The New York Knicks will head on over to Brooklyn to take on Kevin Durant and the Nets on Wednesday night for an interdivision matchup. The Knicks stand at 5-5 after winning easily in Minnesota on Monday night and will look to try and continue their hot shooting and piece together a winning streak. The Brooklyn Nets are 4-7 and lost a nail-biter to the Dallas Mavericks on Monday, so they will be looking to bounce back.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 HOUR AGO