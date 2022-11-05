ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
click orlando

2-vehicle crash shuts down Daytona Beach intersection

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A two-vehicle crash has shut down a major intersection in Daytona Beach on Tuesday. The crash happened in the intersection of N. Clyde Morris and LPGA boulevards before 7 a.m. [TRENDING: Nicole expected to become hurricane, projected path shifts over Central Florida | Powerball announces...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Motorcyclist burned on 75% of his body in gas station fire shares his story

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Jean Barretto doesn’t know if he will ever ride a motorcycle again. He spends most of his days in bed after 75% of his body was burned in February. The injuries happened after an encounter with county deputies. While riding his motorcycle, he was followed by the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office chopper to an Orange County gas station, where he was tackled by law enforcement. This encounter caused the gas to spill from his bike. Barretto was then tased after being tackled.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

64-year-old Orlando woman struck, killed while crossing Colonial Drive

ORLANDO, Fla. – A 64-year-old Orlando woman was struck and killed Sunday night while crossing a road, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The fatal wreck happened around 8:40 p.m. on Colonial Drive at Hiawassee Road. The FHP said a 28-year-old Orlando man was driving a 2011 Kia Soul east...
ORLANDO, FL
leesburg-news.com

Driver killed in four-vehicle crash in Leesburg

A 42-year-old Eustis man was killed in a four-vehicle crash Monday morning in Leesburg. The man had been at the wheel of a Toyota Corolla at 7:14 a.m. at County Road 44 and North Silver Lake Road when the accident occurred. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The Florida...
LEESBURG, FL
click orlando

1 dead in 4-vehicle crash on County Road 44 in Leesburg

LEESBURG, Fla. – A 42-year-old Eustis man was killed Monday morning in a four-vehicle crash in Lake County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The fatal wreck happened at 7:14 a.m. on County Road 44 near North Silver Lake Road in Leesburg. The FHP said the crash involved a 2003...
LEESBURG, FL
WESH

Several people injured in Orange County crash, officials say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Fire Rescue said a crash left several people hurt Sunday night. The crash happened on South Orange Blossom Trail near Rosamond Drive around 7 p.m. Sunday. One person was transported to the hospital as a trauma alert, and two others had moderate injuries,...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Crash causing backups on I-4 East in Volusia County

LAKE HELEN, Fla. - Troopers are investigating a crash that's causing traffic backups on Interstate 4 in Volusia County Sunday afternoon. The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 1:15 p.m. on I-4 East near State Road 472 in Lake Helen. It's unclear how many vehicles were involved in...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Summerfield woman arrested on DUI charge after ‘one glass of wine at dinner’

A Summerfield woman was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence after she consumed “‘one glass of wine at dinner.”. Jamie Leigh Rhea, 33, was driving a maroon Ford sedan at about 2 a.m. Saturday on U.S. Hwy. 441 in Belleview when her vehicle drifted over the fog line and then “jerked back into its lane,” according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. The deputy who initiated a traffic stop also discovered a seize tag order had been issued for the vehicle’s license plate.
SUMMERFIELD, FL
fox35orlando.com

What happened to Florida pilot who vanished a decade ago?

LAKE MARY, Fla. - A Central Florida pilot vanished in September 2012. Investigators tried tracking him down but lost his plane and his phone’s signal somewhere in Marion County. The last time anyone heard from 63-year-old Michael Sills was in a voicemail he left his ex-girlfriend. "I never cheated...
MARION COUNTY, FL
WESH

Woman dies, another driver injured after wrong-way Orange County crash

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is investigating what led to a wrong-way driver crash on I-4 Sunday morning that killed one woman. According to FHP, the crash happened in the westbound lanes of I-4 near mile marker 87 in Orange County around 2 a.m. when a 2017 Jeep Renegade traveling east in the westbound lanes collided head-on with a Volkswagen Eos in the inside lane.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Villager allegedly attempts to flee Publix without paying for $400 worth of groceries

A Villager was arrested after allegedly attempting to flee Publix without paying for more than $400 worth of groceries loaded in a shopping cart. Tina Marie Rossi, 58, of the Village of Alhambra, went through the checkout lane shortly before noon Saturday at the Publix at La Plaza Grand and paid for an 18-pack of Bud Light beer and a bottle of Hershey’s chocolate syrup, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. She paid for the items with a virtual merchandise store card.
LADY LAKE, FL
click orlando

Tropical Storm Nicole closes Orlando Sanford airport

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – As Tropical Storm Nicole gets closer to Florida, the Orlando Sanford International Airport has announced the storm is forcing it to suspend operations on Wednesday. The airport announced on Twitter Tuesday that will close Wednesday at 4 p.m. [TRENDING: Nicole expected to become hurricane, projected...
SANFORD, FL
click orlando

Tropical Storm Nicole prompts closures across Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – As Tropical Storm Nicole gets closer to Central Florida, impending weather conditions have prompted closures of airports, government buildings and beaches across the region. Here’s the county-by-county list of the latest. [TRENDING: Nicole expected to become hurricane, projected path shifts over Central Florida | Powerball...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Seminole County prepares for Subtropical Storm Nicole

Seminole County Office of Emergency Management held a news conference Monday morning as Subtropical Storm Nicole creeps closer to Florida. The road to Mullet Lake park is still under water, more than a month after Ian. "We can't stand any more water, we don't need any more water, but we'll...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
hot1015tampabay.com

ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Trail of blood leads neighbor, dog to Brevard County burglary suspect

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A man and his dog were taking their morning walk when they discovered a man had broken into their neighbor's home — leaving a bloody trail behind. The man told Brevard County Deputies that he noticed a smashed window and what appeared to be blood on the front door of his neighbor's house on Tuesday.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL

