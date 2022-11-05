Read full article on original website
kwhi.com
ELECTION DAY FOR MIDTERMS, BRENHAM ISD BOND
Today (Tuesday) is Election Day for the midterms and Brenham ISD bond election. Voters who did not participate in early voting can visit their designated polling place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. to cast their ballot in the school bond election and several state and federal races. Fourteen polling...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM ISD BOND ELECTION RESULTS
For - 5,170. THE ISSUANCE OF $25,000,000 OF BONDS BY THE BRENHAM INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT FOR SCHOOL FACILITIES (INCLUDING EXPANSION AND RENOVATIONS TO THE HIGH SCHOOL INCLUDING CTE FACILITIES) AND THE LEVYING OF A TAX IN PAYMENT THEREOF. THIS IS A PROPERTY TAX INCREASE.”. For - 5,183. Against - 6,798.
kwhi.com
MT. ROSE MBC TO PROVIDE FREE RIDES TO BRENHAM POLLING PLACES
Residents who are unable to get to the polls in Brenham tomorrow (Tuesday) to vote will now be able to do so. Mt. Rose Missionary Baptist Church is offering free transportation to and from voting locations in Brenham. The church will pick voters up at their homes to bring to their designated polling place and back.
kwhi.com
LOCAL OFFICES TO CLOSE FOR VETERANS DAY
Offices in Brenham and Washington County will be closed on Friday in observance of Veterans Day. Closures include Brenham City Hall, Brenham Municipal Court, Brenham Animal Services and the Blue Bell Aquatic Center. All Washington County offices will also be closed. The Nancy Carol Roberts Memorial Library will be closed...
kwhi.com
WASHINGTON CO. COMMISSIONERS PASS RESOLUTION SUPPORTING ‘OPERATION GREEN LIGHT’ FOR VETERANS
As Veterans Day approaches, Washington County is shining a light on those who have served in the United States Armed Forces. County Commissioners today (Tuesday) passed a resolution in support of “Operation Green Light”, a new program through the National Association of Counties and the National Association of County Veteran Service Officers. The initiative is meant to raise awareness about the challenges veterans face and the resources available to assist them and their families.
kwhi.com
WASHINGTON CO. RESCINDS BURN BAN
Washington County has lifted its burn ban. The ban was rescinded at noon today (Monday) after, according to Washington County Judge John Durrenberger, nine of the ten county fire chiefs were in favor of doing so. The decision to remove the burn ban follows good rains received recently. That includes...
Beto O'Rourke makes last-minute campaign stop at Texas AM
Texas gubernatorial hopeful Beto O’Rourke made a last-minute campaign stop Monday afternoon on Texas A&M’s campus, engaging with students and the community.
kwhi.com
DOWNTOWN BRENHAM HOSTING LADIES’ NIGHT OUT
Downtown Brenham is hosting a “Ladies’ Night Out” one week from Thursday. Ladies are invited to grab their gal pals, and come relax, mingle, have fun, shop, sip, and enjoy the evening. Registration begins on Thursday, November 17, at the Washington County Courthouse from 4:45-5:45pm. There will...
WFAA
'We just are not seeing it': Where are the voters in Texas?
DALLAS — For our early release episode of Y’all-itics, just days before the election, we talked with elections administrators across the state to check the climate in their counties, early voting turnout and whether they’re expecting election day to turn into a long night for all of us.
kwhi.com
HUNTER’S WIFE WEEKEND SATURDAY IN DOWNTOWN CALDWELL
The Burleson County Chamber of Commerce is getting ready for its annual Hunter’s Wife Weekend. Anyone not headed to the deer lease can visit downtown Caldwell on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Participating businesses will offer wine and snack samples along with sales to kick off holiday shopping.
kwhi.com
NAVASOTA/GRIMES CHAMBER TO HOST “REDS, WHEATS, AND BLUES”
The Navasota Grimes County Chamber of Commerce is presenting “Reds, Wheats, and Blues” this Saturday throughout Downtown Navasota. “Reds, Wheats, and Blues”, which runs from 2-6pm, includes a wine and brew walk where patrons and visitors can enjoy samples of Texas wines and craft beers in downtown businesses.
kwhi.com
COMMUNITY CORNER TO DISCUSS VETERANS DAY, ST. PETER’S FALL ART SHOW
Washington County’s Veterans Day program and an art show this weekend will be this week’s topics of discussion on the KWHI Community Corner. Ben Seeker, Brenham VFW Post 7104 Commander and a representative of the Washington County Veterans Association (WCVA), will talk with KWHI tomorrow (Tuesday) morning about the WCVA’s Veterans Day activities on Friday at the American Legion Hall at Fireman’s Park.
kwhi.com
BELLVILLE SETS THEIR REGION QUARTERFINAL MATCH
The Bellville Brahmanette Volleyball Team has set their Region Quarterfinal match against Wimberley. They will face off tomorrow (Tuesday) at 6:30pm at Yoakum High School. The Brahmanettes are coming off of a 3-1 win over Fredericksburg on Friday night. Bellville won the first set 25-19. Fredericksburg came back and won the second set 25-21. Then, Bellville bounced back to win the final two sets 25-8 and 25-23.
kwhi.com
BRENHAM, BURTON, AND OTHER BI-DISTRICT PLAYOFF GAMES SET
The Brenham Cubs have set their Bi-District playoff game. They will play Dayton High School on Friday night at 7:30pm at Cub Stadium. KWHI will have live coverage beginning with the pregame at 7pm on 1280AM, 101.7FM, and kwhi.com. OTHER GAMES FEATURING DISTRICT 10-5A DIVISION II TEAMS:. Lake Creek vs....
kwhi.com
BRENHAM FACING GEORGETOWN IN THE REGION QUARTERFINALS
The Brenham Cubette Volleyball Team is getting ready to face Georgetown in the Region Quarterfinal round of the playoffs. The Cubettes are the District 21-5A Champions, and are currently 35-12 on the season. Brenham is coming off of two wins last week. They beat Killeen Chaparral in the Bi-District Round...
kwhi.com
BURTON CHAMBER TO HOST “BIG STAR TEXAS NIGHT” ON SATURDAY
The Burton Chamber of Commerce is inviting the public to put on their dancing shoes and come on out to the 12th Annual "Big Star Texas Night." The "Big Star Texas Night" is being held this Saturday at the La Bahia Turn Verein Historic Dance Hall in Burton. As a...
kwhi.com
ROUND TOP-CARMINE SETS REGION QUARTERFINAL PLAYOFF MATCH
The Round Top-Carmine Cubettes have set their Region Quarterfinal match against North Zulch. They will play tomorrow (Tuesday) at 6pm at Brenham High School. The Cubettes are coming off of a three set sweep over Leverett's Chapel on Friday night to win the Area Round Championship. They won the sets by scores of 25-16, 25-6, and 25-6.
kwhi.com
BUTCHER’S BALL COMING TO THE ROCKIN’ STAR RANCH THIS WEEKEND
The 5th Annual Butcher’s Ball is coming to the Rockin’ Star Ranch in Brenham this weekend. The Butcher’s Ball brings together Texas’ most talented chefs, butchers, ranchers, and advocates for a day of demonstrations, discussions, tastings, and competition to shine a light on the small, independent farms and ranches actively engaging in sustainability.
kwhi.com
RIBBON CUTTING, GRAND OPENING WEDNESDAY FOR MARKETS ON MAIN
The Washington County Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon cutting tomorrow (Wednesday) for the grand opening of a co-retailing market in downtown Brenham. Markets on Main was developed by The COEO, a social enterprise dedicated to uniting artisans while supporting local communities and those in need. Markets on Main features a variety of crafted goods from over 50 artisans, ranging from skincare, jewelry, candles, art, home décor and specialty foods.
kwhi.com
BANK OF BRENHAM LAUNCHING TRUST & INVESTMENT SERVICES DIVISION
Bank of Brenham is introducing a new bank division. The bank announced in a press release that it has acquired Lone Star Trust & Investment Services in College Station. The bank will now offer full wealth management services. Lone Star Trust opened in January 2009 and has expanded its footprint...
