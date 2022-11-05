ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees slugger named Cardinals bench coach

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch’s Derrick Goold reports the Cardinals named Matt Holliday the club’s new bench coach. He takes over for Skip Schumaker, who left to replace Don Mattingly as manager of the Miami Marlins. Goold reports “Holliday joins the stuff run by a close friend, manager Oliver...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NJ.com

Red Sox decline option on ex-Yankees pitcher

James Paxton has one foot out the door. The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier reports the Boston Red Sox are declining their two-year, $26 million option on the left-hander. Now Paxton has to decide if he wants to opt in for 2023 on a one-year, $4 million deal. But that seems unlikely. Per Speier:
NJ.com

Yankees’ biggest offseason need might catch you by surprise

These are the times that try men’s souls - Thomas Paine in 1776. More than 200 years later, those words ring true for the New York Yankees, who face perhaps the most important offseason in the club’s history. The future of the franchise is at stake, with outfielder...
NJ.com

Yankees’ Aaron Boone loses coach to Rockies

The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reports the “Rockies hire Hensley Meulens as hitting coach. Was Yankees assistant hitting coach this past year.”. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Meulens joined Yankees manager Aaron Boone’s staff ahead of the 2022 season, and the 55-year-old came to...
BOONE, CO
Amazin' Avenue

Mets likely to pick up Vogelbach’s option; Bassitt likely to decline his

According to Jon Heyman, the Mets are planning to pick up Daniel Vogelbach’s $1.5 million team option for the 2023 season. Vogelbach, a mid-season acquisition, struggled with injuries, but when healthy was a quality left-handed DH for the Mets, batting .255/.393./.436, wth six home runs in 55 games. Vogelbach was worth 0.9 bWAR for the Mets, and with the average cost of a win in the 2022 offseason being north of $5 million, this move makes total sense, even if Vogelbach’s role is reduced in 2023.
QUEENS, NY
NBC Sports

Report: Red Sox exploring second baseman market as Bogaerts 'Plan B'

The Red Sox supposedly are doing their best to keep Xander Bogaerts in Boston. But they've also started preparing their contingency plans. The Red Sox have begun contacting other teams "regarding the availability of their second basemen" as a potential "Plan B in the likely event that Bogaerts leaves Boston," MLB.com's Mark Feinsand reports.
BOSTON, MA
MLB Trade Rumors

Rockies hire final two members to coaching staff

The Rockies announced the final two members of their coaching staff, with Hensley Meulens coming to Colorado as the new hitting coach and Warren Schaeffer hired as the new third base/infield coach. Meulens is a newcomer to the somewhat infamously insular Rockies organization, though his season as a player with...
COLORADO STATE

