Three juveniles arrested in connection with death of Mississippi food delivery driver

By Magnolia State Live
 4 days ago
Three juveniles have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a Mississippi food delivery driver Wednesday night.

A Capitol Police official said the three individuals were arrested Friday after police spotted a vehicle they believe was involved in the Wednesday incident in the Belhaven neighborhood in Jackson. The three suspects were arrested after a brief police chase.

The three are suspected in the shooting death of Cory Price, a Door Dash food delivery driver. The shooting Wednesday evening on Linden Place, at the intersection of Belvoir Place, just south of Riverside Drive.

The suspects also are believed to be involved in another incident, where the victim was shot in the leg. That incident reportedly occurred Sunday near Taylor Street.

Both shootings remain under investigation. Whether the juveniles will be tried as adults remains to be determined.

Louise Page
3d ago

They Should have been home with there parents are working just like the young man that was murdered they should be charged as adults, and parents should be charged,

Eyes
3d ago

All these kids have guns on them if you stop them in the streets you find it on I seen to many walking with gun in there pants and girls to rest in peace baby you didn't deserve this.

Mr. Baker
3d ago

New leadership needed in Jackson. The capitol city needs everything from crime to water to be improved. l don't know why Jacksonians don't see this.

Magnolia State Live

Magnolia State Live

Magnolia State Live is a statewide digital news source providing Mississippians with original and smartly curated news, politics, opinion, sports and entertainment content. Launched in 2017, we strive to connect with Mississippians on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including five daily newspapers in Mississippi, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Mississippi is our newsroom.

