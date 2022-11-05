Toledo Symphony delivers rousing Beethoven's Fifth and more

Friday night's Toledo Symphony Orchestra concert was a motif-heavy program that was met by an enthusiastic and vocal audience.

The first piece on the program was Schubert's Symphony No. 8 , commonly known as “The Unfinished Symphony.” This work was conducted with an immense amount of tenderness, which only crescendoed as the piece went on.

The low strings were dark and cryptic as the solo oboist took the melody with a sonorous tone. Next, the brass and strings sweetened up the mood a bit just before the main theme comes in. Similar to Beethoven’s 5th, this piece was a tug-and-pull of emotions and includes a pervasive theme. The orchestra showcased seamless transitions between both feeling and the trading off of sections, especially between the woodwinds.

One common misconception is that Symphony No.8 in D minor was never finished because the composer passed away. However, Schubert would live another six years after writing these two movements, suggesting that the composer left it unfinished for another reason. There are fragments of two others movements, but they were not completed, including a Scherzo, or light and quick movement. Despite never being finished, the two completed movements from Schubert’s 8th are so compelling that they’ve become standard repertoire for symphonies around the world.

In a brief interview with the conductor, Alain Trudel stated that the programming of Schubert’s Symphony No. 8 indicates that he’s in on a journey with the TSO, and it’s certainly not over yet!

Next up was Jessie Montgomery's Rounds for Piano and String Orchestra with acclaimed pianist Awadagin Pratt. Mr.Pratt is a piano professor at the University of Cincinnati. This piece was commissioned for him by the Art of the Piano Foundation. Pratt commanded the stage in his vibrant purple dress shirt, as his fingers flowed through the most technically challenging excerpts. He crafted each dissonant moment with artistry. I particularly enjoyed listening to the virtuosic cadenza, in which the artist plucked the strings inside the piano.

And finally: what other way to start off Trudel’s fifth year as musical director than with Beethoven's Fifth Symphony ?

Symphony No. 5 in C minor was first composed in 1808 and has been featured in well-known movies and shows such as The Breakfast Club, The Walking Dead, The Pink Panther , and another essential piece of pop culture. In the hands of the Toledo Symphony, this broody piece is heroic and ominous.

Trudel’s energy was stunning from the beginning of the program. The iconic first four chords never have sounded so poignant. If you go, be sure to listen for the stark contrasts between this symphony’s dark beginning, gentle low-string heavy second movement, and hopeful ending.

“Bach, Strauss, & Schumann” repeats at 8 pm. Saturday at the Toledo Museum of Art Peristyle Theater, 2445 Monroe Street.