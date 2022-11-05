Where is All-ACC TE Bartholomew in pass game?

PITTSBURGH (93.7 The Fan) – Where is Gavin Bartholomew? As the Panthers search for answer to jump start a passing game 10th in the ACC, their potential star tight end has disappeared.

No catches against North Carolina, only two against Louisville. Half of his games this year he’s had one reception or less.

“A lot of that could be because of the defensive structure,” said Pitt passing game coordinator Tiquan Underwood. “You call plays for certain guys, if the defense takes that away, it has to go to the secondary option. Sometimes that sucks. Me being a receiver, I’ve been there. You get 10 targets one game and the next you may not get any. I tell my guys they come in bunches.”

He’s only had bunches in one game, he caught five against Tennessee and starred on the highlight reels for jumping a Vols defender 57 yards for a touchdown. He did have a touchdown as part of three catches for 55 yards against Georgia Tech, but has been a limited factor in the pass game.

“Just happens,” said Pitt Head Coach Pat Narduzzi. “It's like-comes down to the down and who's open and what they're taking away and what they're giving you and what you're seeing.”

Narduzzi then went on to explain how at times he believes quarterback Kedon Slovis just isn’t seeing him. Not in an accusatory way, rather he isn’t able to see over the defenders and at times there have been linemen in his way from finding Bartholomew.

“I tell him to not lose confidence in who you are because you are a hell of a player,” Underwood said of his conversations with Slovis. “He showed that on Saturday (vs. North Carolina). Some of those balls he threw to J-Wayne and to some of the wideouts, I was like ‘damn, those were some dimes’.”

“We got to play cleaner as an offense. When we play clean, we are hard to stop. When we shoot ourselves in the foot and don’t play clean, defenses have their way. We have to find a way to execute better.”

Underwood said replacing a first-rounder (Kenny Pickett) is always tough, no matter who you bring in to replace him.

“For us it’s taken a little time,” Underwood said. “A transfer from another school, getting to know the guys, That’s first things first, the relationships, that’s most important. The relationships will help the execution. I think the tighter we are as a group, the more we meet together and go over things and be on the same page. We will put out a better product on the field.”

“We just have to keep making those plays,” Wayne said. “We’ve shown that we can throw the ball deep, throw it around the field. Obviously, we can run the ball, so I think it’s time to put it together now.”

Bartholomew is a big part of the run blocking game. He was known for that coming out of Eastern Pennsylvania last year. He was the first player the coaches would gush about last year when asked about a freshman who has caught their eye. Now they are just trying to find a way to get him catches.

“He is a hell of a talent,” Underwood said. “He showed that as a true freshman and he showed that in flashes this year. He will make the most of it. If we execute he will get it. We’ll find ways, for sure.”

Clock is ticking on a season where most of the goals aren’t realistic. Finding a way for Bartholomew to improve the last few games this year going into next season, would at least be a building block.