NY election updates: Hochul wins, Morelle holds significant lead
Follow along for updates from around New York and the Rochester region. Democrat Joe Morelle appeared early Wednesday morning to have fended off a challenge from Republican La'Ron Singletary for a third term representing Rochester in New York's 25th congressional district, according to unofficial returns. Morelle had 53.5 percent compared...
Florida voters back taxes as they send conservatives to school boards
The big story: For months, Floridians heard about the importance of school board races. The outcomes could determine the direction of education policy for years to come. On Tuesday, the voters weighed in. In several tax referendums, they showed they back the public schools. And in voting for board members, they signaled support for a more conservative education agenda.
Parrott on track to be Western Maryland's next congressman
Republican Neil Parrott was leading incumbent Democrat David Trone in the race for Maryland's 6th Congressional District into the early hours of Wednesday as the final day of voting in the 2022 midterm election came to a close. Parrott, a state delegate from Washington County who lost to Trone in...
UPDATED: Burlison wins in 7th District race
Nov. 9—Republican Eric Burlison was victorious Tuesday in the race for Missouri's 7th District U.S. House seat. Burlison, 45, of Battlefield, defeated Democrat Kristen Radaker Sheafer, of Joplin. With 185 of 275 precinct totals in, the vote was 35,776 to 8,247. Burlison will succeed Republican Billy Long, of Springfield,...
Chad Robertson to be the new Alabama House Representative for District 40
Nov. 9—Tuesday night's win for Republican Chad Robertson as the latest representative for District 40 in the Alabama House was due to "a lot of good people who turned out and voted," he told a victory gathering at the Cleburne County Courthouse. Complete but unofficial returns from the Alabama...
Boyd hopes her final win will allow her to inspire young people
Nov. 9—Democratic incumbent Barbara Boyd, 85, who represents District 32 in the Alabama House of Representatives, celebrated winning election to an eighth term in office Tuesday. She received 5,517 votes to opponent Evan Jackson's 4,384 votes, according to complete but unofficial returns on the Alabama secretary of state's website.
