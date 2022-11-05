MCPHERSON, Kan. — Fall brings to mind not just the season, but the spirit of giving and Oxford House Chapter 13 is giving more than they have already, with their upcoming Thanksgiving luncheon and bake sale fundraiser on Nov. 12. from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the McPherson Church of the Nazarene, known by locals as MPNaz, at 1455 North Main in McPherson.

MCPHERSON, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO