DiGennaro Leads MCLA Women to Season-Opening Win
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. -- Brooke DiGennaro and Zaylee Ramos each scored 24 points Tuesday to lead the MCLA women's basketball team to a 73-60 win over Lesley. Drury graduate DiGennaro converted 10 of 15 field goal attempts and three of five tries from behind the 3-point line. The Trailblazers outscored their...
LaCasse' Late Goal Lifts Drury to Upset Victory
PALMER, Mass. – Hannah LaCasse scored in the final minute of regulation Monday to give the Drury girls soccer team a 1-0 win over Palmer in the Division 5 State Tournament. LaCasse converted a free kick from about 25 yards out on the right wing to break the scoreless tie.
Lee Sweeps Youth Football Crowns
PITTSFIELD, Mass. – The Lee Youth Football program turned in a pair of dominating performances at BCC on Sunday night to earn Berkshire County Youth Football League crowns in the Junior and Senior Divisions. Lee’s Juniors blanked Adams-Cheshire, 12-0, in the opener on Gene Dellea Field. In the...
Mount Greylock Boys Dominate in Tourney Win
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. – The Mount Greylock boys soccer team Sunday got goals from four different players in a 4-0 win over Blue Hills Tech in the Division 5 State Tournament. John Manuel Morales capped a dominant but largely scoreless first half with the game-winner in the 38th minute, and the eighth-seeded Mounties advanced to the Round of 16.
Monument Mountain Girls Advance on Shutout Win
GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. -- Iris Firth scored a pair of goals Saturday to lead the Monument Mountain girls soccer team to a 3-0 win over Clinton in the first round of the Division 4 State Tournament. Jade Nelson scored the game-winner in the fifth minute with an assist from Avery...
Taconic Boys Roll into Round of 16
PITTSFIELD, Mass. – The Taconic boys soccer team Monday opened state tournament play like the well-oiled machine it was for most of the regular season. Reynaldo Castro scored two goals and assisted on another as the Thunder advanced with a 4-0 win over Brighton. The victory marked the 14th...
Mount Greylock Girls Come Alive in Second Half, Move on to Next Round
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. – For far too long in Sunday’s Division 5 State Tournament game against Carver, the Mount Greylock girls soccer team was looking at a tied score and the specter of a tie-breaker like the penalty kick shootout that ended the Mounties’ 2021 season in the same round of the post-season.
Boys Soccer State Tournament Scoreboard: Five WMass team advance & more
No. 27 Chicopee Comp at No. 6 Melrose, 5 p.m.
Rollerskiers Tackle Mount Greylock
LANESBOROUGH, Mass. – Fin Bailey and Alexandra Lawson were the top finishers on Sunday at the Mount Greylock Hill Climb. The rollerski race was conducted at Mount Greylock Reservation under the auspices of the New England Nordic Ski Association. More than 100 athletes took on the challenge of racing...
"Bat Cave" inside Massachusetts mountain provides critical power resource
NORTHFIELD – There is a cave hidden in the hills of Northfield Mountain. Inside is a power source that can light up hundreds of thousands of homes in New England in a matter of minutes.It may look like any normal lake, but this pond is so much more. At one time, the water at Northfield Mountain served as the world's largest battery. FirstLight Power gave WBZ-TV exclusive access to what they call "The Bat Cave," one of the largest biggest single sources of green energy in the northeast. The tunnel might remind you of the villain's lair in some James...
Ware author publishes book about towns, history lost to Quabbin
WESTERN MASS. – The Quabbin Reservoir is known as the largest inland body of water in the state, however, to earn this title, four Massachusetts towns had to disappear entirely. Enfield, Greenwich, Dana and Prescott were once on the map, until the construction of a reservoir washed them away...
BHS Berkshire Writers Workshop Series
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Berkshire County Historical Society has received a grant from Housatonic Heritage to host Berkshire Writers Workshop Series – a new series of writing workshops beginning Nov. 19 and continuing monthly through May. Each three-hour session will take place at Herman Melville's historic Arrowhead and...
Body of missing Springfield kayaker found in NY lake
The New York State Police has reported that the search for the kayaker missing since October 22nd has concluded with the recovery of his body.
BArT Students Receive John and Abigail Adams Scholarship
ADAMS, Mass. —The John and Abigail Adams Scholarship is a merit-based program that provides credit towards tuition for up to eight semesters of undergraduate education at a Massachusetts state college or university. For this scholarship, merit is based on student scores on the 10th-grade Massachusetts Comprehensive Assessment System (MCAS)...
Mass. 2022 Election Results: Berkshire, Hampden, Franklin and Hampshire District State Senate race (Brendan Phair v. Paul Mark)
For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. Independent candidate Brendan Phair of Pittsfield will face off against Democratic candidate Paul Mark also of Pittsfield in an election to determine the State Senate representative for the Berkshire, Hampden, Franklin and Hampshire State Senate District. Phair is a...
Pittsfield School Policy Panel Amends 'Core' Values
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The school policy subcommittee voted to adopt a revised Mission, Vision, Core Values policy after making two amendments during its meeting on Monday afternoon. Member William Cameron proposed amending the draft to add "Academic Excellence" as a new section in the policy. The revised section now...
Mount Greylock Voters Re-Elect Greene, Miller to School Committee
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — Voters in the Mount Greylock Regional School District Tuesday returned Carrie Greene and Steven Miller to the School Committee in the only contested local election on the ballot. Lanesborough's and Williamstown's electorate ensured that the School Committee will have the same composition for at least another...
$72K Raised in Berkshire Humane, Haddad Subaru Clinic
PITTSFIELD, Mass. Haddad Subaru and Berkshire Humane Society raised $72,000 during their rabies and microchip clinic in October. During the event, Dr. Charlotte Barkley of Pittsfield Veterinary Hospital administered approximately 50 vaccines and 50 Microchips to cats and dogs. The funding for this clinic was provided by Subaru Loves Pets-specific grant.
Berkshire Organizations Partner to Launch New Website to Help Grant Seekers
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Berkshire Funding Focus (BFF), a new initiative established to support Berkshire County entities seeking federal and state funds for pandemic-related recovery and rebuilding, launched its website in November. Berkshire Regional Planning Commission and several partner agencies joined to form BFF in response to a need for...
Two Capital Region Powerball tickets win $50k third prize
It’s not the big $2.04 billion prize, but two Powerball players in the Capital Region have something to celebrate. Two tickets sold at Stewart’s Shops in Clifton Park and Cobleskill won third prize, for $50,000 each. The tickets matched four numbers and the Powerball. The winning numbers were...
