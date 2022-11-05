ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hutchinson, KS

Hutch Post

🏀 Blue Dragons crack top 10 in week 1 NJCAA rankings

Tommy DeSalme's second year at the helm of the Hutchison Community College men's basketball begins in the top 10 of the first national poll of the regular season. The Blue Dragons were ranked No. 6 in the week 1 NJCAA Division I national rankings, which were released Monday. Hutchinson jumped into the top 10 from No. 13 in the preseason rankings after scoring over 110 points in each of its first three games, beating Fort Scott 124-101, previous No. 7 Triton 113-105, and Northeastern Oklahoma 117-107.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Pratt Tribune

Greenback football season ends with loss to Andale

In a game that was moved up a day to avoid predicted bad weather, the Pratt High School football team saw their season come to an early end in a post-season rematch with nemesis Andale. The Greenbacks one lonely touchdown, a completed pass to senior Justus Tatro, with 7:19 left in the 4th quarter that ended Andale 45 Pratt 6.
PRATT, KS
Hutch Post

🏀 Porter paces Shockers in opening night win

WICHITA, Kan.—WSU's Craig Porter Jr. scored 16 of his career-high 22 points in the first half, and new-look Wichita State opened its new season with a 79-55 win over Central Arkansas on Monday night at Charles Koch Arena. 10 of the 12 players that checked in for WSU (1-0)...
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

2023 Youth of the Year is coming up Dec. 8 at the Burt

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Thursday, December 8th the Boys & Girls Clubs of Hutchinson will host its annual Youth of the Year Banquet. Three finalists will compete for the title of 2023 Hutchinson Youth of the Year. Being named Youth of the Year is the highest honor a Boys & Girls Club member can receive. The winner will advance to the statewide competition.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Salina Post

Lakewood among KDWP trout locations; season runs to April 15

Trout season is now open and more than 30 bodies of water across the state have been stocked with rainbow trout, including the lake at Salina's Lakewood Park. Kansas’ trout season runs through April 15, 2023, and anglers can find a list of stocked locations on ksoutdoors.com along with a stocking schedule, according to the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP). This year, bodies of water across the state will be stocked from October through December and again mid-February through March.
SALINA, KS
CBS Sports

How to watch Wichita State vs. Cent. Arkansas: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time

The Cent. Arkansas Bears and the Wichita State Shockers will face off at 8 p.m. ET November 7th at Charles Koch Arena to kick off their 2022 seasons. Last year was nothing to brag about for Cent. Arkansas (11-20), so the team is looking forward to a new start. Meanwhile, Wichita State was on the positive side of .500 (15-13) last season and is hoping to kick off an even more successful year.
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

🏀 Dragon Talk tonight from AJ's at the Alley

HUTCHINSON, Kan.-Join HutchCC Women's Basketball Coach John Ontjes with SID Steve Carpenter at 6pm followed by the voice of the Dragons, Glen Grunwald with Men's Head Coach Tommy DeSalme for this seasons 1st Dragon Talk Show "Live" from AJ's at the Alley tonight. Audio Only: Click Here!
HUTCHINSON, KS
Great Bend Post

BOOR: Central Kansas Beef Summit to be held in Salina

Make plans to attend the Central Kansas Beef Summit on Tuesday, November 29th, 2022, from 8:30 am – 3:00 pm. The event will be highlighted by a Weather Summary & Outlook by Chip Redmond, Kansas Mesonet; a presentation on Managing Pastureland and Grassland through Drought by Doug Spencer, NRCS; and a Market Outlook and Update from K-State specialist, Dr. Glynn Tonsor.
SALINA, KS
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Kansas

If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones form time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Kansas that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Chili and Soup Fest is Saturday success

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Kiwanis Chili and Soup Fest was back Saturday and the Hutchinson Fire Department won the chili contest downtown. Second place honors went to Salt City Brewery. The Reno County Sheriff's Office was third. On the soup side, first place went to the Reno County Sheriff's...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Shop Local, Give Local Wednesday in Hutchinson

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The United Way of Reno County is holding their Shop Local, Give Local event tomorrow, November 9th. The event will have 13 local boutiques and stores and attendees will be able to enjoy shopping from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Memorial Hall. There is a...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Salina Post

Sawyer stops in Salina for meet and greet, talks about issues

Being invested in the state and in the agriculture industry, Katie Sawyer believed she couldn't pass up the chance to run for Kansas lieutenant governor. Sawyer was in Salina recently for a meet-and-greet with supporters and talked with Salina Post for an exclusive interview. Sawyer said she was "born and...
SALINA, KS
wichitaonthecheap.com

Oscar Mayer Wienermobile in Wichita

See the giant hotdog on wheels in person and get your picture taken with the Wienermobile in Wichita. They are stopping by Wichita from Tuesday November 8 – Monday, November 14, 2022 during their coast-to-coast weenie roast. About the Wienermobile:. Its 27 foot long Oscar Mayer Hotdog vehicle. Drivers...
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Nature Photographers to hold event in McPherson Nov. 12

MCPHERSON, Kan. —The Great Plains Nature Photographers will be hosting a day-long seminar on Saturday, November 12. The presentation will be held at the Historic McPherson Opera House located at 219 South Main Street in downtown McPherson, KS. Doors will open at 8:00 a.m. with the program starting at 9:00 a.m. and concluding by 4:00 p.m.
MCPHERSON, KS
