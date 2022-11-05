Ford has been hard at work in recent months securing the critical raw materials it needs to reach its goal of producing two million EVs annually by 2026, signing deals with a number of suppliers around the world. However, it isn’t alone in that regard, as Ford EV partner SK On – which just formed the BlueOvalSK joint venture earlier this year – hasn’t been resting on its laurels, either. In fact, SK On plans to invest $22 billion in its U.S.-based operations over the next few years, build a cathode factory in Quebec with FoMoCo, expand production capacity in Europe, and it also recently signed a memorandum of understanding with Global Lithium Resources, as well as a deal with Lake Resources. Now, SK On continues to shore up its supply chain after signing a new lithium hydroxide deal with SQM.

1 DAY AGO