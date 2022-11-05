NC woman is CNN Hero finalist. Your vote can help her win $100,000 for her nonprofit

Nora El-Khouri Spencer could hardly contain her excitement when a producer from CNN called her last week.

Sitting alone in her car, she received the “game-changing news” that she is one of 10 CNN Hero finalists and is eligible for a $100,000 prize.

“It was very unexpected,” Spencer said Friday.

Since 2007, CNN has spotlighted a series of “ Heroes ” — individuals who go above and beyond for their communities. In May, Spencer and her nonprofit, Hope Renovations , were recognized by the network , a distinction that ushered in a wave of new attention.

Now, as one of 10 finalists , she’s a step closer to being named CNN’s Hero of the Year, with a transformative prize attached to it.

“$100,000 is a big deal,” Spencer told The News & Observer. “$100,000 would be a game changer for us.”

But it will be up to online voters to choose the winner who will be named at a star-studded ceremony on Dec. 11. Spencer is accompanied on the finalist list by a cast of heavy-hitting do-gooders, including veterans, animal lovers and champions of advocacy.

“It’s really humbling,” Spencer said.

Changing the industry

For the past two years, Spencer’s Hope Renovations has been laying the foundation for the next generation of construction workers in the Triangle. The Carrboro-based organization combines a passion for demolishing glass ceilings and a desire to care for the elderly.

Since June 2020, Hope Renovations has provided 12-week construction training programs for women and non-binary people . Because women are significantly underrepresented in trades fields, Spencer is trying to level the playing field and give them an opportunity for useful, practical education in a well-paying field.

Women in the construction industry — fields like electric work, plumbing and carpentry — make up about 4% of the workforce, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Spencer told the N&O that the lack of women in the field frustrated her and spurred her to action.

“We always say, ‘If you can’t see it, you can’t be it.’ And we don’t see ourselves in this industry and the men in this industry don’t see women doing it,” Spencer told The N&O in July. “People realized there’s a whole gender missing. This doesn’t make sense anymore — there’s a lot of women out there looking for jobs.”

During training at Hope Renovations, these students focus on small- to mid-sized home repairs, oftentimes in the homes of the elderly or adults with disabilities.

How to vote for CNN Hero of the Year

Since CNN published her hero profile in the spring, Hope Renovations received a flood of support — and donations. The News & Observer named her its July Tar Heel of the Month , which also honors people making a significant contribution to the state and region.

“My favorite part is hearing from people all over the country,” Spencer said.

The 10 finalists each receive $10,000. But if Spencer gets the big prize, she plans to increase her trainees’ living stipends with the goal of making the transition to full-time learning easier.

In the future, she hopes to expand Hope Renovations across North Carolina before becoming nationally focused.

“We want Hope Renovations to be in every state,” she said.

People can vote up to 10 times a day at CNNHeroes.com after logging in via email or Facebook. Voters can cast all 10 votes on one finalist, or divide them up. Voting ends Dec. 6 at 11:59 p.m. PST.

Anderson Cooper and talk-show host Kelly Ripa will host “CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute” at 8 p.m. on Dec. 11, live from New York City.

Even if she does not win in December, Spencer is thrilled to have this level of exposure for her organization.

“I don’t even need this prize money for this experience to be valuable to me,” Spencer said.