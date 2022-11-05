ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Project ACT: Free COVID-19 tests donated to Illinois families

By Liz Dowell, Laura Simon
FOX 2
FOX 2
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1duWJT_0izoyVbj00

ILLINOIS — The Illinois Department of Public Health is handing out COVID-19 tests.
The tests are over-the-counter. They will be free to customers who are in economically disadvantaged zip codes.

What the 5 amendments mean on the 2022 Missouri ballot

The Rockefeller Foundation partnered with the health department to give out 200 thousand tests to Illinois families.
These families are in zip codes that are rated as high risk on the social vulnerability index.
To find out if free COVID tests are available in your zip code, check out Project ACT . The tests are sent to your home address on a first-come, first-served basis.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX2Now

Missouri to release final grants for small businesses impacted by COVID

MISSOURI (KSNF/KODE) — The Missouri Department of Economic Development has recently released the Small Business Grant Program eligibility guidelines. The state has allocated $10 million for small businesses impacted negatively by COVID-19. $2 million of that is reserved for minority and women-owned businesses. The Program is funded through the U. S. Department of the Treasury Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds authorized by the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).
MISSOURI STATE
KWQC

Bailey accuses Pritzker of planning COVID-19 vaccine requirement for Illinois school children

SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - The final countdown is on as Gov. JB Pritzker and Sen. Darren Bailey (R-Xenia) are wrapping up their campaign stops before the General Election. Pritzker appeared at Get Out The Vote rallies with the Democratic slate of statewide candidates while Bailey warned parents that the governor will force children to get the COVID-19 vaccine before school next fall.
ILLINOIS STATE
FOX 2

Amendment 3: Missouri recreational marijuana election results

Voters in five states are deciding on Election Day whether to approve recreational marijuana, a move that could signal a major shift toward legalization in even the most conservative parts of the country. The proposals are on the ballot in Arkansas, Maryland, Missouri, North Dakota and South Dakota and follow...
MISSOURI STATE
FOX 2

Election results: High profile St. Louis area races

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Voters will decide a variety of issues in this midterm election. Republicans and Democrats are vying to control congress and the senate. Races for Illinois governor and US Senate from Missouri have been in the national spotlight. The Show-Me-State could make recreational marijuana legal. Turnout in St. Louis County appears to […]
MISSOURI STATE
FOX2Now

How does election certification work in Missouri?

This story was originally published by the Kansas City Beacon. Missourians have been casting ballots for nearly two weeks, and election officials have been preparing for months, following intricate state laws associated with the election administration and certification process. So what does happen to the votes of Missourians once they...
MISSOURI STATE
1440 WROK

One of Illinois’ Best Fall Attractions Just Closed…Forever

When you're on a hunt for the best fall attractions, farms, pumpkin patches, etc. Illinois has to offer, Didier Farms in Lincolnshire usually ranks near the top of the list. The Didier family has been delighting visitors throughout many seasons with their fresh produce and flowers, and the Pumpkinfest they host every year during the Halloween season draws thousands of people from all over Illinois who can't get enough of the pumpkin fun and donuts.
LINCOLNSHIRE, IL
Q985

Illinois Ranks in Top 10 For Being The Worst State For Winter

Spring, summer, and fall can be beautiful in Illinois, but when it comes to winter we all know that season is just the worst. Thrillist put together a list of every state and how miserable winters can be in each state and it's no surprise that Illinois ranks in the top 10. Illinois can be infamous for frigid winters, and the more north you travel the worse it can get. For the last few years here in west central Illinois we have been dealing with bitterly cold temps and a few significant snowfalls, but the temps are some of the worse. However, it doesn't keep Illinois residents down. Thrillest says.
ILLINOIS STATE
FOX 2

FOX 2

48K+
Followers
13K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy