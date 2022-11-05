ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Ben Stokes and Chris Woakes stay cool to fire England into World Cup semi-finals

By David Charlesworth
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e6KdM_0izoynXv00

Ben Stokes kept his composure to lead England into the T20 World Cup semi-finals after they flirted with capitulating to Sri Lanka’s band of spinners at Sydney.

England needed to win their final Super 12s contest to pip Australia to second place in their group and reach the last four but, chasing 142, they slipped from 75 for none to 129 for six with 12 balls left.

But Stokes found the gaps and ran hard to finish unbeaten on 42 off 36 balls before Chris Woakes’ cut for four got England over the line with four wickets and two balls to spare in a nail-biting finish.

Stokes, batting at three after Dawid Malan tweaked his groin during Sri Lanka’s innings, was averaging 10.25 with the bat in five matches since his T20 recall but was once again England’s saviour here.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan power Pakistan into T20 World Cup final

Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan hit top form in a timely fashion to propel Pakistan into the T20 World Cup final as they overcame New Zealand by seven wickets at Sydney.The opening pair are widely viewed as two of the best white-ball batters in the world and while they have both had quiet tournaments so far, they flourished when it mattered most against the Black Caps.A bit of luck was involved as Babar was dropped off his first ball before going on to register 53 off 42 deliveries, taking the sting out of a chase of 153 alongside Rizwan in...
The Independent

A closer look at England’s route to the Women’s Rugby World Cup final

England will face New Zealand in the Women’s Rugby World Cup final at Eden Park, Auckland on Saturday.The Red Roses are chasing a third world title, having won the tournament in 1994 and 2014, while New Zealand have triumphed on five occasions, with four of their victorious finals being against England.Here, the PA news agency looks at England’s route to the final.Pool C: England 84 Fiji 19England arrived in New Zealand following a comprehensive tournament warm-up victory over Wales, and they continued their free-scoring form by brushing aside Fiji. Claudia MacDonald claimed four of England’s 14 tries as the Red...
The Independent

Fiancee’s message set Kieran Treadwell on path to Ireland starting spot

Ireland lock Kieran Treadwell revealed a pre-match text message from his fiancee helped trigger his international renaissance ahead of a potential first Test start for more than five years.The 27-year-old’s lengthy national team exile ended in February with a try-scoring cameo in the Guinness Six Nations win over Italy.He has remained in favour under Andy Farrell, coming off the bench in Saturday’s 19-16 victory over world champions South Africa following three substitute appearances in the 2-1 summer series success over the All Blacks. View this post on Instagram ...
The Independent

Liverpool youngster Calvin Ramsay handed first Scotland call-up

Liverpool defender Calvin Ramsay has been called up to the Scotland squad for the first time for the upcoming friendly away to Turkey.The 19-year-old, who moved to Anfield from Aberdeen in the summer, is the only new face in the 23-man squad for the match in Diyarbakir next Wednesday, November 16.Ramsay’s Liverpool team-mate Andrew Robertson returns to the squad after missing the September internationals through injury.There is no Celtic representation in the squad as the Scottish champions made it clear that they would not allow their players to be called up due to the fact they are heading to Australia...
The Independent

World Cup 2022 LIVE: Croatia and Switzerland confirm squads as Sadio Mane set to miss out through injury

The 2022 World Cup is now less than two weeks away from starting and the confirmed squads are coming quickly now, with Australia and Brazil among those to name theirs this week.For England boss Gareth Southgate, there are plenty of issues to consider even with just a day left until his selections are made public, with injuries playing a key part and another potential cover player, Leicester’s James Justin, being taken off on Tuesday night. Further afield, Sadio Mane also left the pitch injured for Bayern Munich, fuelling fears he may miss out after sending Senegal to the finals.Pep...
The Independent

Is Man City vs Chelsea on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Carabao Cup fixture

Manchester City host Chelsea tonight in the biggest match of the Carabao Cup third round, which may see Raheem Sterling face his former side for the first time.City have lifted the Carabao Cup in five of the last seven seasons while Chelsea were defeated by Liverpool in last year’s final.The tournament will also offer Graham Potter a first opportunity to win silverware as Chelsea manager.But Potter is also facing some early pressure after a run of four matches without a win in the Premier League, following Sunday’s 1-0 defeat to Chelsea.Here’s everything you need to know.When is Manchester City...
The Independent

Moment Qatar World Cup ambassador describes homosexuality as ‘damage in the mind’

A Qatar World Cup ambassador has said homosexuality is “damage in the mind”, as the Gulf state prepares to host the football tournament in less than two weeks.In an interview filmed in Doha and screened on German television channel ZDF, former Qatari international Khalid Salman addressed the issue of homosexuality being illegal in the country.“They have to accept our rules here,” he said.“[Homosexuality] is haram. You know what haram means? I am not a strict Muslim but why is it haram? Because it is damage in the mind.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More World Cup: Key things to know ahead of Qatar 2022World Cup: James Cleverly asks LGBT football fans to ‘be respectful of host nation’World Cup: Key things to know ahead of Qatar 2022
The Independent

The Independent

912K+
Followers
295K+
Post
452M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy