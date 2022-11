The boxing schedule is almost set for the year, and the sport has a couple of interesting fights lined up for the start of 2023. There are some compelling matchups, such as trilogy bouts for Juan Francisco Estrada and Roman "Chocolatito" Gonzalez, and Tyson Fury and Derek Chisora and a Josh Taylor vs. Jack Catterall rematch after their first fight in February ended in controversy. There are also the returns of former lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez Jr. and former junior welterweight champ Regis Prograis, and more must-see fights.

