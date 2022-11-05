Read full article on original website
🏀 Blue Dragons crack top 10 in week 1 NJCAA rankings
Tommy DeSalme's second year at the helm of the Hutchison Community College men's basketball begins in the top 10 of the first national poll of the regular season. The Blue Dragons were ranked No. 6 in the week 1 NJCAA Division I national rankings, which were released Monday. Hutchinson jumped into the top 10 from No. 13 in the preseason rankings after scoring over 110 points in each of its first three games, beating Fort Scott 124-101, previous No. 7 Triton 113-105, and Northeastern Oklahoma 117-107.
Greenback football season ends with loss to Andale
In a game that was moved up a day to avoid predicted bad weather, the Pratt High School football team saw their season come to an early end in a post-season rematch with nemesis Andale. The Greenbacks one lonely touchdown, a completed pass to senior Justus Tatro, with 7:19 left in the 4th quarter that ended Andale 45 Pratt 6.
🏀 Porter paces Shockers in opening night win
WICHITA, Kan.—WSU's Craig Porter Jr. scored 16 of his career-high 22 points in the first half, and new-look Wichita State opened its new season with a 79-55 win over Central Arkansas on Monday night at Charles Koch Arena. 10 of the 12 players that checked in for WSU (1-0)...
'It's like crazy': Ava Jones back on the basketball court after crash
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - It's been four months since a July 5 crash changed Ava Jones' life, and hit pause on the Nickerson High School basketball star's basketball career, but she's pushing past all expectations. Back on July 5, police in Louisville, Kentucky said a driver under the influence hit...
2023 Youth of the Year is coming up Dec. 8 at the Burt
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Thursday, December 8th the Boys & Girls Clubs of Hutchinson will host its annual Youth of the Year Banquet. Three finalists will compete for the title of 2023 Hutchinson Youth of the Year. Being named Youth of the Year is the highest honor a Boys & Girls Club member can receive. The winner will advance to the statewide competition.
Newton and Winfield school bond results
Voters in Newton and Winfield look to pass bonds for school improvements.
Lakewood among KDWP trout locations; season runs to April 15
Trout season is now open and more than 30 bodies of water across the state have been stocked with rainbow trout, including the lake at Salina's Lakewood Park. Kansas’ trout season runs through April 15, 2023, and anglers can find a list of stocked locations on ksoutdoors.com along with a stocking schedule, according to the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP). This year, bodies of water across the state will be stocked from October through December and again mid-February through March.
How to watch Wichita State vs. Cent. Arkansas: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time
The Cent. Arkansas Bears and the Wichita State Shockers will face off at 8 p.m. ET November 7th at Charles Koch Arena to kick off their 2022 seasons. Last year was nothing to brag about for Cent. Arkansas (11-20), so the team is looking forward to a new start. Meanwhile, Wichita State was on the positive side of .500 (15-13) last season and is hoping to kick off an even more successful year.
🏀 Dragon Talk tonight from AJ's at the Alley
HUTCHINSON, Kan.-Join HutchCC Women's Basketball Coach John Ontjes with SID Steve Carpenter at 6pm followed by the voice of the Dragons, Glen Grunwald with Men's Head Coach Tommy DeSalme for this seasons 1st Dragon Talk Show "Live" from AJ's at the Alley tonight. Audio Only: Click Here!
BOOR: Central Kansas Beef Summit to be held in Salina
Make plans to attend the Central Kansas Beef Summit on Tuesday, November 29th, 2022, from 8:30 am – 3:00 pm. The event will be highlighted by a Weather Summary & Outlook by Chip Redmond, Kansas Mesonet; a presentation on Managing Pastureland and Grassland through Drought by Doug Spencer, NRCS; and a Market Outlook and Update from K-State specialist, Dr. Glynn Tonsor.
4 Great Burger Places in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones form time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Kansas that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Courtyard and Greenspace Renovation on HutchCC Board agenda Thursday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The HutchCC Board of Trustees will consider bids for the campus Courtyard and Greenspace Renovation at its meeting on Thursday. The recommendation is to approve the low bid from Prairie Landworks, Inc. in the amount of $1,810,000. The Fire Science program is also upgrading from a...
Chili and Soup Fest is Saturday success
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Kiwanis Chili and Soup Fest was back Saturday and the Hutchinson Fire Department won the chili contest downtown. Second place honors went to Salt City Brewery. The Reno County Sheriff's Office was third. On the soup side, first place went to the Reno County Sheriff's...
Man seriously injured in southwestern Kansas crash
A man has been seriously injured in a car crash that happened Sunday morning in southwestern Kansas.
Shop Local, Give Local Wednesday in Hutchinson
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The United Way of Reno County is holding their Shop Local, Give Local event tomorrow, November 9th. The event will have 13 local boutiques and stores and attendees will be able to enjoy shopping from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Memorial Hall. There is a...
Sawyer stops in Salina for meet and greet, talks about issues
Being invested in the state and in the agriculture industry, Katie Sawyer believed she couldn't pass up the chance to run for Kansas lieutenant governor. Sawyer was in Salina recently for a meet-and-greet with supporters and talked with Salina Post for an exclusive interview. Sawyer said she was "born and...
Storm Track 3 Forecast: A potent season changing system on the horizon
Any sign of the hit or miss showers tracking through central and eastern Kansas will be history by the time polls close early this evening. Clouds will stay in place overnight trapping in much of the warmth as winds remain gusty. Elevated to critical fire danger levels will brush up...
Oscar Mayer Wienermobile in Wichita
See the giant hotdog on wheels in person and get your picture taken with the Wienermobile in Wichita. They are stopping by Wichita from Tuesday November 8 – Monday, November 14, 2022 during their coast-to-coast weenie roast. About the Wienermobile:. Its 27 foot long Oscar Mayer Hotdog vehicle. Drivers...
Nature Photographers to hold event in McPherson Nov. 12
MCPHERSON, Kan. —The Great Plains Nature Photographers will be hosting a day-long seminar on Saturday, November 12. The presentation will be held at the Historic McPherson Opera House located at 219 South Main Street in downtown McPherson, KS. Doors will open at 8:00 a.m. with the program starting at 9:00 a.m. and concluding by 4:00 p.m.
Kansas drought has left a million migrating birds high and dry
BARTON COUNTY — Pull off Kansas 156 in Barton County during a wet year, and it might feel like you took a wrong turn into Florida. This part of central Kansas is home to the largest interior wetlands in the country: Cheyenne Bottoms. It can hold nearly 10 billion gallons of water.
