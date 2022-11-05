ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ben Chilwell injury: Chelsea and England defender ruled out of World Cup

By Lawrence Ostlere
 3 days ago

Ben Chilwell has been ruled out of the World Cup with a hamstring injury in a major blow to both the Chelsea defender and England.

Chilwell limped out of Chelsea’s Champions League win over Dinamo Zagreb in midweek and a subsequent scan has revealed a “significant injury” just two weeks before the start of the tournament in Qatar.

Chelsea said in a statement: “Following the injury sustained in our recent game against Dinamo Zagreb, Ben has undergone a scan on his hamstring. Results show that Ben has suffered a significant injury and the defender is unfortunately expected to miss the World Cup. Ben will now begin a rehabilitation programme with the club’s medical department.”

The 25-year-old defender endured a frustrating Euro 2020, playing no minutes despite his involvement in the squad as England reached the final at Wembley. He then ruptured a cruciate ligament 12 months ago which kept him out of action until May.

Chilwell got himself fit enough to be in contention with Manchester United’s Luke Shaw for a starting role in Gareth Southgate’s team in Qatar, but now joins a lengthy injury list .

“Following my ACL injury I worked so hard to make sure I was ready for the World Cup,” he tweeted. “It has always been a dream of mine. Unfortunately, this won’t be possible following my scan results. I’ll do all I can to get back playing for Chelsea ASAP. Thanks for the messages of support.”

England are already sweating over the fitness of several players including Chilwell’s Chelsea teammate Reece James, Manchester City defender Kyle Walker and midfielder Kalvin Phillips.

Gareth Southgate will name his England squad for the World Cup in Qatar on Thursday, with their campaign then getting under way against Iran on 21 November.

Jos Buttler reflects on England’s ‘fantastic’ progress on return to Adelaide

Jos Buttler marvelled at England’s white-ball journey in the last few years as they attempt to lay the ghosts of Adelaide 2015 to rest in their T20 World Cup semi-final against India.Buttler admitted a loss to Bangladesh here that confirmed a humiliating 50-over World Cup group stage exit seven years ago has been discussed among England’s senior players upon their return to the city.The current set-up includes several individuals who featured on that dark day for English cricket, including Buttler, but the setback marked a watershed moment for their limited-overs fortunes.Eoin Morgan ushered in a stunning transformation before passing on...
Man City vs Chelsea live stream: How to watch Carabao Cup fixture online and on TV tonight

The pressure is growing on Graham Potter as Chelsea face Manchester City in the Carabao Cup third round tonight, which could also see Raheem Sterling face his former side for the first time. Sunday’s 1-0 defeat to Arsenal at Stamford Bridge made it four Premier League games in a row without a win for Chelsea under Potter, as attention returns to the domestic cup competitions.With just one Premier League match left to play before the break for the Qatar World Cup, both Pep Guardiola and Potter may look to make changes after a hectic recent schedule.But there will also...
What time is the Wales World Cup squad announcement and where can I watch it?

The deadline for every manager to name their World Cup 2022 squads is fast approaching, with initial long lists now being whittled down to just 26 players.Most nations are getting ahead of the game though and confirming their final group across the course of this week; Brazil’s squad was named on Monday and England will follow suit on Thursday, but before the Three Lions it’s the turn of another of the home nations.FOLLOW LIVE: World Cup squad announcements, injuries and latest newsWales are naming their squad on Wednesday evening, after taking a circuitous route to the finals. Head coach Robert...
World Cup 2022 LIVE: Sadio Mane injury concern as Wales, USA, Croatia and France set to name squads

The 2022 World Cup is now less than two weeks away from starting and the confirmed squads are coming quickly now, with Australia and Brazil among those to name theirs this week.For England boss Gareth Southgate, there are plenty of issues to consider even with just a day left until his selections are made public, with injuries playing a key part and another potential cover player, Leicester’s James Justin, being taken off on Tuesday night. Further afield, Sadio Mane also left the pitch injured for Bayern Munich, fuelling fears he may miss out after sending Senegal to the finals.Pep...
England’s World Cup squad: Our writers pick their 26 players for Qatar 2022

Gareth Southgate is set to announce his England squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar on Thursday.The World Cup gets under way on 20 November and England will kick off their tournament the following day when they take on Iran at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha.Southgate faces several selection dilemmas across the pitch as well as questions over the fitness of right backs Kyle Walker and Reece James, and Walker’s Manchester City teammate Kalvin Phillips. Ben Chilwell’s hamstring injury leaves England short of left-sided defenders, while there is growing clamour for James Maddison to be on the...
Ireland urged to use ‘unbelievable platform’ of South Africa win to improve further

Jack Conan says Ireland’s statement win over world champions South Africa is both a benchmark and a springboard for future challenges but also feels there are “massive areas” for improvement.The in-form Irish maintained their hold on top spot in the world rankings thanks to Saturday’s gripping 19-16 success in Dublin.Andy Farrell’s men move on to Aviva Stadium appointments with Fiji and Australia before turning attention to the 2023 Six Nations and next year’s World Cup.British and Irish Lion Conan is hoping to start in Farrell’s back row against the Fijians this weekend following four consecutive appearances from the bench and...
The Independent

T20 World Cup: England and India’s head-to-head record ahead of semi-final

England will be looking to overturn recent history against India in Thursday’s T20 World Cup semi-final.Before a dead-rubber win in July’s third T20 international at Trent Bridge, England had lost four successive meetings in the format and here, the PA news agency looks at the head-to-head record.Overall recordEngland have won 10 and lost 12 of their 22 T20 internationals against India, dating back to September 2007.Seven of those 10 wins have come while chasing, with the biggest margin a pair of eight-wicket wins in Ahmedabad last March. India, by contrast, have batted first in eight of their victories including...
Moment Qatar World Cup ambassador describes homosexuality as ‘damage in the mind’

A Qatar World Cup ambassador has said homosexuality is “damage in the mind”, as the Gulf state prepares to host the football tournament in less than two weeks.In an interview filmed in Doha and screened on German television channel ZDF, former Qatari international Khalid Salman addressed the issue of homosexuality being illegal in the country.“They have to accept our rules here,” he said.“[Homosexuality] is haram. You know what haram means? I am not a strict Muslim but why is it haram? Because it is damage in the mind.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More World Cup: Key things to know ahead of Qatar 2022World Cup: James Cleverly asks LGBT football fans to ‘be respectful of host nation’World Cup: Key things to know ahead of Qatar 2022
