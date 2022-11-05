Read full article on original website
click orlando
2-vehicle crash shuts down Daytona Beach intersection
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A two-vehicle crash has shut down a major intersection in Daytona Beach on Tuesday. The crash happened in the intersection of N. Clyde Morris and LPGA boulevards before 7 a.m. [TRENDING: Nicole expected to become hurricane, projected path shifts over Central Florida | Powerball announces...
Motorcyclist burned on 75% of his body in gas station fire shares his story
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Jean Barretto doesn’t know if he will ever ride a motorcycle again. He spends most of his days in bed after 75% of his body was burned in February. The injuries happened after an encounter with county deputies. While riding his motorcycle, he was followed by the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office chopper to an Orange County gas station, where he was tackled by law enforcement. This encounter caused the gas to spill from his bike. Barretto was then tased after being tackled.
click orlando
64-year-old Orlando woman struck, killed while crossing Colonial Drive
ORLANDO, Fla. – A 64-year-old Orlando woman was struck and killed Sunday night while crossing a road, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The fatal wreck happened around 8:40 p.m. on Colonial Drive at Hiawassee Road. The FHP said a 28-year-old Orlando man was driving a 2011 Kia Soul east...
leesburg-news.com
Driver killed in four-vehicle crash in Leesburg
A 42-year-old Eustis man was killed in a four-vehicle crash Monday morning in Leesburg. The man had been at the wheel of a Toyota Corolla at 7:14 a.m. at County Road 44 and North Silver Lake Road when the accident occurred. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The Florida...
click orlando
1 dead in 4-vehicle crash on County Road 44 in Leesburg
LEESBURG, Fla. – A 42-year-old Eustis man was killed Monday morning in a four-vehicle crash in Lake County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The fatal wreck happened at 7:14 a.m. on County Road 44 near North Silver Lake Road in Leesburg. The FHP said the crash involved a 2003...
‘Condo buildings in peril’: coastal city asks county for evacuation order
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — With Subtropical Storm Nicole steaming closer to Florida’s coastline, Daytona Beach Shores leaders are asking Volusia County to change course and issue an evacuation order. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. During an emergency meeting called Monday night, city leaders passed a...
WESH
Several people injured in Orange County crash, officials say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Fire Rescue said a crash left several people hurt Sunday night. The crash happened on South Orange Blossom Trail near Rosamond Drive around 7 p.m. Sunday. One person was transported to the hospital as a trauma alert, and two others had moderate injuries,...
WCJB
Orlando man kidnaps girl, leads Dixie County deputies on high-speed chase
CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - Dixie County Sheriff’s Office is releasing details on a high-speed vehicle chase on Halloween that ended in the rescue of an underage girl and the arrest of a man from Orlando. Deputies say they contacted Shawn Persaud of Orlando who was in a vehicle violating...
fox35orlando.com
Crash causing backups on I-4 East in Volusia County
LAKE HELEN, Fla. - Troopers are investigating a crash that's causing traffic backups on Interstate 4 in Volusia County Sunday afternoon. The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 1:15 p.m. on I-4 East near State Road 472 in Lake Helen. It's unclear how many vehicles were involved in...
villages-news.com
Summerfield woman arrested on DUI charge after ‘one glass of wine at dinner’
A Summerfield woman was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence after she consumed “‘one glass of wine at dinner.”. Jamie Leigh Rhea, 33, was driving a maroon Ford sedan at about 2 a.m. Saturday on U.S. Hwy. 441 in Belleview when her vehicle drifted over the fog line and then “jerked back into its lane,” according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. The deputy who initiated a traffic stop also discovered a seize tag order had been issued for the vehicle’s license plate.
fox35orlando.com
What happened to Florida pilot who vanished a decade ago?
LAKE MARY, Fla. - A Central Florida pilot vanished in September 2012. Investigators tried tracking him down but lost his plane and his phone’s signal somewhere in Marion County. The last time anyone heard from 63-year-old Michael Sills was in a voicemail he left his ex-girlfriend. "I never cheated...
WESH
Woman dies, another driver injured after wrong-way Orange County crash
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is investigating what led to a wrong-way driver crash on I-4 Sunday morning that killed one woman. According to FHP, the crash happened in the westbound lanes of I-4 near mile marker 87 in Orange County around 2 a.m. when a 2017 Jeep Renegade traveling east in the westbound lanes collided head-on with a Volkswagen Eos in the inside lane.
villages-news.com
Villager allegedly attempts to flee Publix without paying for $400 worth of groceries
A Villager was arrested after allegedly attempting to flee Publix without paying for more than $400 worth of groceries loaded in a shopping cart. Tina Marie Rossi, 58, of the Village of Alhambra, went through the checkout lane shortly before noon Saturday at the Publix at La Plaza Grand and paid for an 18-pack of Bud Light beer and a bottle of Hershey’s chocolate syrup, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. She paid for the items with a virtual merchandise store card.
click orlando
Tropical Storm Nicole closes Orlando Sanford airport
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – As Tropical Storm Nicole gets closer to Florida, the Orlando Sanford International Airport has announced the storm is forcing it to suspend operations on Wednesday. The airport announced on Twitter Tuesday that will close Wednesday at 4 p.m. [TRENDING: Nicole expected to become hurricane, projected...
click orlando
Tropical Storm Nicole prompts closures across Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – As Tropical Storm Nicole gets closer to Central Florida, impending weather conditions have prompted closures of airports, government buildings and beaches across the region. Here’s the county-by-county list of the latest. [TRENDING: Nicole expected to become hurricane, projected path shifts over Central Florida | Powerball...
NICOLE LIVE UPDATES: NASA delays Artemis I launch due to Tropical Storm Nicole
ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Storm Nicole continues to gain strength as its track aims toward Florida’s east coast. Read live updates below:. Universal’s Volcano Bay theme park will be closed Wednesday due to Tropical Storm Nicole. Universal Studios Florida, Islands of Adventure and Cirywalk will be open...
WESH
Seminole County prepares for Subtropical Storm Nicole
Seminole County Office of Emergency Management held a news conference Monday morning as Subtropical Storm Nicole creeps closer to Florida. The road to Mullet Lake park is still under water, more than a month after Ian. "We can't stand any more water, we don't need any more water, but we'll...
hot1015tampabay.com
Win a Christmas at Gaylord Palms Package
There is no better way to celebrate the holidays than gathering your family for Christmas at Gaylord Palms in Orlando. With signature events like ICE!, classic holiday activities such as photos with Santa, and thrilling experiences like ice skating, there’s something for everyone, and you can do it all during SO. MUCH. CHRISTMAS. at Gaylord Palms.
fox35orlando.com
Trail of blood leads neighbor, dog to Brevard County burglary suspect
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A man and his dog were taking their morning walk when they discovered a man had broken into their neighbor's home — leaving a bloody trail behind. The man told Brevard County Deputies that he noticed a smashed window and what appeared to be blood on the front door of his neighbor's house on Tuesday.
