CINCINNATI — Playoff high school football doesn’t get much better than this. The defending Division II state champion, Winton Woods will go to battle against Eastern Cincinnati Conference nemesis, Kings. It will be the fourth time the two teams have squared off since the beginning of 2021. The reigning champs have won the last two in the series, handing the Knights their only losses in that span versus 22 wins. Kings would like nothing more than to upset the Warriors and end their 21-game winning streak.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO