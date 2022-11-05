Read full article on original website
Henry Cavill Dons His ‘James Bond’ Look While Posing With Girlfriend Natalie Viscuso At ‘Enola Holmes 2’ Premiere
Within no time, Enola Holmes 2 will be gracing the viewers with the greatest detective endeavors of all time. And as the release date of the Netflix Original detective fiction is inching nearer, the Holmes siblings are hyping it up now more than ever. While Millie Bobby Brown is wholeheartedly preparing herself to witness the first independent case of her lifetime, Henry Cavill is having a good time promoting the period thriller with his beautiful Girlfriend, Natalie Viscuso.
Millie Bobby Brown and Chriss Pratt Looks Unrecognizable in 90S Style Outfits for Their Movie the Electric State
Well, the Enola Holmes 2 dialogues are pretty suitable for Millie Bobby Brown if we look closely. This young megastar is truly a force of nature unstoppable and undoubtedly magnificent in every way. Since we have not seen her resting for a moment this year and it seemed kind of a whirlwind seeing how she is doing all these things without feeling exhausted. At the beginning of the year, she was shooting and promoting the extremely horrifying season of Stranger Things.
'Enola Holmes 2' director says that he almost had to cut one of Millie Bobby Brown's improvisations from the film for being too modern
"Enola Holmes 2" director Harry Bradbeer told Insider that he had to see whether Millie Bobby Brown's character would have said the word "crazy."
Millie Bobby Brown said that unlike her 'Stranger Things' costars, Henry Cavill doesn't let her ask about his personal life
Millie Bobby Brown said that Henry Cavill doesn't let her ask about his personal life. The pair play brother and sister duo Sherlock and Enola Holmes in "Enola Holmes." Brown said their relationship is different from the one she has with her "Stranger Things" costars. Speaking to Deadline about the...
Jeff Goldblum 'in final talks' to portray The Wizard in the long-awaited two-part film adaptation of the smash hit musical Wicked
Jeff Goldblum is currently in final talks to portray the Wizard in the upcoming adaptations of the smash hit musical Wicked. The news about the 70-year-old performer's potential involvement with the long-awaited project was reported by Variety on Friday. The adaptations of the long-running musical, which is centered on a...
“It’s just like the most perfect way” – Millie Bobby Brown Talks About What Inspired Her to Break the Fourth Fall In ‘Enola Holmes 2’
Millie Bobby Brown was recently seen flaunting her blonde hair in promotions and interviews for her upcoming Netflix movie. Stranger Things starlet has proved in every way that she is a sensational personality who likes to challenge her skills. She did a flawless job in the mystery film Enola Holmes based on the books by Nancy Springer. Now she is ready to enamor fans once again with the sequel that will be out in two days only on Netflix.
Will Henry Cavill Reject the Role of James Bond for the Same Reason As Hugh Jackman?
Henry Cavill has become Hollywood’s IT boy ever since he stepped into the role of Superman in Man of Steel. The DC movie was a blockbuster after a series of flops and producers and studios alike were hoping to snatch the British to star in their movies. Since Daniel...
Millie Bobby Brown Talks Friendship with Mariah Carey (Exclusive)
Millie Bobby Brown is opening up about her friendship with Mariah Carey. Carey recently showed her support for Brown at the premiere of her new Netflix film “Enola Holmes 2,” and Millie has called Mariah her guiding light. “Extra’s” Terri Seymour spoke with Brown, who played coy about...
Henry Cavill reveals his 'favorite' part of filming 'Enola Holmes 2' with Millie Bobby Brown
You don't have to be a sleuth to know that Henry Cavill is a fan of his character's storyline in "Enola Holmes 2," premiering on Netflix on Nov. 4. Cavill, who plays the legendary detective Sherlock Holmes, was introduced in the first movie as his little sister, Enola Holmes (Millie Bobby Brown)'s ward after their mother, Eudoria Holmes (Helena Bonham Carter), left Enola by herself on her 16th birthday.
Millie Bobby Brown Says She Could Tell Britney Spears' "Story in the Right Way"
Stranger Things and Enola Holmes 2 star Millie Bobby Brown is ready for her next big role. The 18-year-old revealed to Drew Barrymore that starring in a Britney Spears biopic is one of her biggest career goals. Related Story. MBB explained why she feels so connected to the "Toxic" singer's...
Eric Roberts Compares Margot Robbie’s ‘Babylon’ Performance to Elizabeth Taylor, Predicts Oscar Win
As the awards race begins to take shape, one massive wild card remains: “Babylon.”. Damien Chazelle’s sprawling Old Hollywood epic has all the makings of an Oscar darling, but without any festival screenings, the content and quality of the film largely remain a mystery. Still, the A-list cast featuring Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie, as well as Chazelle’s proven ability to tell stories about Hollywood, make it a formidable contender.
Millie Bobby Brown Wants To Play Britney Spears In A Biopic
The 'Stranger Things' star discussed her love for Britney Spears on 'The Drew Barrymore Show.'
Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt's Old Hollywood Movie 'Babylon' Is Over 3 Hours Long: Report
Margot Robbie's next movie is jam-packed. Robbie, 32, stars in Babylon, from La La Land and Whiplash director Damien Chazelle, as an aspiring actress named Nellie LaRoy in 1920s Hollywood, when the movie business was transitioning from silent films to talkies. Brad Pitt plays Jack Conrad, a movie star at a different stage of his career.
Matt Dillon Only Had 1 Kiss in ‘Gunsmoke, It Wasn’t With Miss Kitty Russell
'Gunsmoke' fans awaited a romance between Matt Dillon and Miss Kitty Russell to unfold, but they never even kissed. But, he did have 1 kiss with another character.
The End of 'Enola Holmes 2' Confirmed Himesh Pastel as Dr. John Watson for the Sequel
Enola Holmes 2 was released on Netflix on Oct. 27 and ended with a glimpse at the newest addition to the Holmes' crew: The one and only Watson. Anyone who tries to do a Sherlock Holmes impression inevitably mimics smoking a pipe while saying something along the lines of "elementary, my dear Watson." What everyone might not know: Dr. John Watson was Sherlock's foil and partner. Enola will likely get some assistance from the kindly doctor, played by Himesh Patel, in the upcoming Enola Holmes 3, which has no set release date yet.
'The Crown' cast don black for the late Queen and Elizabeth Debicki looks after young Prince Harry and William actors at season 5 premiere
Imelda Staunton, Jonathan Pryce, Dominic West, and more wore black as a nod of respect to Queen Elizabeth II, whose life the series is based on.
Grey's Anatomy's Sarah Drew reunites with on-screen husband in new movie
Grey's Anatomy star Sarah Drew is reuniting with one of her former on-screen husbands for a brand new movie. Drew's character Dr April Kepner had a number of significant romantic relationships throughout the show. One of those was Justin Bruening's Matthew Taylor, who was at one time married to April.
‘Weird Al’ Yankovic biopic revels in his passion for parodies
“Weird Al” Yankovic is anything but ordinary. The 63-year-old is an exceptional comedic genius who became the world’s greatest parody songwriter and musician. For someone who made a career on parodies, it makes sense that the film documenting his life story, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, is a parody of the standard biopic.
Which ‘Love Is Blind’ Bride-to-Be Told Off Her Fiancé at the Altar?
Last week, Twitter had a few choice words for Love Is Blind’s resident square, MBA student Sikiru “SK” Alagbada—who decided at the altar that he could not marry pilates instructor Raven Ross. But as difficult as it was to watch Raven tearfully accept a hug from her fiancé’s disappointed mother, the moment pales in comparison to the emotional carnage of the finale Netflix debuted this Wednesday.Some of this week’s outcomes (*cough* Nancy and Bartise *cough*) were somewhat expected. But one other wedding nearly rivaled Giannina Milady Gibelli’s runaway bride moment for sheer shock value.Where to start, where to start? Well,...
Sydney Sweeney reveals secret reaction after meeting Dakota Johnson on Madame Web set
Sydney Sweeney has revealed her initial reaction to working with Dakota Johnson on the set of a forthcoming film. The actor, who plays Cassie Howard in HBO’s dark teen drama Euphoria, features alongside the Persuasion star in Madame Web. Having been a fan of Johnson for many years, Sweeney admitted to feeling slightly anxious about working with someone she’d admired.“I was a little nervous,” Sweeney noted during a red-carpet interview on Sunday (6 November).“I have to say — I snuck 50 Shades of Grey in high school. My parents didn’t let me watch it and I watched it. So...
