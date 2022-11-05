ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

cleveland19.com

Northeast Ohio Weather: Sunny and cooler Monday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A cooler air mass has settled into the area the next couple of days. We are in a dry pattern until the end of the week. A sunny sky today with high temperatures in the 55 to 60 degree range. You’ll be around 60 degrees for...
AKRON, OH
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia and Ohio under Red Flag Warning on Wednesday

Wheeling W. VA (WTRF) – The National Weather Service out of Pittsburgh has issued a Red Flag or Fire Weather Warning for Wednesday. The warning goes into effect at 10 AM Wednesday and is expected to expire at 6 PM Wednesday. Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended for […]
OHIO STATE
ocj.com

Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, November 7, 2022

A sunny, mild and dry week is ahead of us, but it may be the last of the super warm days we see here as we start to look at a pattern change. Today through Friday we will be above normal on temps with full sunshine and good evaporation as high pressure sits on top of us for most of the period. We expect excellent drying for the entire work week.
OHIO STATE
newsnet5

FORECAST: Not as warm, but not as windy either!

CLEVELAND — After a very warm and well above average weekend across NE Ohio, we will return you to your regular scheduled season. Temperatures will be much colder during the overnight hours, with lows in the mid to upper 40s across the region. Skies will be mainly clear. A...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Last total lunar eclipse until 2025 appears in Northeast Ohio’s skies (photos)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The last total lunar eclipse for the next three years was visible from parts of Northeast Ohio on Tuesday morning. The phenomenon occurred between 4:09 a.m. and 7:49 a.m. as Earth passed directly between the moon and sun. 19 News viewers submitted photos of the eclipse...
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Snow hits the 8-day forecast; here’s when

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Partly to mostly clear this evening with temperatures in the 50s early evening, then falling into the 40s for the rest of the evening. Overnight, a mix of stars and clouds will take over the sky but should give us enough clear skies to be able to experience the lunar eclipse. Temps will be chilly in the morning for viewing, however, around 40 degrees.
CLEVELAND, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Wind advisory issued; When rain returns

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Wind speeds of 20-30 mph and gust near or above 55 mph are possible, which could lead to downed tree limbs and a few power outages. Winds will die down overnight, but I’d hold off on raking up those leaves until Monday, as Sunday may still be a little breezy. Cleveland, Youngstown […]
CLEVELAND, OH
knau.org

High winds and snow expected as storm moves into Northern Arizona

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for most of the region today. The advisory will be in effect from 11 a.m. today through 5 a.m. Wednesday as another cold front moves into Northern Arizona. NWS says the Flagstaff area, Prescott, Williams and the Grand Canyon should expect...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Expect a gusty Saturday — wind advisories are up

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Another dry day today with a mix of sun and clouds. Breezy and warmer with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. A great night for Friday night football! Cooling off with a few clouds. There are moderate wind advisories expected to take effect at...
SANDUSKY COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

High Winds Causing Damage Around Northwest Ohio

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Strong winds caused power outages in northwest Ohio this afternoon. As of 8:15 p.m. more than 1,000 customers in Williams County were without power, including nearly 75% of West Unity, according to Toledo Edison’s outage map. More than 1,000 customers each in Fulton, Wood and Lucas Counties were also in the dark at the time.
WILLIAMS COUNTY, OH
ClickOnDetroit.com

Calmer Sunday before rain and snow return to forecast for Metro Detroit: What to expect

The end of the weekend looks better in terms of sunshine for the region as we will expect plenty of sunshine, but with the strong pressure gradient remaining across the region, expect gusty winds once again. Wind gusts of up to 25-30 MPH are possible throughout the day. A southerly flow will continue to keep our temperatures above average as well. We will look for high temperatures running back into the 60s, which is at least 10 degrees above average for this time in early November.
MICHIGAN STATE
Cleveland News - Fox 8

November is a great time to explore Edgewater Beach

November is a great time of the year to walk the trails along Lake Erie and explore Edgewater Beach. Fox 8's Stefani Schaefer and Todd Meany learn more about the different ways you can soak in the season in this edition of Cleveland Metroparks Monday. https://www.clevelandmetroparks.com/parks/visit/parks/lakefront-reservation/edgewater-park.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Residents demand help after bricks fly off Cleveland apartment building

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A brick and concrete slab falling off a Cleveland apartment building was caught on video early Thursday morning, leaving those who live there fearing for their own safety. Yolanda Harrison lives at the apartment on Madison Avenue in Cleveland. “As you can see it’s pretty much...
CLEVELAND, OH

