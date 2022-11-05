Florida State is ranked 23rd in the second College Football Playoff poll of the season, it was revealed Tuesday night live on ESPN. The Seminoles, who are 25th in the Associated Press poll this week, returned to the CFP rankings for the first time since 2016. Florida State is 6-3 overall, 4-3 in the ACC, and clinched the 49th bowl appearance in program history with a 45-3 win at Miami last Saturday. The 42-point margin was the largest by a road team in series history and FSU’s third win by at least 30 points, and second by at least 40 points, this season.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 8 HOURS AGO