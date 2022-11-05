Read full article on original website
Related
fordauthority.com
Ford Expedition Incentive Offers 3.9 Percent APR In November 2022
A Ford Expedition incentive offers 3.9 percent APR financing for 60 months during November 2022. This discount is only applicable in select markets. Ford Expedition incentives during November 2022 vary by market. Included below is a list of largest observed offers in four major U.S. markets:. New York City: 3.9...
fordauthority.com
New Ford F-150 V8 Cat-Back Performance Exhaust Debuts
The Blue Oval offers a range of Sport, Touring, and Extreme exhaust systems for customers who want a little extra snarl out of their vehicles, a lineup . However, for those who want something with a bit more bite and are willing to shell out for an aftermarket exhaust, a new cat-back exhaust by Vance & Hines for the Ford F-150 V8 will soon be available.
fordauthority.com
Ford Brand Ranked Second For Non-Luxury Buyers In Q3 2022
In the second quarter of 2022, the Ford brand (not including Lincoln) ranked second in terms of brand consideration on Kelley Blue Book’s Brand Watch report among non-luxury buyers after a short stint in the top spot. Now, the Q3 Brand Watch report has been released, and not much has changed over the past few months. In fact, the Ford brand has retained its second-place spot behind Toyota in regards to the most considered brands among non-luxury buyers, though percentages did change slightly.
fordauthority.com
Ford Argentina Sales Up Three Percent In October 2022
Ford Argentina sales increased three percent to 2,326 units in October 2022 compared to October 2021 results. The figures placed Ford as the sixth best-selling car brand in Argentina, behind Toyota, Renault, Volkswagen, Fiat and Peugeot. Individual model sales performance was as follows:. Ford Bronco Sport sales increased 28 percent...
fordauthority.com
Ford Transit Custom Once Again Spotted Testing In U.S.
Back in August, Ford Authority spotted a next-generation Ford Transit Custom prototype testing in the U.S. for the very first time, though it was clad in heavy camo, making it difficult to distinguish any potential styling updates. However, this new Ford Transit Custom prototype that Ford Authority has spotted testing – once again in the U.S. – is largely uncovered, giving us a good real-world look at what we can expect from the brand new, next-gen van.
fordauthority.com
Ford CEO Says EV Demand Higher For Commercial Customers
Much ado has been made about EV adoption among retail consumers, which has been brisk thus far, though there’s still much work to be done. However, few have discussed the importance of EV demand from commercial customers such as fleet operators, though Ford has placed a major focus on that area of its business with the Ford F-150 Lightning Pro, E-Transit, and Ford Pro suite of services. Those moves are clearly paying off as well, as Ford CEO Jim Farley recently noted that EV demand remains higher among commercial customers than retail ones.
fordauthority.com
Ford F-150 Raptor Lineup Will Not Get EV, Hybrid Variants
With three EVs already in its lineup, Ford has quite a few more in the works, though those models won’t be quite as familiar, it seems. Instead, Ford’s next-gen all-electric vehicles won’t simply be EV versions of existing models, will look quite a bit different, and will be centered around the automaker’s passion brands. The next Blue Oval EV is slated to be a “Ford Explorer-like” model, though an all-electric version of that crossover and the Lincoln Aviator are slated to launch in 2025. While FoMoCo continues to generate profit from its ICE Ford Blue division, a Ford Ranger EV is also reportedly on the horizon. However, the Ford F-150 Raptor lineup won’t be getting any sort of hybrid or EV variant, according to Motor Authority.
fordauthority.com
Ford Ended Q3 2022 With Just 19 Days Supply Of Vehicles
New vehicle inventory has remained at or near record lows for over two years now, a byproduct of production issues caused by the semiconductor chip shortage, supply chain issues, and various other major global events. This has resulted in record-high prices for both used and new vehicles, spurred on even further by strong demand. Thus, it’s really no surprise to learn that Ford ended the third-quarter of 2022 with just a 19 days supply of vehicles, according to CFO John Lawler.
fordauthority.com
Ford Explorer ATP Up Seven Percent Through Q3 2022
Both used and new vehicle prices have been steadily on the rise for some time now, a byproduct of high demand and limited inventory brought forth by a number of supply chain constraints. Though average transaction pricing across the entire market has dropped somewhat in recent months, prices remain high, and that also applies to the Ford Explorer, in particular, which saw its ATP rise 6.9 percent in Q3 of 2022 versus the same period last year, according to Cox Automotive.
fordauthority.com
Lincoln Incentive Spending Down 52 Percent Through Q3 2022
Ford’s incentive spending has been on the decline for some time now, coinciding with low inventory caused by ongoing supply chain issues over the past couple of years. In fact, Ford brand incentive spending was down a whopping 64 percent in Q3 of 2022, as Ford Authority reported last week, averaging $862 per vehicle in the last quarter, which is dramatically less than the $4,200 per vehicle that the brand averaged prior to 2021. The same is true of Lincoln incentive spending, as it was down a nearly as significant 52 percent year-to-date through the third quarter, according to new data from Cox Automotive.
fordauthority.com
2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Had Its Best Month Yet In October
The 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning debuted to tremendous demand, to the point where reservations/orders quickly exceeded the automaker’s production capacity. Not much has changed in the months since, as the EV pickup is still a red-hot entity on the new vehicle market, as well as quite elusive for those that would like to purchase one. The 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning continues to set new records in terms of sales with each passing month as well, and that trend continued in October, according to the automaker’s latest sales report.
fordauthority.com
Ford Backed Lobby Group Asks For Clarity On IRA Tax Credits
The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 (IRA) has thus far received considerable praise from Ford CEO Jim Farley, who has said that its overhauled EV tax credit will be highly beneficial for the automaker, its partners, and its commercial customers, in particular, who have thus far been more receptive to EVs than retail customers. However, Ford also recently called for change in terms of the bill’s stipulations on where EV battery raw materials are sourced from. Now, Ford-backed lobby group Alliance for Automotive Innovation (AAI) is asking for further clarity on these new IRA tax credits in terms of how automakers can meet eligibility constraints, according to Automotive News.
fordauthority.com
Ford Patent Filed For Car Accident Advisement System
Ford Motor Company has filed a patent for a car accident advisement system, Ford Authority has learned. The patent was filed on April 28th, 2021, published on November 3rd, 2022, and assigned serial number 0351137. The Ford Authority Take. Back in May, Ford filed a patent for an in-vehicle automated...
fordauthority.com
Ford Among Best Companies For Vets In 2022 Survey
Ford has earned its fair share of accolades for being a great place to work in recent months, including a perfect score on the 2022 version of Disability:IN’s Disability Equality Index, second place on Fast Company’s 2022 Most Innovative Companies in Design list, the top automaker in the 2022 JUST 100 rankings and 3BL Media’s 2022 Best Corporate Citizen list, and among FirstJob’s Employers for Youth’s list of the best places to work for young professionals. Now, that list continues to grow, as MilitaryTimes has named Ford as one of the best companies for vets to work for.
fordauthority.com
Ford Patent Filed For Pillar-Supported Airbag
Ford Motor Company has filed a patent for a pillar-supported airbag, Ford Authority has learned. The patent was filed on August 26th, 2020, published on November 8th, 2022, and assigned serial number 11491948. The Ford Authority Take. Of the many patents it has filed in recent months, a large number...
fordauthority.com
Next-Generation Lincoln Nautilus Will Feature A Hybrid Powertrain
Details regarding the forthcoming next-generation Lincoln Nautilus have been few and far between, but more and more information is coming to light about the luxury crossover. Ford Authority recently learned that like the Ford Edge, the next-gen Nautilus will feature a hybrid powertrain in its lineup. According to sources familiar...
fordauthority.com
Ford Edge Top Large SUV In 2022 China Dependability Study
The recently-revealed J.D. Power 2022 China Vehicle Dependability Study (VDS) has been quite kind to Ford and its joint venture in that country – Changan Ford – with the latter ranking second among all mass market brands in the study and the Ford Mondeo finishing third in the mid-size sedan segment. Now, that trend continues, as the Ford Edge has been named as the top large SUV on the market in terms of dependability in China at the moment.
fordauthority.com
Ford Transit Digital Nomad Is Pure Van Life: SEMA 2022
Custom Ford builds are always a treat, and there were plenty on the floor at SEMA 2022 as aftermarket parts suppliers and tuners showed off what they could make. While The Blue Oval itself didn’t have a first hand presence at the show, it made a point to highlight several exemplary machines, including a custom 2022 Mustang Mach-E GT by Tucci Hot Rods and a few examples of the Ford F-150 Lightning. A custom Ford Transit van was also present at the show, dubbed the Digital Nomad and built by John Pangilinan.
fordauthority.com
Ford To Pay $115K To Settle Pregnancy Discrimination Lawsuit
Ford – like many large corporations – has faced its fair share of lawsuits over the years, including those pertaining to the way it treats employees. Most recently, that included an age discrimination lawsuit that was settled late last year. That particular suit was filed in July of 2019 by a pair of former Ford workers who claimed that they were targeted in a round of white-collar layoffs because of their age and the fact that both were close to receiving a fully vested retirement pension. Now, The Blue Oval has been ordered to pay $115,000 to settle a pregnancy discrimination lawsuit filed by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC).
Facebook has announced layoffs. Here's which teams are likely to be affected.
Facebook has announced it is laying off 11,000 staffers. Here's which teams are likely to be affected.
Comments / 0