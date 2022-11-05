ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
WDSU

A cold front Tuesday could bring strong to possibly severe storms

As higher humidity moves in ahead of a strong storm system, a cold front could spark up a few strong to possibly severe storms. Right now, we're under a level 1 risk (marginal) for severe storms on Tuesday. Some of our best forecast data still show the likeliest time for...
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Red Alert for heavy rain Thursday afternoon

Alert: Red Alert for late this afternoon into tonight for heavy rain that could lead to localized flooding/flash flooding.Forecast: Showers ease their way in through the day with pockets of heavy rain developing late this afternoon into tonight; localized flooding is possible. Rainfall amounts will range from .5-2.0"+ with the greatest rainfall amounts N&W and/or east. In addition to this, an isolated severe t'storm will be possible with locally damaging winds being the main threat. As for tomorrow, after some early showers east, expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the 60s.Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the 60s. As for Sunday, expect partly sunny skies and a stray shower. Highs will be in the 60s again. 
CBS New York

First Alert Forecast: Warm, showers possible

Our warm stretch continues today with temps once again climbing into the 70s this afternoon.More clouds will be in the picture, along with the chance of some showers passing through. The best risk will be to the north and west, but anyone is fair game for a brief shower or sprinkle. By no means a washout!It'll be another mild night with lows only falling into the 60s. As a cold front approaches, another round of scattered showers is possible late this evening into early Monday morning. By sunrise tomorrow, much of the activity will be shifting off to the east, and we'll see clearing skies through the morning.Despite the frontal passage, the cooler air will lag a bit behind it, so we should squeeze out one more day in the 70s, especially around the city and points south and east. Overall, Monday shapes up to be beautiful!Temps fall back into the 40s Monday night and by Tuesday, it's much cooler. Highs will be in the 50s ... pretty close to the norm for early November.
natureworldnews.com

Freeze Alerts Raised as Most of US Brace for Temperatures 15 Degrees Below Average

Forecasts of temperatures dropping to 15 degrees below average cause NWS to issue Freeze Alerts to the majority of the US. Millions are at risk of freezing and frost this week as the coldest air of the fall season is spreading across the Midwest, South, and East. A potent storm system is also bringing rounds of snow, rain, and blustery winds that come from the Great Lakes to the Northeast.
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS DFW

Decent weather ahead of heavy rain expected to fall Friday

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - CBS 11 meteorologists are tracking decent weather today, Thursday Oct. 26 before rain moves back into the forecast. High temperatures are in the mid 70s under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Periods of heavy rain and potential isolated storms are possible on Friday with the cold front. But the threat for severe weather remains fairly low. However, North Texas could have some localized flooding.Between 1 and 2" of rain could fall during this next front. The rain could also produce some concerns during the morning commute and possibly high school football games High temperatures will be in the upper 50s to near 60 Friday. An early morning shower is possible Saturday. Otherwise, mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies with weekend highs in the mid 60s.Warm weather is expected for Sunday and for Halloween on Monday.
TEXAS STATE
natureworldnews.com

Storm System to Unleash in Central U.S, Causing Heavy Snow and Severe Weather

The latest weather forecasts showed that parts of the Central U.S would expect a storm system that could bring adverse weather conditions, including heavy snow, bad weather, and high winds. Residents located in the affected areas are advised to be cautious and stay updated with the weather advisory. Almost a...
TEXAS STATE
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 11/7 Monday forecast

Forecast: Today will be mostly sunny and unseasonably warm again. Expect highs in the 70s with a handful of records in jeopardy. Temperatures fall off pretty sharply this evening into the overnight hours as colder air works its way in. Expect lows in the 40s with some 30s N&W. As for tomorrow, sunshine dominates, but temperatures will be closer to normal... upper 50s.Looking Ahead: Wednesday's another good looking day, but it will be even cooler with highs only in the mid 50s or so. On Thursday, temperatures start to bounce back... 60s.As for Friday, rain is likely into the afternoon and evening with highs in the 60s. 
WGN TV

Explosive storm development likely in southern Plains

Ingredients come together to spawn Severe storm outbreaks across southern Plains:. 140 mph jet stream 30,000-ft aloft moving east out of the Rockies into the western Plains; converging winds direct 50 mph low-level (2,000-6,000-ft) southerly jet carrying warm, moist unstable air north. Conditions are ripe to create an explosive development of severe storms likely both Thursday/Thurs. night and Friday/Fri. night.
natureworldnews.com

Severe Storms to Hit the Northeast US Ahead of Approaching Cold Front

Severe storms have been forecasted to strike the Northeast United States ahead of a looming cold front by the end of the week, according to US meteorologists. The adverse weather will hit some of the major metropolitan areas across the East Coast, including those from Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, and to New York City, where urban flash flooding could occur.
WASHINGTON, DC

