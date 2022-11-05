GLOVER — A group of Glover Ambulance first responders recently found themselves belaying down the steep wooded terrain near the south end of Lake Parker this fall, as part of a training exercise to prepare for remote rescues. The training took place on the land of Dennis Gibson of West Glover, a part-time volunteer for the Glover Ambulance. Wearing helmets and harnesses, the rescuers strapped themselves to trees and lowered themselves slowly and gently to the leaf-littered forest floor, under the guidance of Ron Snodgrass, the leader of the Glover Ambulance’s remote rescue team.

GLOVER, VT ・ 1 DAY AGO