Ben Chilwell injury: Chelsea and England defender ruled out of World Cup

Ben Chilwell has been ruled out of the World Cup with a hamstring injury in a major blow to both the Chelsea defender and England.

Chilwell limped out of Chelsea’s Champions League win over Dinamo Zagreb in midweek and a subsequent scan has revealed a “significant injury” just two weeks before the start of the tournament in Qatar.

Chelsea said in a statement: “Following the injury sustained in our recent game against Dinamo Zagreb, Ben has undergone a scan on his hamstring. Results show that Ben has suffered a significant injury and the defender is unfortunately expected to miss the World Cup. Ben will now begin a rehabilitation programme with the club’s medical department.”

The 25-year-old defender endured a frustrating Euro 2020, playing no minutes despite his involvement in the squad as England reached the final at Wembley. He then ruptured a cruciate ligament 12 months ago which kept him out of action until May.

Chilwell got himself fit enough to be in contention with Manchester United’s Luke Shaw for a starting role in Gareth Southgate’s team in Qatar, but now joins a lengthy injury list .

“Following my ACL injury I worked so hard to make sure I was ready for the World Cup,” he tweeted. “It has always been a dream of mine. Unfortunately, this won’t be possible following my scan results. I’ll do all I can to get back playing for Chelsea ASAP. Thanks for the messages of support.”

England are already sweating over the fitness of several players including Chilwell’s Chelsea teammate Reece James, Manchester City defender Kyle Walker and midfielder Kalvin Phillips.

Gareth Southgate will name his England squad for the World Cup in Qatar on Thursday, with their campaign then getting under way against Iran on 21 November.