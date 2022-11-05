ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

WLWT 5

High school football preview: Kings vs. Winton Woods

CINCINNATI — Playoff high school football doesn’t get much better than this. The defending Division II state champion, Winton Woods will go to battle against Eastern Cincinnati Conference nemesis, Kings. It will be the fourth time the two teams have squared off since the beginning of 2021. The reigning champs have won the last two in the series, handing the Knights their only losses in that span versus 22 wins. Kings would like nothing more than to upset the Warriors and end their 21-game winning streak.
CINCINNATI, OH
Sidney Daily News

Football: Doenges resigns as Sidney’s coach

SIDNEY — After 12 years leading Sidney’s football program, Adam Doenges announced Monday he is resigning. Doenges, who led the resurrection the program after a troubled period a decade ago, said he’s grown too fatigued to give the time and effort he feels is necessary. “Everyone who...
SIDNEY, OH
linknky.com

Kent State overwhelms NKU in power mismatch of a season opener

Northern Kentucky tried every Power Five basketball team in America looking for a game where a veteran Norse team, picked to win the Horizon League, could move up in class. It took a while but finally Washington State said OK. Turns out NKU needn’t have tried so hard. Kent State’s...
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY
linknky.com

5 new inductees for Northern Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame

The Northern Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame will induct five new members Nov. 16. Guest speaker will be longtime Cincinnati Enquirer and Post sportswriter and author Bill Koch. The ceremonies will commence at 1 p.m. at The Garden of Park Hills (1622 Dixie Highway, Park Hills) and they are free and open to the public.
CINCINNATI, OH
RNB Cincy 100.3

Cincinnati: The Lottery Announced Powerball Delay

The Powerball announced a delay last night. I know a lot of people were mad about this Fasho! Via Fox19 Nearly three hours after the scheduled 10:59 p.m. EST Monday drawing, the association told The Associated Press: “It’s against our policy to name the lottery that is experiencing the delay.” On Tuesday morning, the association […]
CINCINNATI, OH
dayton.com

Xenia native ‘living the dream’ touring with country artist Bailey Zimmerman

Brendan Orchard, a Xenia native and Cedarville University graduate, is living his best life in Nashville as he tours with country artist Bailey Zimmerman’s band. Zimmerman is making history with his latest debut “Leave The Light On.” The EP earned the title of the most streamed all genre debut of 2022 and was also the biggest streaming country debut to date, according to Music Mayhem Magazine.
XENIA, OH
WDTN

Choo Choo: Dayton Train Show rolls into the Miami Valley

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The 2022 Dayton Train Show came to the Montgomery County Fairgrounds for the weekend. According to the event, the train show took place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds in Dayton. Items that vendors will be […]
DAYTON, OH
WTOL-TV

RESULTS: Mike DeWine wins governor's race

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Associated Press has called Ohio's governor's race for the incumbent Republican, Mike DeWine. DeWine defeated former Dayton mayor Nan Whaley to win his second term in office. DeWine, 75, was elected to his first term as governor in 2018. He previously served as Ohio attorney...
OHIO STATE
linknky.com

LINK nky Team of the Week nominations now open for Oct. 31 – Nov. 6

It is time to nominate Northern Kentucky’s next LINK nky Team of the Week. As a reminder, our honor is available to any athletics team from any sport at any level – from high school and collegiate to youth to recreational and beyond. If you saw a standout...
WLWT 5

Election results: Ohio's 2nd Congressional District race

Two candidates are battling to represent those in Ohio's second district. The district covers eastern Hamilton County and spreads east all the way to Scioto and Pike counties. Having trouble viewing results? Click here. Watch the full debate in the video player above. Here's a look at each candidate and...
OHIO STATE
eastcoasttraveller.com

The Most Famous Ice Cream Spot in All of Cincinnati

The company also has a long and exciting history. Initially, Louis Graeter sold ice cream in local street markets. Eventually, he expanded his business to include locations in Columbus and Louisville. Today, it remains a popular Cincinnati attraction. Whether you are looking for a scoop of vanilla, chocolate, or anything...
CINCINNATI, OH

