suspected fentanyl, police say. 63 year-old Jerry L. Edwards and 46 year-old Guadalupe Reyes Jr. both of Elkhart, were arrested in possession of the pills outside a restaurant on Main Street in Elkhart, Indiana.
abc57.com
Man arrested after being found with methamphetamine, marijuana
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested in Lapaz on Friday after he was found with methamphetamine and marijuana, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. At 10:30 p.m., deputies were called to a gas station for a report of a man found unresponsive behind the wheel of a vehicle.
inkfreenews.com
Syracuse Man Arrested After Drugs Found In Storage Unit
SYRACUSE — A Syracuse man was recently arrested after officers found methamphetamine and marijuana in a storage unit. Jeremy Ray Cole, 42, 10066 N. 400E, Syracuse, is charged with dealing methamphetamine, a level 2 felony; possession of methamphetamine with enhancing circumstances, a level 3 felony; dealing marijuana in excess of 30 grams and possession of marijuana with a sentence enhancement, both level 6 felonies; and possession of marijuana, a class B misdemeanor.
inkfreenews.com
Warsaw Man Arrested After Undercover Drug Bust
WARSAW — A Warsaw man was recently arrested after dealing drugs to an undercover officer. Jason Lee Finch, 49, 213 Canterbury Lane, Warsaw, is charged with dealing methamphetamine, a level 4 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a level 6 felony; two counts of dealing methamphetamine, both level 3 felonies; and possession of methamphetamine, a level 5 felony.
abc57.com
Marshall County voters pick new sheriff
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind.-- Incumbent Matthew Hassel is running for reelection for Marshall County Sheriff against democrat Jeff Sharp. Hassel was previously the chief of police for the Bremen Police Department. He said he transitioned to sheriff in 2015 after the former sheriff died of cancer and has held the seat ever since.
WANE-TV
‘I’m going to raise hell’: Man accused in massage spa robbery spree
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – His modus operandi was almost always the same. He’d walk into a massage parlor with a tan hat and a black mask, grab the hair of a woman at the front and point a gun at her head while demanding cash. He’s accused...
inkfreenews.com
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 6:58 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, on CR 500W, 32 feet north of CR 500N, outside of Atwood. Driver: Deante Bland, CR 75E, Warsaw. Vehicle hit a deer. Damage up to $25,000. 10:31 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, on SR...
abc57.com
One victim in shooting at Concord Mall
ELKHART, Ind. - One person was injured in a shooting at Concord Mall on Monday, according to the Elkhart Police Department. At 2:31 p.m., police were called to the mall for reports of a fight and shots fired. Law enforcement arrived and found a potential scene at the Level Up...
22 WSBT
Update: Neighbors react to Elkhart fentanyl bust
ELKHART, Ind. (WSBT) — It's rapidly become one of the deadliest drugs on the streets of this country. Two Elkhart men have been arrested after a large-scale investigation involving several police agencies. Talking to neighbors here in this Elkhart neighborhood, just the sheer number had them shocked. But it...
WANE-TV
Coroner: Latest fatal crash victim ID’d
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A 72-year-old man involved in a single-vehicle crash last week has died and been identified by the Allen County Coroner. Steven Reuille, of Fort Wayne, was a driver of a vehicle that crashed on Nov. 1 at about 5:40 a.m. near the intersection of Maysville Road and Lake Forest Drive, according to the coroner. Medics took Reuille to a local hospital where he remained until he died.
inkfreenews.com
UPDATE: Warsaw Woman Taken To Hospital After Vehicle Accident
WARSAW — A Warsaw woman was taken to a local hospital after a vehicle accident near American Legion. At 3:24 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7, officers with the Warsaw Police Department responded to a vehicle accident on North Lake Street, near West Fort Wayne Street. According to an accident report...
inkfreenews.com
North Webster Woman Quickly Sentenced In Animal Cruelty Case
NORTH WEBSTER — A North Webster woman was recently arrested and sentenced after failing to properly care for two dogs. Angela M. Weaver, 48, 230 S. East St., North Webster, was charged with cruelty to an animal, a class A misdemeanor. Weaver was sentenced on Oct. 31 to one...
inkfreenews.com
Warsaw Woman Gets Four-Year Sentence In Two Cases
WARSAW — A Warsaw woman will serve four years in prison on two criminal cases. In the first case, Lee Ann Lowrance, 38, Warsaw, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, a level 5 felony. She was also charged with burglary, a level 4 felony, in a second case. Twelve additional criminal charges, as well as a methamphetamine possession case, were all dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
Police: South Bend man found safe
UPDATE: South Bend police said the man “has been located and is safe.” ANDERSON, Ind. – A South Bend man who hasn’t been seen since August may be in the Anderson area. According to the South Bend Police Department, 37-year-old Dustin McPhearson was recently reported missing. The last known contact with McPhearson was on Aug. […]
inkfreenews.com
Suspect In McDonald’s Stabbing At Large
WARSAW — A suspect is at large following a stabbing at a McDonald’s in Warsaw on Monday, Nov. 7. According to a press release from the Warsaw Police Department, officers are searching for John Edward Robinson. He’s a 48-year-old white male. He is 5 feet, 11 inches tall...
22 WSBT
Update: Non-life-threatening injuries in Concord Mall shooting
ELKHART, Ind. (WSBT) — We have just confirmed a man treated for a gunshot at Goshen Hospital is the victim of today's Concord Mall shooting. Elkhart Police say the incident happened around 2:30 on Monday. Elkhart Police tell WSBT they believe the Concord Mall shooting was an isolated incident.
WNDU
Three people dead, two injured in Elkhart County crash
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Three people are dead and two are injured after a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning. According to the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office, the driver, identified as 18-year-old Christian Hartpence, was with four others in a Pontiac Grand Prix west on County Road 38, near County Road 17 around 3:07 a.m.
inkfreenews.com
Two Face Charges After Overdose At Kosciusko County Jail
WARSAW — Two local men face drug charges after an overdose at the Kosciusko County Jail. Nathaniel Phillip Trott, 29, 40 EMS B6 Lane, Leesburg, is charged with dealing a narcotic drug, a level 4 felony. Ronald Lee Bailey, 54, 9329 S. Packerton Road, Claypool, is charged with possession...
