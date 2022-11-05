Read full article on original website
fordauthority.com
Ford Expedition Incentive Offers 3.9 Percent APR In November 2022
A Ford Expedition incentive offers 3.9 percent APR financing for 60 months during November 2022. This discount is only applicable in select markets. Ford Expedition incentives during November 2022 vary by market. Included below is a list of largest observed offers in four major U.S. markets:. New York City: 3.9...
Ford Argentina Sales Up Three Percent In October 2022
Ford Argentina sales increased three percent to 2,326 units in October 2022 compared to October 2021 results. The figures placed Ford as the sixth best-selling car brand in Argentina, behind Toyota, Renault, Volkswagen, Fiat and Peugeot. Individual model sales performance was as follows:. Ford Bronco Sport sales increased 28 percent...
Ford BlueCruise Enrollment Rate Approaches 100K Milestone
Ford BlueCruise and Lincoln ActiveGlide – FoMoCo’s hands-free highway driving assist features – have been gaining in popularity at a rapid rate since each rolled out earlier this year, setting new records with each passing month as users rack up millions of miles driven with those features engaged. An important component of The Blue Oval’s connected vehicles services push, Ford BlueCruise and LincolnActive Glide enrollment continued to climb in the month of October as well, as the automaker revealed via its latest sales report.
Ford CEO Farley Says Commercial And EV Demand Remains High
With new vehicle inventory remaining at near record-low levels and prices hovering around record highs, it would be reasonable to think that demand for those vehicles might waver as well – particularly when we factor in quickly-rising interest rates. However, that doesn’t seem to be the case at all, as Ford CEO Jim Farley recently revealed that commercial vehicle and EV demand remains quite high in terms of The Blue Oval’s offerings in those segments, even as the automaker recently completed a round of price increases on many of those same models.
Ford Explorer ATP Up Seven Percent Through Q3 2022
Both used and new vehicle prices have been steadily on the rise for some time now, a byproduct of high demand and limited inventory brought forth by a number of supply chain constraints. Though average transaction pricing across the entire market has dropped somewhat in recent months, prices remain high, and that also applies to the Ford Explorer, in particular, which saw its ATP rise 6.9 percent in Q3 of 2022 versus the same period last year, according to Cox Automotive.
Next-Generation Lincoln Nautilus Will Feature A Hybrid Powertrain
Details regarding the forthcoming next-generation Lincoln Nautilus have been few and far between, but more and more information is coming to light about the luxury crossover. Ford Authority recently learned that like the Ford Edge, the next-gen Nautilus will feature a hybrid powertrain in its lineup. According to sources familiar...
Ford EV Partner SK On Signs Lithium Hydroxide Supply Deal
Ford has been hard at work in recent months securing the critical raw materials it needs to reach its goal of producing two million EVs annually by 2026, signing deals with a number of suppliers around the world. However, it isn’t alone in that regard, as Ford EV partner SK On – which just formed the BlueOvalSK joint venture earlier this year – hasn’t been resting on its laurels, either. In fact, SK On plans to invest $22 billion in its U.S.-based operations over the next few years, build a cathode factory in Quebec with FoMoCo, expand production capacity in Europe, and it also recently signed a memorandum of understanding with Global Lithium Resources, as well as a deal with Lake Resources. Now, SK On continues to shore up its supply chain after signing a new lithium hydroxide deal with SQM.
Ford Brand Ranked Second For Non-Luxury Buyers In Q3 2022
In the second quarter of 2022, the Ford brand (not including Lincoln) ranked second in terms of brand consideration on Kelley Blue Book’s Brand Watch report among non-luxury buyers after a short stint in the top spot. Now, the Q3 Brand Watch report has been released, and not much has changed over the past few months. In fact, the Ford brand has retained its second-place spot behind Toyota in regards to the most considered brands among non-luxury buyers, though percentages did change slightly.
Ford Among Best Companies For Vets In 2022 Survey
Ford has earned its fair share of accolades for being a great place to work in recent months, including a perfect score on the 2022 version of Disability:IN’s Disability Equality Index, second place on Fast Company’s 2022 Most Innovative Companies in Design list, the top automaker in the 2022 JUST 100 rankings and 3BL Media’s 2022 Best Corporate Citizen list, and among FirstJob’s Employers for Youth’s list of the best places to work for young professionals. Now, that list continues to grow, as MilitaryTimes has named Ford as one of the best companies for vets to work for.
Ford Transit Is Fastest Growing Commercial Van In Brazil
Ford Brazil has been in the midst of major changes for years now, starting with the automaker’s decision to stop producing vehicles in that country. Since then, FoMoCo has launched a number of new, imported models in the South American country, including the Ford Transit – alongside Ford Commercial Vehicle Services – just over a year ago. However, in that short period of time, the Ford Transit has already found solid footing in the Brazilian market, and is now the fastest-growing commercial van in its segment.
Ford Patent Filed For Pillar-Supported Airbag
Ford Motor Company has filed a patent for a pillar-supported airbag, Ford Authority has learned. The patent was filed on August 26th, 2020, published on November 8th, 2022, and assigned serial number 11491948. The Ford Authority Take. Of the many patents it has filed in recent months, a large number...
Ford Backed Lobby Group Asks For Clarity On IRA Tax Credits
The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 (IRA) has thus far received considerable praise from Ford CEO Jim Farley, who has said that its overhauled EV tax credit will be highly beneficial for the automaker, its partners, and its commercial customers, in particular, who have thus far been more receptive to EVs than retail customers. However, Ford also recently called for change in terms of the bill’s stipulations on where EV battery raw materials are sourced from. Now, Ford-backed lobby group Alliance for Automotive Innovation (AAI) is asking for further clarity on these new IRA tax credits in terms of how automakers can meet eligibility constraints, according to Automotive News.
Ford Maverick Street Truck Is Ready To Work: SEMA 2022
While The Blue Oval itself didn’t attend SEMA 2022 to an official capacity, that didn’t stop plenty of aftermarket tuners and parts suppliers from bring their own Ford builds to the event. Ford even highlighted a few of these vehicles, including a custom 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT, a Ford F-150 Lightning Race Support truck and plenty examples of custom Ford Bronco SUVs. One of the custom trucks on the roster was a Ford Maverick Street Truck built by Leer Group.
2023 Ford Escape Is Latest Blue Oval Vehicle To Utilize FNV
The Fully Networked Vehicle (FNV) electrical architecture has made its way to a myriad of The Blue Oval’s most popular products, such as the Ford F-150, seventh-generation Ford Mustang, Ford Mustang Mach-E and Ford Super Duty. Ford Authority has learned that FNV will also be implemented in the 2023 Ford Escape as well.
Ford Super Duty Class Action Lawsuit Filed In Canada
Back in August, FoMoCo was ordered to pay $1.7 billion in punitive damages over a roof crush issue that reportedly plagues 1999-2016 Ford Super Duty pickups. This legal decision followed a $24 million dollar judgement granted to the family of two people who died back in 2014 when their Super Duty rolled over. Ford is appealing that decision but is still unlikely to be granted a new trial. At the same time, new lawsuits are being filed over this Ford Super Duty roof issue, including one in Michigan back in September, as well as another one – this time in Canada – according to Car Complaints.
2023 Ford Bronco Transition Private Offer Details Revealed
Entering its third model year of production, the sixth-generation Ford Bronco has received a handful of updates for 2023, including a navigation removal option, a heated mirror removal option, and the launch of the new Heritage and Heritage Limited, to name just a few. However, 2023 Ford Bronco order banks are not open for new customers – only carryover order holders and dealers – and there have been a few glitches during the order conversion process, deleting auxiliary switches and the Sasquatch Package for some customers. Now, Bronco Nation is reporting on another important change for the 2023 Ford Bronco – namely, those surrounding private offers.
2023 Honda Pilot Debuts As All-New Ford Explorer Rival
The Ford Explorer has carried over to the 2023 model year largely unchanged, though bigger things are on the horizon. A refreshed 2024 model is already in the testing phase, while an all-electric model is expected to follow in 2025, and the rugged, off-road-focused Timberline trim that debuted in 2021 will stick around for the coming mid-cycle refresh as well. However, the Explorer exists within a very competitive segment, and it will now have the brand new, redesigned 2023 Honda Pilot to deal with as well.
