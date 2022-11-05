Parrot lands on reporter’s shoulder and steals his earphone on live TV

A cheeky parrot landed on the shoulder of a Chilean reporter and stole his earphone while he was live on air.

Journalist Nicolas Krumm was ironically speaking about the rise in robberies in the local area when the bird took his equipment.

In the hilarious footage, which aired on the Chilevision channel, another man can be seen trying to catch the bird and retrieve the earphone before it flew away.

Krumm later said the parrot dropped the device and he was able to get it back.

