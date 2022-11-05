ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Brunswick, NJ

Michigan Football right where it should be in CFP Rankings

Michigan football is ranked third in the College Football Playoff rankings and that’s a good spot to be in going down the stretch. It was hard to agree with the selection committee of the College Football Playoff after Michigan football was ranked fifth last week. But Clemson was dominated...
ANN ARBOR, MI
FanSided

Knicks Game Tonight: Knicks vs Nets Odds, Starting Lineup, Injury Report, Predictions, TV Channel for Nov. 9

The New York Knicks will head on over to Brooklyn to take on Kevin Durant and the Nets on Wednesday night for an interdivision matchup. The Knicks stand at 5-5 after winning easily in Minnesota on Monday night and will look to try and continue their hot shooting and piece together a winning streak. The Brooklyn Nets are 4-7 and lost a nail-biter to the Dallas Mavericks on Monday, so they will be looking to bounce back.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

Adam Silver steps in with Kyrie Irving with Nets star’s future in question

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver met with Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving as a step toward reconciliation after his suspension for tweeting about an antisemitic film. After giving Kyrie Irving several days to properly apologize for tweeting about an antisemitic film, the Brooklyn Nets suspended the superstar guard on Nov. 3 for five games without pay.
BROOKLYN, NY
FanSided

5 best MLB free agency destinations for Jacob deGrom

New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom is scheduled to hit free agency. Here are the five best destinations for the two-time NL Cy Young award winner. The World Series has concluded, which means that MLB is officially in Hot Stove season. When it comes to free agency, that officially begins on Thursday at 5:00 p.m. ET. There may be some signing to take place fast and furious, while there could be a wait for some of the top free agents available.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
