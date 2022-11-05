Three juveniles arrested in connection with death of Mississippi food delivery driver

Three juveniles have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a Mississippi food delivery driver Wednesday night.

A Capitol Police official said the three individuals were arrested Friday after police spotted a vehicle they believe was involved in the Wednesday incident in the Belhaven neighborhood in Jackson. The three suspects were arrested after a brief police chase.

The three are suspected in the shooting death of Cory Price, a Door Dash food delivery driver. The shooting Wednesday evening on Linden Place, at the intersection of Belvoir Place, just south of Riverside Drive.

The suspects also are believed to be involved in another incident, where the victim was shot in the leg. That incident reportedly occurred Sunday near Taylor Street.

Both shootings remain under investigation. Whether the juveniles will be tried as adults remains to be determined.