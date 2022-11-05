Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Santa Barbara Independent
‘Santa Barbara News-Press’ Ends Sunday Edition
The Santa Barbara News-Press slimmed down its operation again, the daily announced on November 2, dropping the Sunday edition and instead folding the content into the Saturday paper. One week prior, it had announced it would cease delivery by carrier and go to same-day U.S. mail delivery, with the exception of the Sunday paper. As with all dailies, the Sunday paper traditionally is the largest and carries the greatest amount of advertising.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara City Attorney Gets the Boot
During a special closed-door hearing, the Santa Barbara City Council voted on Tuesday to terminate long-time City Attorney Ariel Calonne, who’d been placed on paid administrative leave this past July after what had been described as an exceptionally heated exchange with another attorney who worked in his office. Calonne,...
Election Night results: U.S. House District 24
Democrat Salud Carbajal and Republican Brad Allen are facing off for the U.S. House District 24 seat in this General Election.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Votes: 2022 General Election Results
It’s the 2022 General Election, and in the biannual independent.com tradition, we’ll be using this page to deliver results, reactions, and reports from the various election night parties happening throughout Santa Barbara County. Reporter Ryan P. Cruz will be out and about to get the scoop while Executive...
Santa Barbara Independent
How to Increase Staff Hiring and Retention at Santa Barbara County Jail
The League of Women Voters of Santa Barbara (LWV-SB) and CLUE (Clergy & Laity United for Economic Justice) (CLUE-SB) have jointly studied our county criminal justice system in depth over a period of years. We are part of that study group that has met with Sheriff Brown, our District Attorney, Public Defender, and Probation Chief, our County CEO, and those county supervisors willing to meet with us. We study and weigh in on budget issues. However, the views expressed here are our own personal views.
Santa Barbara Independent
Needs Expand at PATH Shelter in Santa Barbara
Despite concerns voiced by councilmembers, the homeless shelter run by People Assisting the Homeless (PATH) received funding from the Santa Barbara City Council recently. The funding was welcome, Director of Programs Shannon Brunner indicated during a visit to PATH in October, as the shelter serves a population with more intensive needs and also needs to retain staff.
Calaveras Enterprise
Former Calaveras Saddle Queen crowned Miss Rodeo California 2023
McKensey Middleton, a Calaveras County native and former Saddle Queen, took the title of Miss Rodeo California 2023 at the three-day pageant and competition at the Cal Poly SLO Rodeo Arena in San Luis Obispo last month. Beating out competitors from all over the state, Middleton was crowned Miss Rodeo...
Santa Barbara Independent
CEF Fundraiser Raises $33,463 For Local Students
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. We’re thrilled to announce our week-long fundraiser to the Carpinteria Education Foundation Inc. was a success! This being the 5th year in a row, Westerlay Orchids raised $33,463 for our local student!s. Led by a second-generation Flower Cultivator...
Santa Barbara Independent
Cottage Health Opens New Urgent Care on Coast Village Road in Montecito
MONTECITO —On November 8, Cottage Health opened its newest Cottage Urgent Care Center at 1298 Coast Village Road in Montecito, with the goal of providing complete care within 45 minutes. Access to care is an important priority in preventing a minor issue from becoming a more serious health concern, and the new Urgent Care Center provides the community with convenient access from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., 365 days a year.
Election Night results: SLO County Supervisor District 2
The race for San Luis Obispo County District 2 Supervisor came down to a runoff between current supervisor Bruce Gibson and challenger Bruce Jones.
Santa Barbara Independent
Campaign War Chests Filling in Goleta Council Races
Most, but not all, campaign war chests have fattened up in the race to November 8 for the four candidates running for two seats on the Goleta City Council. The four have raised a combined $173,300 so far in the hope of influencing roughly 9,700 registered voters in the city’s first set of district elections. The two districts in the eastern half of the city — District 1 in the Patterson to Glen Annie quadrant north of the 101, and District 2 in the Patterson to Storke Road area south of the highway — each have an incumbent running against a newcomer, but what the finance reports show is that it pays to have the Democratic Party endorsement and to be an incumbent.
Santa Barbara Independent
Teachers Shine at Ninth Annual “A Salute to Teachers” Gala, Presented by the Santa Barbara County Education Office and Cox Communications
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA – The ninth annual “A Salute to Teachers” gala, presented by the Santa Barbara County Education Office (SBCEO) and Cox Communications, was held on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 at the Music Academy in Santa Barbara in celebration of our county’s finest TK-12 educators. The event honored the Santa Barbara County Teacher of the Year, Santa Barbara Bowl Performing Arts Teacher of the Year, three Distinguished New Educators, and three Distinguished Mentor award winners.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Beachfront Goes Purple for Walk to End Alzheimer’s
Santa Barbara’s Chase Palm Park and Cabrillo Boulevard were painted purple Saturday morning, with more than 400 participants donning their purple T-shirts and taking over the beachfront for this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s. The Alzheimer’s Association Central Coast Chapter hosted the event, which brought 428 registered...
Santa Barbara Independent
Preview | ‘The Crucible’ at Santa Barbara High
The Santa Barbara High School theater department, in its first production under artistic director Gioia Marchese, presents a new, movement-based presentation of Arthur Miller’s classic play, The Crucible. This play, written by Miller in response to being accused of communist activities during the McCarthy era, offers a dramatized version of the Salem witch trials.
Bruce Gibson’s rebuttal: DA has ‘piled on more disinformation and lies’
“That’s truly a sad commentary on someone who fancies himself a ‘warrior for truth,” writes Supervisor Bruce Gibson. | OPINION
Folks Could Use A Break - Hwy 101 near Santa Barbara
News Break - Folks Could Use A Break - Hwy 101 near Santa Barbara. Having moved to the beautiful central coast of California during the pandemic it wasn’t immediately clear what was “normally" opened and closed. Getting to know my new community as the pandemic conditions have improved it has became clear the rest areas on Highway 101 at Gaviota and Camp Roberts, were and still are CLOSED. Curious as to when they are slated to open, especially in Gaviota, since I travel through this area often, and find myself needing a "break," I began my quest.
100,000 gallons of SLO County drinking water drained after storage facility break-in
An employee discovered a cut lock and vandalized fence on Monday, SLO County officials said.
Santa Barbara Independent
Jose Manuel Jauregui
Born and raised as a Santa Barbara local. Born to the late Lupe Sanchez Jauregui. Manny was blessed with a large family and three children. He was a loving Father, Brother, Grandfather and Son. He worked for the USPS for 30+ years. He continued to show hard work and dedication for his family. Forever in our hearts…
Santa Barbara Independent
Century-Old Photographs Document Indigenous Culture at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History
In an attempt to reposition the lens through which his works were originally perceived in the late 19th-early 20th century, the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History is hosting an exhibit of photographs by the influential American photographer, Edward S. Curtis. Running from November 11 through April 30 of next...
Santa Barbara Independent
Absurdity Meets Politics in UC Santa Barbara Production of ‘The Government Inspector’
Say what you want about politics, but the whole circus has an inherent theatricality (and sometimes melodrama) that makes it a perfect subject for satire. In that vein, the UCSB Theatre Department’s production of The Government Inspector, directed by Michael Bernard, tells the tale of government officials in a small town who go to extreme lengths to hide extensive corruption when they hear that an undercover inspector from their overseeing governing body is coming to assess their performance.
Comments / 0