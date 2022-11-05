ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 1

Related
gmauthority.com

GM Issues Fix For Chevy Silverado MD Unwanted Power Take-Off Disengagement

GM has issued a new customer satisfaction program for the Chevy Silverado MD (4500HD, 5500HD, 6500HD) over an issue regarding the truck’s power take-off (PTO) controls. The problem: affected units of the Chevy Silverado MD may exhibit a condition in which the PTO will turn off. Additionally, the engine may stall when using the bucket equipment.
fordauthority.com

Next-Generation Ford Edge Will Offer Hybrid Powertrain

Details regarding the elusive next-generation Ford Edge are beginning to trickle in. It seems likely that the crossover will be offered exclusively in China, as evidenced by an information leak in the Asian country, although it’s unclear at this point if it could be sold in North American markets after the 2023 model year. In China, at least, the next-generation crossover will retain the turbocharged Ford 2.0L I4 EcoBoost as the current-gen Edge, but Ford Authority has learned that its powertrain options will include a hybrid electric powertrain as well.
MotorAuthority

Ringbrothers' '69 Camaro shares only two parts with original

Ringbrothers' latest Camaro build, known as Strode, was unveiled this week at the SEMA show in Las Vegas. While it may resemble the 1969 classic, it's been almost fully built from the ground up as a new car. In fact, it shares just two parts with the original. The build...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Motorious

Guy Installs Generator On His Tesla

While GM, BMW, and some other automakers have sold electric cars with range extenders, Tesla has never offered a dirty ICE engine for that purpose. Well, some guy with a YouTube channel decided to take matters into his own hands, installing a gas generator on his Model 3. Instead of towing it with a trailer, this genius took out the rear window and plopped the generator there, which we’re sure cops are just going to love.
gmauthority.com

Corsa Offers Carbon Fiber Air Intake For C8 Corvette Stingray

The C8 Corvette Stingray needs no introduction to owners or car enthusiasts the world over. Though the C8 is highly capable from the factory, many choose to modify their cars to further enhance the driving experience of the base model of the mid-engine Corvette. Many aftermarket companies offer a bevy of aftermarket parts that look to upgrade the vehicle’s performance. Today, we’re taking a look at an air intake system from Corsa Performance.
KENTUCKY STATE
MotorAuthority

Hennessey cranks Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 to 1,204 hp for $59,950

The Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 is the most powerful factory Mustang ever, but that wasn't enough for Texas-based tuner Hennessey Performance. Hennessey's Venom 1200 Mustang GT500 extracts 1,204 hp and 902 lb-ft of torque from Ford's 5.2-liter supercharged V-8, up from the stock 760 hp and 652 lb-ft of torque.
gmauthority.com

Arctic White 2023 Corvette Z06 Without Z07 Package: Live Photo Gallery

The 2023 Corvette Z06 has amassed a substantial amount of interest and a gigantic following since Chevy first revealed the high performance track weapon. Much of the interest has centered around the naturally aspirated 5.5L V8 LT6 engine, since it’s the world’s most powerful naturally-aspirated V8 in a production car. Additionally, many fans, enthusiasts and observers have also been salivating to see Chevy’s new track monster in all of its colors, and what we have for you here today is the C8 Z06 in the Arctic White hue.
KENTUCKY STATE
fordauthority.com

Ringbrothers 1969 Ford Mustang ‘Patriarc’ To Debut At SEMA 2022

Ringbrothers, a Connecticut-based purveyor of aftermarket aluminum body kits and parts run by brothers Jim and Mike Ring, has a knack for taking Blue Oval-built machines and turning them into something special for SEMA. Back in 2019, the organization showed off its unique 1969 Ford Mustang Mach 1 UNKL, kitted out with a widebody set and a race-inspired theme. It has also shown off a 1965 Ford Mustang “Ballistic” and another custom ’65 Mustang convertible. In 2017, Ringbrothers took a 1956 Ford F-100, named Clem 101 to the show, deviating from its propensity for Mustangs, but this year, they’re back in the pony car camp with the new 1969 Ford Mustang “Patriarc.”
LAS VEGAS, NV
gmauthority.com

2023 Chevy Silverado Gets Limited Wireless Phone Charging Availability

The 2023 Chevy Silverado introduced a few minor updates and changes over the fully-refreshed 2022 Silverado. Unfortunately, GM has been working through some Silverado parts constraints, and now, GM Authority has learned that some Silverado 1500 units will have to make-do without wireless charging. Starting with October 26th production, some...
INDIANA STATE
MotorAuthority

Ringbrothers reveals 1969 Ford Mustang Mach 1 build at 2022 SEMA show

Ringbrothers has produced some impressive Ford Mustang builds over the years, but the Wisconsin hot rod shop has come up with yet another new spin on Ford's pony car. This 1969 Ford Mustang Mach 1, known as Patriarc, debuted at the 2022 SEMA show and is the result of over 5,000 hours of work, according to Ringbrothers. Those hours went into completely reengineering the chassis and powertrain, and extensively modifying the body.
WISCONSIN STATE
gmauthority.com

GM Benchmarking Rolls-Royce Ghost: Photos

With the recent reveal of the 2024 Cadillac Celestiq, GM has positioned itself to move the Cadillac brand drastically upmarket. To this end, GM needs to understand its competition, and has now been spotted benchmarking a Rolls-Royce Ghost. GM Authority‘s photographers captured a Rolls-Royce Ghost – an ultra-luxurious sedan from...
MICHIGAN STATE
gmauthority.com

Chevy Ranks High In J.D. Power 2022 China Vehicle Dependability Study

Chevy ranked fourth overall in the J.D Power 2022 China Vehicle Dependability Study with a score that outperformed the segment average. With a PP100 (problems per 100 vehicles) of 171, Chevy was ranked near the top of the mass-market segment, outperformed by FAW Toyota, Changan Ford and Buick with a PP100 of 159, 168 and 170, respectively. The segment average was at a PP100 of 184, placing the Bow Tie well ahead of the curve.
gmauthority.com

Chevy Malibu Sales Remain In Fourth Place In Segment During Q3 2022

Chevy Malibu sales increased in the United States and Canada but decreased in South Korea during the third quarter of 2022. In the United States, Chevrolet Malibu deliveries totaled 21,630 units in Q3 2022, an increase of about 7,941 percent compared to 269 units sold in Q3 2021. In the...
gmauthority.com

Redesigned 2023 Honda Pilot Revealed As Chevy Traverse, GMC Acadia Rival

Honda just pulled the sheets on the all-new fourth-generation 2023 Honda Pilot, revealing the “largest and most powerful Honda SUV ever.” Highlights include new styling, a new V6 engine, and a new off-roader trim level. The new Honda Pilot will rival the Chevy Traverse and GMC Acadia. Outside,...
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy