Read full article on original website
rae gruder
2d ago
I'm from Maryland and I'm a Latino and I'm definitely very Republican the Democrats had their chance economy is in the tank people's 401K is in the tank food prices and gas prices have gone up the Democrats have nothing to offer us ,it's time for a change
Reply
3
♉ Taurus
3d ago
Montgomery county is the reason Maryland has the problems they have. Total woke jokes with no plan other than overtax taxpayers for welfare trash.
Reply
2
Ann Clark
3d ago
Let those in my old county do what they do. Even if significant parts of the county turns into a crime riddled pit and resembles a third world country, they will continue to do what they do. So, let them. Everyone gets the govt they deserve.
Reply
2
Related
bethesdamagazine.com
Elrich declares victory in county executive race
This story was updated at 11:15 p.m. Nov. 8, 2022, to include comments from Reardon Sullivan. County Executive Marc Elrich was on his way to winning a second term Tuesday night, holding a commanding lead over Republican challenger Reardon Sullivan. Elrich was leading Sullivan by roughly 50 points as early...
bethesdamagazine.com
Montgomery County General Election Live Blog: Candidates gather to await results
9:45 p.m.: Local Democratic candidates and their supporters packed South House Garden in Gaithersburg Tuesday night at a watch party. Excitement was in the air as the candidates enjoyed snacks and beverages and celebrated the unofficial win of Democratic gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore. Shortly after polls closed Tuesday, the Associated Press projected Moore as the winner.
Wbaltv.com
Maryland comptroller's race: 2022 election results
-- A two-term state delegate from Baltimore City defeated the outgoing Harford County executive to win the 2022 race for Maryland comptroller. Democrat Brooke Lierman late Tuesday night declared victory and Republican Barry Glassman called to concede. Lierman released a statement at 11:42 p.m., saying: "I am deeply humbled to...
Wbaltv.com
Maryland attorney general's race: 2022 election results
-- An outgoing three-term congressman and former two-term lieutenant governor went head to head against a former Anne Arundel County councilman in the 2022 race for Maryland attorney general. If elected, Democrat Anthony Brown would become Maryland's first African American attorney general. Brown represented the 4th Congressional District in the...
bethesdamagazine.com
McCarthy wins fifth term as state’s attorney
John McCarthy of Gaithersburg, running unopposed, won a fifth term as state’s attorney for Montgomery County in Tuesday’s general election. Maxwell Uy, 49, also running unopposed, was elected Montgomery County sheriff, succeeding Darren Popkin. Karen Bushell, 58, also unopposed, was elected clerk of the Circuit Court, a position she has held since being appointed to the role in the spring of 2021. Joseph F. Griffin, who also did not face an opponent, was elected register of wills.
WTOP
2022 Maryland election: Tossup county executive races in Frederick, Howard, Anne Arundel counties
A handful of county executive races across Maryland in the D.C. area are shaping up to be close contests and some remained too close to call on election night. In the Frederick County executive race, Republican Michael Hough had opened a lead over Democrat Jessica Fitzwater in the race to succeed outgoing Democratic County Executive Jan Gardner.
bethesdamagazine.com
Eight candidates compete for four at-large County Council seats
Editor’s note: Bethesda Beat is publishing a series of stories highlighting local races for county, state and federal elected offices in the Nov. 8 general election. Today’s story focuses on the County Council at-large race. This story was updated at 4:55 p.m. on Nov. 7 to include comments...
Wbaltv.com
Anne Arundel County executive's race: 2022 election results
ANNAPOLIS, Md. -- The 2022 Anne Arundel County executive's race saw incumbent Democrat Steuart Pittman facing a challenge from Republican County Councilwoman Jessica Haire. The race between the two became one of the closest of the Baltimore area's county executive matchups. While the race remains too close to call, the...
bethesdamagazine.com
Silvestre, Rivera-Oven and Yang poised to win school board seats
Incumbent Karla Silvestre and newcomers Grace Rivera-Oven and Julie Yang looked likely Tuesday night to win seats on the Montgomery County Board of Education, according to unofficial results from the State Board of Elections. In the District 5 race, incumbent Brenda Wolff was locked in a tight race against retired...
wfmd.com
Referendum Question A On This Year’s Election Ballot Generating Discussion
It says the Frederick County Council has the final say on how to spend taxpayer money. Frederick, Md (KM) In addition to candidates for such positions as County Executive, County Council, Sheriff and Board of Education, Frederick County residents will be deciding on referendum Question A this year. That says the County Council has the final say on how to spend local revenues, including the funding of the budget because its members are elected by the citizens. .
popville.com
Helluva Way to Start Election Day
Thanks to Jake for sending from Pleasant Plains/Park View. Thanks to Jared for sending from Mount Pleasant/Columbia Heights:. It had been 6 days since our last stolen wheels report(s). You can see some MPD suggestions on ways to prevent a Helluva Way to Wake Up here. Others victims have recommended Rimgard. You can read a Witness Describing a Wheel Theft here.
bethesdamagazine.com
Sheila Hixson, who represented Silver Spring in House of Delegates for four decades, dies at 89
Former Del. Sheila Ellis Hixson – who represented the Silver Spring area for more than 40 years in the Maryland House of Delegates and was among the first women to wield significant clout in that chamber – died Sunday in New Smyrna Beach, Florida. She was 89. Appointed...
All candidates for Prince George’s County Board of Education District 6 in Maryland complete Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey
Both of the candidates running in the November 8, 2022, general election for Prince George’s County Board of Education District 6 in Maryland — Branndon Jackson and Ashley Kearney — completed Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey. These survey responses allow voters to hear directly from candidates about what motivates them to run for office.
umdmitzpeh.com
Joe Vogel, a Gen Z Jewish activist, runs for a seat in the Maryland legislature
Twitter 0 Facebook 0 Google+ 0 Email -- Filament.io. Vogel a Jewish, Latino and openly gay activist, is running for the 17th district in the Maryland House of Delegates in tomorrow’s election. By Ryan Mercado. For Mitzpeh. Joe Vogel, a 25-year-old Montgomery County resident, is running for delegate to...
President Biden to rally in Bowie for gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore, Maryland Democrats Monday
BALTIMORE - President Joe Biden is making a final push for Democratic candidates ahead of Tuesday's General Election.The president will be joining gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore in Bowie for a Democratic rally on Monday.Biden will speak and show his support for Moore at Bowie State University. The rally will also include Senator Chris Van Hollen, Majority leader Steny Hoyer, Lieutenant Gov. candidate Aruna Miller, Attorney General candidate Anthony Brown, and more.The event starts at 4 p.m.WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT ELECTION DAY: WJZ's voter guide to the 2022 general electionMoore is challenging Republican Dan Cox to replace Larry Hogan as Maryland's...
ffxnow.com
Fairfax County proposes automatic filing of vehicle tax returns for residents
(Updated at 1:45 p.m.) Fairfax County is considering automatically filing vehicle tax returns for residents in the future, potentially saving more than 70,000 residents money. At last week’s Board of Supervisors meeting, elected officials authorized a public hearing for Dec. 6 to discuss a possible county code change that would eliminate a step for residents when registering a vehicle.
bethesdamagazine.com
Catalytic converter thefts up more than 600% in D.C. area in recent years
Catalytic converter thefts up more than 600% in D.C. area in recent years. Liz Weir was sound asleep in her Bethesda home when something woke her. “I heard a noise and thought, that doesn’t sound right,” she told the News4 I-Team. It was just after 3 a.m.
fox5dc.com
Judge accepts Magruder HS shooter plea deal
WASHINGTON - A Montgomery County judge accepted a plea deal Monday from Steven Alston Jr., the teenager accused of shooting another student inside a Magruder high school bathroom last January. Alston, who was 17 years old at the time of the shooting, pleaded guilty to an attempted first-degree murder charge,...
Phys.org
Maryland sites are among the most polluting coal ash waste dumps in the nation, study finds
A coal ash waste dump in Prince George's County is among the most polluting in the nation, according to a new report from environmental groups. Two other Maryland coal ash waste dumps are cited in the report, in Montgomery County and Baltimore City, but the Prince George's site, located in Brandywine, was ranked far above them. It was considered the 7th worst such site in the U.S.
WBAL Radio
Police escort Carroll County Republican leader from polling place
The vice chairwoman of the Carroll County Republican Central Committee had to be escorted away from a polling place in Westminster, according to a report. According to the Carroll County Times, Katherine Adelaide was removed after a conversation with election judges. Adelaide wanted to know why there wasn't a chalk line on the ground at the Westminster Senior Center to show where it was legal for candidates and supporters to electioneer.
Comments / 35