The Spun

Star Golfer's Father Is Tragically Dead At 63

Tragedy has struck the golf community this weekend. The father of one of the sport's top players has tragically died at the age of 63. Bryson DeChambeau's dad, Jon, passed away following a battle with kidney disease, according to reports. The star golfer shared the news on social media. “Love...
The Spun

Look: New Video Of Charlie Woods On Range Goes Viral

In football, everyone is waiting on Arch Manning. In basketball, they're waiting on Bronny James. In golf, they're waiting for Charlie Woods to go pro, and every time he goes to the range, the eyes follow. There's a new video of Tiger Woods' son practicing on the golf range and...
Golf.com

Tiger Woods caddies for Charlie, and Justin Thomas gets hitched | Rogers Report

Hello, friends, and welcome to the latest and greatest issue of the Rogers Report. This one involves some Tiger updates, which are always a thrill to bring your way. Russell Henley won (arguably?) the coolest trophy in golf on Sunday, Bernhard Langer continued to give Father Time a run for his money and Gemma Dryburgh became the first woman from Scotland to win on the LPGA Tour since 2011.
golfmagic.com

Report: Schauffele, Cantlay and one other PGA Tour player "join LIV Golf League"

It's not official, but according to an "insider" Xander Schauffele has agreed to join LIV Golf and will be the team captain of Torque GC in 2023. Of course, we have to take everything with a pinch of salt until there has been official confirmation, but @LIVTracking claims to have an "unblemished record" when it comes to announcing players joining the breakaway series.
golfmagic.com

Best Golf Rangefinder 2022: Lower your scores with these

The best golf rangefinders remove all the guesswork when it comes to your yardages and that ultimately leads to lower scores. That is why they are so important. Golf rangefinders, used in the LIV Golf Team Championship in Miami, are the most popular distance-measuring products in the game today. They...
golfmagic.com

Rory McIlroy urges PGA Tour and LIV Golf to "find a compromise" for good of game

Rory McIlroy has called on the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to come together for the "sake of the sport" following an interview with Italian publication Golf & Turismo. McIlroy had been particularly vocal in his criticism of the Saudi-bankrolled LIV Golf Tour following its emergence this summer, but the World No.1 has gradually eased his foot off the gas in recent months.
Golf Digest

Tiger Woods wins Player Impact Program again, according to Rory McIlroy

Eight weeks remain in 2022, which theoretically means the race for the PGA Tour’s Player Impact Program is still open. But according to forecasters—specifically, Rory McIlroy—the race has already been called. Speaking to Doug Ferguson of the Associated Press, McIlroy relayed that Woods has repeated as PIP...
golfmagic.com

The Match: Everything you need to know about Woods & McIlroy vs Spieth & Thomas

Golf fans are set to be treated to the most mouthwatering edition of The Match in December when four major champions tee it up in a pairs showdown. Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, who have been instrumental in the PGA Tour's response to the LIV Golf Tour, will take on the common Ryder Cup partnership of Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas.
Golf Channel

Behind hole-out, putter change, Scottie Scheffler shoots lowest final-round of career

Scottie Scheffler hasn't been world No. 1 for two weeks, but Sunday at Mayakoba, he could have had everyone fooled. The second-ranked player in the world shot a final-round 62 — the lowest Day 4 score of his PGA Tour career — thanks to seven birdies and a hole-out eagle from 108 yards on the par-4 third. Scheffler moved 33 spots up the leaderboard to solo second.
golfmagic.com

Pro golfer makes 13 ON ONE HOLE in Korn Ferry Tour qualifying event

We have all made one score on one hole that has ruined our round in a weekly medal. When you have a disaster, it is hard to put it out of your mind. If you have this problem, you should give Chris Crisologo a ring as he experienced this very situation while attempting to qualify for the Korn Ferry Tour.
