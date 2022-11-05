Read full article on original website
AJ Pollock declines player option with White Sox
In a surprise move, outfielder AJ Pollock has declined his $13 million player option for the 2023 season with the White Sox and instead will get a $5 million buyout.
Cleveland Cavaliers on wrong end of two critical, officiating blunders in final minutes of Monday’s loss vs. Clippers, NBA says
LOS ANGELES -- The Cleveland Cavaliers left Crypto.com Arena late Monday night miffed following a fourth-quarter collapse that cost them a ninth straight win. They were not only upset with themselves but also the three-person officiating crew. Turns out, their anger was warranted. According to the NBA’s Last Two Minute...
Pair of Bengals youngsters injured in win over Panthers
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals second-year running back Chris Evans and rookie safety Dax Hill were injured in the 42-21 win over the Panthers on Sunday. Bengals coach Zac Taylor said after the game that the training staff needed to gather more info on the injuries to make a determination on their status going into the bye week.
Cleveland Cavaliers at Los Angeles Clippers: Odds, preview, injury report, lineups, TV
LOS ANGELES -- One day after topping the Lakers 114-100, the Cavaliers will return to Crypto.com Arena to take on the Los Angeles Clippers. Cleveland will be in search of its ninth straight victory when the two teams tipoff at 10:30 p.m. EDT on Monday night. The Cavs pulled off...
How to watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Los Angeles Clippers for free (11/7/22)
The Cleveland Cavaliers continue their two-day stay in Los Angeles on Monday night with a matchup vs. the Clippers. Tipoff is at 10:30 p.m. Eastern. WATCH LIVE FOR FREE: Fubo.tv (FREE trial); DirecTV Stream (FREE trial). Also, Sling TV has promotional offers. Also: Find out how to watch every Cavaliers...
Cleveland Browns hope to pressure Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa: Crowquill
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Coming off the bye week, the Cleveland Browns (3-5) head to Miami to take on the Dolphins (6-3) who are led by quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. The Dolphins will be a tough out for the Browns. They have the second best passing attack in the NFL with Tua throwing to Tyreek Hill and they have already beaten Buffalo and Baltimore this year. Their only losses have come when Tagovailoa has missed time due to injury.
Speed everywhere and more things we’re thinking heading into Sunday’s Browns-Dolphins matchup: Orange and Brown Talk
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns travel to Miami on Sunday to take on a Dolphins team playing well to start the season. Miami is battling with Buffalo in the AFC East and one of the teams the Browns are chasing in the Wild Card standings. Mary Kay Cabot, Ashley Bastock...
Cleveland Cavaliers’ rise has caught everyone’s attention - LeBron James included
LOS ANGELES -- Nine months ago, during NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland, LeBron James -- the Akron native who spent 11 years with the Cavaliers -- appointed himself the city’s honorary third All-Star. Darius Garland. Jarrett Allen. LeBron.
Mayor Bibb is right. It’s time for top-down changes at the Cleveland schools.
After reading Brent Larkin’s Nov. 6 column about Cleveland Metropolitan School District CEO Eric Gordon and Justin Bibb, the mayor of the city (”Bibb can still set right his misstep on schools CEO”), I understand how the mayor feels about the progress the school system is making at this time. It is high time we have a change in the leadership of our system. No doubt, Mr. Gordon has taken the system as far as he can.
