Athens, GA

BetMGM Bonus Code MCBET Offers $1000 Risk-Free Bet for NFL Week 10, CFB, NBA

We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. The World Series may be over, but there are plenty of remaining sports betting options left during the peak of the Fall season. That's great news for new bettors, who can take advantage of the BetMGM bonus code MCBET right now to earn a risk-free bet up to $1,000 when they register for a new account.
Montrell Johnson: Gators ‘Need’ Anthony Richardson to Return in 2023

Saturday was, as Billy Napier coined it, a "pivotal day" for Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson. His 279 yards of total offense — 201 passing, 78 rushing — and four touchdowns allowed Florida to match scores early and often against Texas A&M and eventually seal a victory over the Aggies after the Gators pitched a defensive shutout in the second half.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Florida State appears in College Football Playoff rankings for first time since 2016

Florida State is ranked 23rd in the second College Football Playoff poll of the season, it was revealed Tuesday night live on ESPN. The Seminoles, who are 25th in the Associated Press poll this week, returned to the CFP rankings for the first time since 2016. Florida State is 6-3 overall, 4-3 in the ACC, and clinched the 49th bowl appearance in program history with a 45-3 win at Miami last Saturday. The 42-point margin was the largest by a road team in series history and FSU’s third win by at least 30 points, and second by at least 40 points, this season.
TALLAHASSEE, FL

