With three EVs already in its lineup, Ford has quite a few more in the works, though those models won’t be quite as familiar, it seems. Instead, Ford’s next-gen all-electric vehicles won’t simply be EV versions of existing models, will look quite a bit different, and will be centered around the automaker’s passion brands. The next Blue Oval EV is slated to be a “Ford Explorer-like” model, though an all-electric version of that crossover and the Lincoln Aviator are slated to launch in 2025. While FoMoCo continues to generate profit from its ICE Ford Blue division, a Ford Ranger EV is also reportedly on the horizon. However, the Ford F-150 Raptor lineup won’t be getting any sort of hybrid or EV variant, according to Motor Authority.

1 DAY AGO