Cleveland Cavaliers on wrong end of two critical, officiating blunders in final minutes of Monday’s loss vs. Clippers, NBA says

LOS ANGELES -- The Cleveland Cavaliers left Crypto.com Arena late Monday night miffed following a fourth-quarter collapse that cost them a ninth straight win. They were not only upset with themselves but also the three-person officiating crew. Turns out, their anger was warranted. According to the NBA’s Last Two Minute...
CLEVELAND, OH
Pair of Bengals youngsters injured in win over Panthers

CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals second-year running back Chris Evans and rookie safety Dax Hill were injured in the 42-21 win over the Panthers on Sunday. Bengals coach Zac Taylor said after the game that the training staff needed to gather more info on the injuries to make a determination on their status going into the bye week.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cleveland Browns hope to pressure Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa: Crowquill

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Coming off the bye week, the Cleveland Browns (3-5) head to Miami to take on the Dolphins (6-3) who are led by quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. The Dolphins will be a tough out for the Browns. They have the second best passing attack in the NFL with Tua throwing to Tyreek Hill and they have already beaten Buffalo and Baltimore this year. Their only losses have come when Tagovailoa has missed time due to injury.
CLEVELAND, OH
Mayor Bibb is right. It’s time for top-down changes at the Cleveland schools.

After reading Brent Larkin’s Nov. 6 column about Cleveland Metropolitan School District CEO Eric Gordon and Justin Bibb, the mayor of the city (”Bibb can still set right his misstep on schools CEO”), I understand how the mayor feels about the progress the school system is making at this time. It is high time we have a change in the leadership of our system. No doubt, Mr. Gordon has taken the system as far as he can.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland, OH
