The best hair of your life isn’t behind you, even if you’ve reached an age where you feel like most hair trends cater to the very young and no longer resonate with you. Bowl cut? Mullet? These are styles best left to the very brave or to be showcased in magazine editorials. But there are plenty of other options (whether you love to wear your hair long, short, or somewhere in between) that pack a fun punch in real life. Now that you have figured out your personal style and feel more confident about who you are, you can really let loose and have fun trying out a different hairstyle that brings out your personality. If you’re not sure where to start, check out these three trendy, youthful haircuts every woman over 40 should try this Fall.
If only eyeshadow were as easy to apply as lipstick. But there’s no way around it: shadows can do wonders to bring out the color of your eyes and your unique eye shape, but they aren’t a fool-proof makeup tool. Shadows require a bit of skill — and even more so if you are concerned about the signs of aging, such as fine lines around the eyes or eyes that appear more downward than they used to. Makeup Artist Mary Winkenwerder knows the inns and outs of eyeshadow application and is here to let us in on the worst eyeshadow technique for women over 40.
Despite the trend of seeing supermodels on runways with bleached eyebrows, don’t be fooled: underneath that dye you’ll still find thick brows. Healthy and thick eyelashes and brows isn’t something that ever goes out of style, but if these features weren’t naturally bestowed upon you, there are some amazing serums on the market that can help. The problem, as always, is weeding through the products that can actually be effective and those that will just wind up costing you money without making much of a difference. Knowing which ingredients are recommended for hair growth is key. That’s why we turned to Board-Certified Dermatologist Dr. Robin Evans atSouthern CT Dermatology, who is also a clinical instructor at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine, to tell us the best serum to grow thicker brows and lashes.
Lipstick is one of the most fool-proof cosmetics to apply that can instantly make you look more refreshed and radiant. And, unlike foundation, we tend to think of lipstick as a product that doesn’t require a lot of prep or much thought — simply find a shade you love at the store, apply a layer of lip balm first to hydrate lips, then a layer or two of lipstick or gloss and you’re done, right? But as we age, our lips and the skin around our lips age as well. This can mean that the way you’ve been applying lipstick for years (and the type and shade of lipstick you use) may benefit from a few good tips that can update your look. Check out these three lipstick mistakes that age you instantly, according to celebrity makeup artists.
Once you and your sweetie are happily engaged and you've set a wedding date, it's time for the next big step: bridesmaids proposals! One of the best parts about getting married is having your bridesmaids beside you (or bridespeople, mixed-gender wedding parties are more popular than ever). But being a bridesmaid isn't a one-day job — between the engagement party, the bachelorette celebration, the bridal shower, plus travel and accommodation for the wedding, being a bridesmaid will run you about $1,200 on average, per WeddingWire. On top of all the celebration costs, bridesmaids often have to purchase their dress for the wedding day.
A leather couch is arguably one of the most handsome pieces of furniture you could own. Its timelessness makes it equal parts classic and modern, and with so many silhouettes to choose from, it's easy to find a leather sofa that melds perfectly with your existing aesthetic. Another benefit of leather couches is that when it's high quality and taken care of, it can last a lifetime. Ahead, we're teaching you how to identify a well-made leather couch and how to ensure it endures.
Upgrading your home may sound like a huge project, but something as simple as switching out your drawer pulls and light bulbs can take your dwellings to another level. Or maybe you’re looking for a bigger upgrade and need a spray painter to get the job done. After all, a simple paint job can really breathe new life into any room. Whatever change you’re trying to make, I’m almost certain Amazon has clever ways to make your place better. And at an affordable price too.
Maximalism is a trend as old as time, but it's been particularly popular over the past few years, via The Spruce. The days of entirely white rooms that look like no one lives there have made way for spaces with every inch decorated and packed with style. Younger folks have been embracing this. Dawn Cook, co-owner of BLDC Design told The Spruce, "Maximalism became a way to define an eclectic home with a chaotic array of colors, prints, objects, and textures in a single space." Cook says that with the help of so many folks sharing decorating inspiration online, "consumers fell in love with overly saturated and overly appointed images of rooms in a kaleidoscope of design."
Nothing is more exciting than sitting on a brand new leather couch, and nothing is more tragic than spilling something on it. If you’re prone to accidents and worried about leaving your mark, or simply want tips to preserve and maintain the quality of your investment, we’ve got you covered.
The festive season is swiftly approaching. The aroma of orange peel, spicy clove, and balsam fir creates a merry atmosphere with a single sniff. Soon, soft mittens will embrace cold fingers and the shimmering star lights above London’s Oxford Street will glow. Cue Michael Buble’s Christmas album and pour yourself a frothy mug of hot chocolate because it’s time to think about decking the halls. Perhaps this conjures up visions of metallic tinsel, kitsch baubles, and all-things red and green. But Christmas decor doesn’t have to be brash. If you’re partial to elegant, pared-back interiors – look no further. This...
If you’ve run out of your favorite carpet cleaner powder, don’t worry – you can make your own. Making a DIY carpet cleaner powder couldn’t be easier. You only need one or two ingredients, which you probably have on hand at home. You can use this powder to absorb foul odors and excess moisture and to create a custom scent for your home.
Mrs Hinch fans have been blowing people's minds after sharing a washing machine trick that makes drying clothes so much easier. As energy bills continue to rise throughout winter, we are all looking for ways to cut down costs. Some of the household appliances that contribute to our bills the...
You can make this $198 wreath for $42 with this diy!
