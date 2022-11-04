Read full article on original website
Star Golfer's Father Is Tragically Dead At 63
Tragedy has struck the golf community this weekend. The father of one of the sport's top players has tragically died at the age of 63. Bryson DeChambeau's dad, Jon, passed away following a battle with kidney disease, according to reports. The star golfer shared the news on social media. “Love...
Look: New Video Of Charlie Woods On Range Goes Viral
In football, everyone is waiting on Arch Manning. In basketball, they're waiting on Bronny James. In golf, they're waiting for Charlie Woods to go pro, and every time he goes to the range, the eyes follow. There's a new video of Tiger Woods' son practicing on the golf range and...
Golf.com
Tiger Woods caddies for Charlie, and Justin Thomas gets hitched | Rogers Report
Hello, friends, and welcome to the latest and greatest issue of the Rogers Report. This one involves some Tiger updates, which are always a thrill to bring your way. Russell Henley won (arguably?) the coolest trophy in golf on Sunday, Bernhard Langer continued to give Father Time a run for his money and Gemma Dryburgh became the first woman from Scotland to win on the LPGA Tour since 2011.
golfmagic.com
Report: Schauffele, Cantlay and one other PGA Tour player "join LIV Golf League"
It's not official, but according to an "insider" Xander Schauffele has agreed to join LIV Golf and will be the team captain of Torque GC in 2023. Of course, we have to take everything with a pinch of salt until there has been official confirmation, but @LIVTracking claims to have an "unblemished record" when it comes to announcing players joining the breakaway series.
Golf: Woods, McIlroy to face Spieth, Thomas in night version of The Match
Tiger Woods and world No. 1 Rory McIlroy will face Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas in the newest edition of The Match on Dec. 10 in Belleair, Fla., the golfers announced Monday.
golfmagic.com
Bernhard Langer on LIV's Phil Mickelson? "I'm NOT going to comment on that!"
Ageless Bernhard Langer says he misses LIV Golf's Phil Mickelson after he became the PGA Tour Champions' oldest winner but Lefty "made his choice". We are simply running out of superlatives to describe the German after he captured the TimberTech Championship at Royal Palm Yacht & Country Club over the weekend.
golfmagic.com
Best Golf Rangefinder 2022: Lower your scores with these
The best golf rangefinders remove all the guesswork when it comes to your yardages and that ultimately leads to lower scores. That is why they are so important. Golf rangefinders, used in the LIV Golf Team Championship in Miami, are the most popular distance-measuring products in the game today. They...
Scottie Scheffler, Sam Burns, Tony Finau highlight field at 2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open
The PGA Tour returns to the United States for the first time in three weeks for the 2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open. A visit to the Lone Star State means plenty of big names, including four players inside the top 20 of the Official World Golf Ranking. Scottie Scheffler, ranked...
golfmagic.com
Rory McIlroy urges PGA Tour and LIV Golf to "find a compromise" for good of game
Rory McIlroy has called on the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to come together for the "sake of the sport" following an interview with Italian publication Golf & Turismo. McIlroy had been particularly vocal in his criticism of the Saudi-bankrolled LIV Golf Tour following its emergence this summer, but the World No.1 has gradually eased his foot off the gas in recent months.
Golf.com
Collin Morikawa didn’t like an analyst’s critique. His reasoning reveals plenty about pro athletes
Collin Morikawa didn’t appreciate an analyst’s seemingly innocent critique of his golf game, and he made it known. Was it simply a misunderstanding, or a complex issue that involves the stubbornness and competitiveness necessary to be one of the best golfers in the world?. It’s complicated. But first,...
Golf Digest
Tiger Woods wins Player Impact Program again, according to Rory McIlroy
Eight weeks remain in 2022, which theoretically means the race for the PGA Tour’s Player Impact Program is still open. But according to forecasters—specifically, Rory McIlroy—the race has already been called. Speaking to Doug Ferguson of the Associated Press, McIlroy relayed that Woods has repeated as PIP...
golfmagic.com
The Match: Everything you need to know about Woods & McIlroy vs Spieth & Thomas
Golf fans are set to be treated to the most mouthwatering edition of The Match in December when four major champions tee it up in a pairs showdown. Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, who have been instrumental in the PGA Tour's response to the LIV Golf Tour, will take on the common Ryder Cup partnership of Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas.
Golf Channel
Behind hole-out, putter change, Scottie Scheffler shoots lowest final-round of career
Scottie Scheffler hasn't been world No. 1 for two weeks, but Sunday at Mayakoba, he could have had everyone fooled. The second-ranked player in the world shot a final-round 62 — the lowest Day 4 score of his PGA Tour career — thanks to seven birdies and a hole-out eagle from 108 yards on the par-4 third. Scheffler moved 33 spots up the leaderboard to solo second.
ESPN
Tiger Woods returns to The Match (and more?), PGA Tour and LPGA Tour close out 2022
There are only two official events left on both the PGA Tour and the LPGA Tour in the 2022 calendar year. After playing in the Cadence Bank Houston Open this week, the PGA Tour closes the year at The RSM Classic at Sea Island Resort on Saint Simons Island, Georgia, on Nov. 17-20.
golfmagic.com
Pro golfer makes 13 ON ONE HOLE in Korn Ferry Tour qualifying event
We have all made one score on one hole that has ruined our round in a weekly medal. When you have a disaster, it is hard to put it out of your mind. If you have this problem, you should give Chris Crisologo a ring as he experienced this very situation while attempting to qualify for the Korn Ferry Tour.
Golf Digest
Russell Henley slays 54-hole demons, collects fourth PGA Tour victory in stress-free fashion
Winning on the PGA Tour is a satisfying feeling, but the manner in which it is achieved matters, too. And the way Russell Henley won the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba on Sunday in Riviera Maya, Mexico sure felt fulfilling to the Georgia native. Henley secured his fourth career...
thegolfnewsnet.com
2022 World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
The 2022 World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba final leaderboard is headed by winner Russell Henley, who won the title with the PGA Tour win at El Camaelon Golf Course in Playa del Carmen, Mexico. Henley cruised to the win on Sunday after entering the final round with a huge...
