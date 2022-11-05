ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
wvua23.com

Single-vehicle crash Monday kills 1 in Tuscaloosa County

A woman from Birmingham is dead in the wake of a single-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in Tuscaloosa County. The crash happened just before 12:30 p.m. on Sylvan Loop Road, about 10 miles south of Tuscaloosa in Tuscaloosa County. Jamarria E. Montgomery, 31, was seriously injured when the vehicle she was...
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Hoover PD: Charges filed in Greystone-area burglaries

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover Police have filed charges in connection to four residential burglaries that occurred between Sept. 9 and Oct. 8, 2022 in the Greystone area. Twenty-year-old Rodrigo Ignacio Rivera Lienan is charged with four counts of Burglary 3rd degree and two counts of Theft of Property 1st degree.
HOOVER, AL
wbrc.com

Man hit by train in Cullman, airlifted to hospital

CULLMAN, Ala. (WBRC) - Cullman police say a man was hit by a train on Monday, Nov. 7, in the area of 1st Avenue and 4th Street. Authorities identified the man as 33-year-old Jarod Moon of Warrior, Alabama. Police say Moon was lying on the tracks when he was hit....
CULLMAN, AL
wbrc.com

JCSO: Man found dead in wrecked vehicle riddled with bullet holes

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday night, Nov. 6, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a car accident near the intersection of Highway 79 and Cleage Drive in Pinson. Police say upon arrival, deputies discovered a man identified as 21-year-old Kendall Jarrod Thornton Jr. trapped...
PINSON, AL
CBS 42

Man found dead in bullet hole-ridden car in Jefferson County

PINSON, Ala. (WIAT) — A 21-year-old man was found dead in a car covered in bullet holes that was overturned on the side of the road in Pinson Sunday night, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reports. At approximately 9:30 p.m. Sunday, deputies were notified of a car accident near the intersection of Highway 79 and […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Man killed in Birmingham shooting identified

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A man shot and killed Friday evening in Birmingham has been identified. Jesse Dewayne Cummings, 33, was shot during a reported assault in the 800 block of 45th Place North around 5:47 p.m., according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. Cumings was pronounced dead at the scene at 6:12 p.m. The […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Pedestrian struck, killed while walking on I-65 identified

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A man that was struck and killed while walking on I-65 Sunday morning has been identified. Martin Michael Cruse, 42, was hit by a vehicle around 5:30 a.m., while walking in a travel lane on I-65 South at Green Springs Avenue South, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. Cruse was […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Prattville kidnapping suspect arrested in Leeds

LEEDS, Ala. (WBRC) - On Nov 5, Leeds Police arrested Michael Butler, 35, of Greenville after a pursuit in St. Clair County. Butler was wanted in Autauga County for kidnapping two juveniles on November 3. He was also facing robbery and attempted murder charges in Georgia. Chief Paul Irwin says...
LEEDS, AL
wbrc.com

Anniston Police searching for missing woman last seen in July 2022

ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - The Anniston Police Department is searching for 36-year-old Miya Shavone Marshall. Marshall was last seen on July 30, 2022 in Anniston. She is a 5′2″, 160 lbs. Black female with black hair and brown eyes. According to Marshall’s family, it is unusual to not...
ANNISTON, AL
wvtm13.com

Election results: Race for Jefferson County sheriff

One of the most contested races in Jefferson County is the race for sheriff. Incumbent Sheriff Mark Pettway made history four years ago, becoming the county's first Black sheriff. Can't see the above results? Click here. And now, he's looking for a second term against Republican challenger Jared Hudson. Pettway,...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Buses catch fire in Anniston

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Anniston Fire Department is at the New Flyer bus depot after several commercial buses caught fire Monday morning. It happened around 9 a.m. Many people say they heard a large explosion. New Flyer buses released the following statement,. “New Flyer of America Inc. (“New Flyer”)...
ANNISTON, AL
WHNT News 19

Fultondale police officer struck by vehicle along I-65

FULTONDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — A Fultondale police officer was struck by a vehicle early Saturday morning along I-65 NB just past the Walker Chapel Road exit. According to Fultondale Fire Chief McKenzie, the officer was assisting a stranded driver whose vehicle was stalled on the interstate at the time of the incident. McKenzie said another […]
FULTONDALE, AL
CBS 42

Human remains found in Shelby County community

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after human remains were found by locals Saturday morning. According to SCSO, family members and friends of a missing person searched a wooded area near the intersection of County Road 10 and County Road 260 in the Pea Ridge community around 8:15 a.m. […]
SHELBY COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy