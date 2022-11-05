Read full article on original website
Yankees should retain one free-agent outfielder who dominates during the playoffs
New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman tried to inject more postseason talent into the roster at the trade deadline in early August. He acquired starting pitcher Frankie Montas, relief arm Scott Effross, and outfielder Andrew Benintendi to help fuel the final stretch. Unfortunately, all three of his primary acquisitions...
Ex-Yankees slugger named Cardinals bench coach
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch’s Derrick Goold reports the Cardinals named Matt Holliday the club’s new bench coach. He takes over for Skip Schumaker, who left to replace Don Mattingly as manager of the Miami Marlins. Goold reports “Holliday joins the stuff run by a close friend, manager Oliver...
Red Sox decline option on ex-Yankees pitcher
James Paxton has one foot out the door. The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier reports the Boston Red Sox are declining their two-year, $26 million option on the left-hander. Now Paxton has to decide if he wants to opt in for 2023 on a one-year, $4 million deal. But that seems unlikely. Per Speier:
Yankees could sign familiar bullpen arm in free agency
The Yankees are losing a few bullpen pieces this off-season to free agency, notably Aroldis Chapman, Zack Britton, and Miguel Castro. With Scott Effross also expected to miss all of 2023, having undergone Tommy John surgery, the team may be looking for a piece to add this off-season. The Yankees...
Report: Cubs, Astros Agreed on Contreras Deal at Trade Deadline Before Owner Disapproval
The Chicago Cubs and Houston Astros had agreed on a deadline deal that would've shipped Willson Contreras in exchange for José Urquidy.
Ex-Yankees Don Mattingly, Roger Clemens get another crack at Hall of Fame | Mets’ Keith Hernandez snubbed
If at first you don’t succeed ... The National Baseball Hall of Fame has announced the candidates on the Hall of Fame’s Contemporary Baseball Era player ballot for the Class of 2023. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Albert Belle, Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens, Don Mattingly,...
Yankees prospect named International League Pitcher of the year; Mets infielder named IL All-Star
Good news for the New York farm systems. Minor League Baseball announced its 2022 International League honors on Monday and Yankees’ Greg Weissert was named as both the league’s Pitcher of the Year as well as the top relief pitcher. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER.
Yankees’ biggest offseason need might catch you by surprise
These are the times that try men’s souls - Thomas Paine in 1776. More than 200 years later, those words ring true for the New York Yankees, who face perhaps the most important offseason in the club’s history. The future of the franchise is at stake, with outfielder...
Yankees’ Aaron Boone loses coach to Rockies
The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reports the “Rockies hire Hensley Meulens as hitting coach. Was Yankees assistant hitting coach this past year.”. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Meulens joined Yankees manager Aaron Boone’s staff ahead of the 2022 season, and the 55-year-old came to...
RUMOR: Mets’ true feelings on paying Jacob deGrom bigger salary than Max Scherzer
While the New York Yankees are expected to break the bank in order to retain Aaron Judge, the New York Mets may not be as willing as their rivals when it comes to paying one of their top free agents in Jacob deGrom. According to Jon Heyman of New York...
Rumored Phillies Free Agent Target Just Opted Out of Contract
Rumored Philadelphia Phillies free agent target Xander Bogaerts has opted out of his contract with the Boston Red Sox.
Amazin' Avenue
Mets likely to pick up Vogelbach’s option; Bassitt likely to decline his
According to Jon Heyman, the Mets are planning to pick up Daniel Vogelbach’s $1.5 million team option for the 2023 season. Vogelbach, a mid-season acquisition, struggled with injuries, but when healthy was a quality left-handed DH for the Mets, batting .255/.393./.436, wth six home runs in 55 games. Vogelbach was worth 0.9 bWAR for the Mets, and with the average cost of a win in the 2022 offseason being north of $5 million, this move makes total sense, even if Vogelbach’s role is reduced in 2023.
Angels' coaching staff will have a very Yankees look to it next season
The Angels have hired Marcus Thames, who played with the Dodgers and Yankees, as their new hitting coach. He was the Miami Marlins' hitting coach in 2022.
NBC Sports
Report: Red Sox exploring second baseman market as Bogaerts 'Plan B'
The Red Sox supposedly are doing their best to keep Xander Bogaerts in Boston. But they've also started preparing their contingency plans. The Red Sox have begun contacting other teams "regarding the availability of their second basemen" as a potential "Plan B in the likely event that Bogaerts leaves Boston," MLB.com's Mark Feinsand reports.
Rockies hire final two members to coaching staff
The Rockies announced the final two members of their coaching staff, with Hensley Meulens coming to Colorado as the new hitting coach and Warren Schaeffer hired as the new third base/infield coach. Meulens is a newcomer to the somewhat infamously insular Rockies organization, though his season as a player with...
Rizzo Officially Opts Out of Contract With Yankees
First baseman Anthony Rizzo has officially opted out of his contract with the New York Yankees fueling speculation that a reunion with the Chicago Cubs is possible.
