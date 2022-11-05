ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Crews continue to work to restore power to thousands

By Anna Skog, Corinne Moore
 7 days ago

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Consumers Energy crews are working to restore power to thousands of customers after wind storms knocked down trees and damaged electric lines across Michigan on Saturday.

Consumers Energy said that a total of 140,000 customers across the state were affected by outages, blaming wind gusts up to 65 mph. By mid-day Monday, service had been restored to about 103,000 of those. Most of the remaining outages were in rural northeastern Michigan.

The utility said it was prioritizing restoring power to polling places by 6 p.m. Monday so outages would not interfere with the election on Tuesday.

As of around 2:45 p.m. Monday, Consumers’ interactive outage map showed about 30,000 customers across the state were without service. How many customers were affected in West Michigan by county:

  • Allegan County: 773
  • Barry County: 599
  • Branch County: 103
  • Calhoun County: 272
  • Kalamazoo County: 100

In Kent County, there were significant outages north of Grand Rapids near Cedar Springs and Kent City on Saturday. Most of the outages in this area were restored Sunday.

Consumers said the outages were caused by winds that reached over 65 mph on Saturday.

High winds move in Saturday, power outages possible

On Friday, Consumers Energy said it was preparing for outages caused by winds and storms that are moving through West Michigan Saturday morning and into Sunday. It had crews ready and staged across service areas.

Consumers Energy reminded people to stay at least 25 feet away from downed power lines. Even if they don’t look dangerous, assume they are charged. Call Consumers and 911.

Watch for line crews working along roads and give them plenty of space, Consumers added.

Don’t run portable generators in enclosed spaces and keep them at least 25 feet away from any doors or windows to your home.

