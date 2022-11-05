Read full article on original website
WCAX
Tips from public lead Vermont police to wanted man
COVENTRY, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say they captured a man wanted on multiple charges thanks to tips from the public. Vermont State Police say Landon Outlaw, 40, of Liberty Hill, Texas, was taken into custody in Coventry on Monday. Outlaw was wanted in connection with a September crash in Coventry...
mynbc5.com
Camper fire damages home, causes thousands in damages
LOWELL, Vt. — An accidental fire in Lowell caused thousands of dollars in property damage after a recreational camper when up in flames. Vermont State Police said the camper fire started on Saturday morning, destroying the vehicle and causing damage to the nearby home. Investigators determined that one of...
newportdispatch.com
Police looking for Outlaw in Irasburg area
COVENTRY — Police are looking for a man they say is responsible for a two-vehicle crash in Coventry that injured several people. The crash took place on September 17, at the intersection of US Route 5 and Vermont Route 14. Police say Landon Outlaw was traveling north on Route...
colchestersun.com
Car crashes into Colchester house on Main St.
At around 7 a.m. this morning, a car crashed into a house on Main Street in Colchester. According to a Nov. 7 release from Colchester Police, the driver of the vehicle was traveling east on Main Street near the Our Lady of Grace Church when it struck another vehicle. The...
VTDigger
Woman dead almost 2 weeks after Sheldon car crash
An 80-year-old woman died Friday, almost two weeks after being critically injured in a car accident in Sheldon, police said. Police said Joyce Weld died “due to the extent of the injuries sustained during the crash.”. Weld was a passenger in a two-car crash on Oct. 24. She was...
Mineville man allegedly spends $6k on company card
A Mineville man was cited to court on Sunday after he allegedly charged over $6,500 on a company credit card for personal items.
WCAX
Vermont police ask public for help finding wanted man
COVENTRY, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are asking the public for help finding a wanted man who was involved in a serious car crash. Investigators say Landon Outlaw, 40, of Liberty Hill, Texas, failed to stop at the intersection of Route 5 and Route 14 in Coventry and crashed into another car.
mynbc5.com
Vermont woman breaks into South Burlington home, armed with a knife
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — A Vermont woman is behind bars after breaking into and barricading herself inside of a South Burlington home. Police say 34-year-old Teilya Brunet broke into a home on Forest St. armed with a knife around 10:15 p.m. Friday. Officials say Brunet knew the homeowner and...
The Local Opens at Camp Meade in Middlesex
A new wine and beer shop opened in Middlesex on Thursday, November 3, bringing a bit of buzz to Camp Meade's community and business hub at 961 Route 2. The Local occupies the space most recently used as additional café seating for neighboring Red Hen Baking. It stocks Vermont beer staples and wines at various price points, highlighting producers who use sustainable practices. An attached tasting room serving small plates and wine and beer by the glass will open soon.
WCAX
Burlington plane crashes on Long Island
WEST BABYLON, N.Y. (WCAX) - A twin engine plane traveling from Vermont to Long Island crashed Saturday in a West Babylon cemetery. The Beech B-60 took off from Burlington International Airport just after 12 Noon Saturday, and was attempting a landing at Republic Airport in New York when the pilot reported engine trouble. The plane plunged into a nearby cemetery. The pilot and the female passenger, who were not immediately identified, suffered minor injuries and were taken to a local hospital. The FAA and NTSB are investigating.
WCAX
Passenger in Sheldon crash dies at hospital
ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say the victim of a crash last week in Sheldon has died from her injuries at the hospital. The crash took place on the evening of October 24. Vermont State Police say Mary Sylvester, 58, of Berkshire, rear-ended another car that was waiting at the intersection of Route 105 and Woods Hill Rd.
Route 105 hit-&-run crash downs power lines in Sheldon
The road was closed for several hours while crews repaired the utility pole and the wiring.
Barton Chronicle
Remote rescue crew finds injured hikers
GLOVER — A group of Glover Ambulance first responders recently found themselves belaying down the steep wooded terrain near the south end of Lake Parker this fall, as part of a training exercise to prepare for remote rescues. The training took place on the land of Dennis Gibson of West Glover, a part-time volunteer for the Glover Ambulance. Wearing helmets and harnesses, the rescuers strapped themselves to trees and lowered themselves slowly and gently to the leaf-littered forest floor, under the guidance of Ron Snodgrass, the leader of the Glover Ambulance’s remote rescue team.
South Burlington break-in leads to police standoff
Authorities say Teilya Brunet of Burlington surrendered after a standoff lasting more than three hours.
WCAX
Backyard fire sparks out of control in Williston
WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A backyard fire gets out of control at a Williston home Friday. Williston Fire Captain, Prescott Nadeau says the fire happened at a home off South Brownell Road. He says the flames extended beyond the fire pit’s boundaries turning into a brush fire. The homeowner...
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested for trespassing at Mosaic in Lyndonville
LYNDONVILLE — A 51-year-old man from Bradford was arrested following an incident in Lyndonville yesterday. Authorities were notified that Raymond Tylicki was in violation of a no-trespass order at Mosaic on Broad Street at around 2:45 p.m. Police were advised that Tylicki had left, and was heading south on...
WCAX
In the Garden: Indoor hanging plants
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Now that the trees have shed their leaves, if you’re looking for greenery, you could get a hanging plant!. Charlie Nardozzi and Sharon Meyer have tips on selecting the right one on this week’s In the Garden. Watch the video to learn more.
WCAX
Burlington Fall Leaf Pickup Day cleans up yards
Election Day now just two days away, and the candidates have put on a final push to get out the vote. A twin engine plane traveling from Vermont to Long Island crashed Saturday in a West Babylon cemetery. 25 years and the Indoor Flea Market continues to draw a crowd.
WCAX
Concert postponed over security concerns rescheduled in new location
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A canceled concert in Burlington has officially been rescheduled in a new location. The city cited crowd control concerns when postponing the free concert that was supposed to happen in City Hall Park last month. They were expecting more than 1,000 people at the free show, and the city felt that would overwhelm the park and security would be insufficient.
WCAX
St. Johnsbury Police seize Fentanyl from shooting suspect’s apartment
ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - A 44-year old St. Johnsbury woman has been booked for possession of Fentanyl. Police say Heather Smith was arrested Friday afternoon while riding as a passenger in a car on Route 5 in St. Johnsbury. She was wanted for questioning after a shooting incident, and after officers armed with a search warrant said they found quantities of Fentanyl in her St. Johnsbury apartment. She must face a judge in January.
