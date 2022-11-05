According to Jon Heyman, the Mets are planning to pick up Daniel Vogelbach’s $1.5 million team option for the 2023 season. Vogelbach, a mid-season acquisition, struggled with injuries, but when healthy was a quality left-handed DH for the Mets, batting .255/.393./.436, wth six home runs in 55 games. Vogelbach was worth 0.9 bWAR for the Mets, and with the average cost of a win in the 2022 offseason being north of $5 million, this move makes total sense, even if Vogelbach’s role is reduced in 2023.

QUEENS, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO