Enola Holmes 2 was released on Netflix on Oct. 27 and ended with a glimpse at the newest addition to the Holmes' crew: The one and only Watson. Anyone who tries to do a Sherlock Holmes impression inevitably mimics smoking a pipe while saying something along the lines of "elementary, my dear Watson." What everyone might not know: Dr. John Watson was Sherlock's foil and partner. Enola will likely get some assistance from the kindly doctor, played by Himesh Patel, in the upcoming Enola Holmes 3, which has no set release date yet.

2 DAYS AGO