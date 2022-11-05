Read full article on original website
'It's like crazy': Ava Jones back on the basketball court after crash
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - It's been four months since a July 5 crash changed Ava Jones' life, and hit pause on the Nickerson High School basketball star's basketball career, but she's pushing past all expectations. Back on July 5, police in Louisville, Kentucky said a driver under the influence hit...
🏀 Porter paces Shockers in opening night win
WICHITA, Kan.—WSU's Craig Porter Jr. scored 16 of his career-high 22 points in the first half, and new-look Wichita State opened its new season with a 79-55 win over Central Arkansas on Monday night at Charles Koch Arena. 10 of the 12 players that checked in for WSU (1-0)...
🏀 Dragon Talk tonight from AJ's at the Alley
HUTCHINSON, Kan.-Join HutchCC Women's Basketball Coach John Ontjes with SID Steve Carpenter at 6pm followed by the voice of the Dragons, Glen Grunwald with Men's Head Coach Tommy DeSalme for this seasons 1st Dragon Talk Show "Live" from AJ's at the Alley tonight. Audio Only: Click Here!
4 Great Burger Places in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones form time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Kansas that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
🏈 Blue Dragons remain No. 1 in National Rankings
The Hutchinson Community College football team remains No. 1 in the latest NJCAA Division I national rankings, which were released Monday. It's the fifth week in a row the Blue Dragons are ranked at the top of the poll. The Blue Dragons solidified a third straight Jayhawk conference championship by...
🏀 Blue Dragon Women in top 5 of week 1 NJCAA rankings
After a dominant opening week, the Hutchinson Community College women's basketball team is in the top 5 in the first NJCAA Division I national rankings. The Blue Dragons came in at No. 5 in the first week of the national poll, which was released Monday. The Blue Dragons are 3-0 to start the season.
Shop Local, Give Local Wednesday in Hutchinson
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The United Way of Reno County is holding their Shop Local, Give Local event tomorrow, November 9th. The event will have 13 local boutiques and stores and attendees will be able to enjoy shopping from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Memorial Hall. There is a...
Nature Photographers to hold event in McPherson Nov. 12
MCPHERSON, Kan. —The Great Plains Nature Photographers will be hosting a day-long seminar on Saturday, November 12. The presentation will be held at the Historic McPherson Opera House located at 219 South Main Street in downtown McPherson, KS. Doors will open at 8:00 a.m. with the program starting at 9:00 a.m. and concluding by 4:00 p.m.
Kansas drought has left a million migrating birds high and dry
BARTON COUNTY — Pull off Kansas 156 in Barton County during a wet year, and it might feel like you took a wrong turn into Florida. This part of central Kansas is home to the largest interior wetlands in the country: Cheyenne Bottoms. It can hold nearly 10 billion gallons of water.
Chili and Soup Fest is Saturday success
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Kiwanis Chili and Soup Fest was back Saturday and the Hutchinson Fire Department won the chili contest downtown. Second place honors went to Salt City Brewery. The Reno County Sheriff's Office was third. On the soup side, first place went to the Reno County Sheriff's...
2023 Youth of the Year is coming up Dec. 8 at the Burt
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Thursday, December 8th the Boys & Girls Clubs of Hutchinson will host its annual Youth of the Year Banquet. Three finalists will compete for the title of 2023 Hutchinson Youth of the Year. Being named Youth of the Year is the highest honor a Boys & Girls Club member can receive. The winner will advance to the statewide competition.
Teacher alarmed by Kansas House Republican taking photos of her home
TOPEKA — Sam Neill, a decorated public school teacher from Buhler, was alarmed Saturday to find Rep. Paul Waggoner taking photos of her house. Neill described the ensuing encounter with Waggoner, a Republican who is seeking reelection, and a campaign volunteer in a widely circulated post on her personal Facebook page. Waggoner wouldn’t tell her […] The post Teacher alarmed by Kansas House Republican taking photos of her home appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Man seriously injured in southwestern Kansas crash
A man has been seriously injured in a car crash that happened Sunday morning in southwestern Kansas.
Hutch Rec Foundation annual giving campaign going on now
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutch Rec Foundation has provided ongoing support to various Hutch Rec divisions. The Foundation's 2022 Annual Giving Campaign is going on now. You can give by visiting https://www.betterunite.com/HutchRecFoundation-hutchrecfoundationgivingcampaign or mailing your donation to Hutch Rec Foundation, c/o 2022 Giving Campaign, 17 E. 1st Ave, Hutchinson, KS 67501.
Body of man found in Kansas canal
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a death, where an unidentified man was located in a canal. Just before 10a.m. Sunday, police were dispatched to a submersion call at Lincoln and Interstate 135, according to Office Chad Ditch. Officers arrived on the scene and located the victim believed...
Oxford House fundraiser in McPherson Saturday
MCPHERSON, Kan. — Fall brings to mind not just the season, but the spirit of giving and Oxford House Chapter 13 is giving more than they have already, with their upcoming Thanksgiving luncheon and bake sale fundraiser on Nov. 12. from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the McPherson Church of the Nazarene, known by locals as MPNaz, at 1455 North Main in McPherson.
Hutchinson couple raising funds for medical bills
A Hutchinson woman is raising money for her boyfriend who recently underwent brain surgery at the University of Nebraska Medical Center (UNMC) in Omaha, Neb., to remove a tumor on Nov. 7. To offset the costs of her boyfriend’s medical expenses the woman, Cassie Withington, is making and selling cancer...
fourstateshomepage.com
Airborne car crashes into Kansas Pizza Hut roof, starting fire
BELLE PLAINE, Kan. (KSNW) — Belle Plaine police say a reckless driver lost control and crashed into the Pizza Hut. It began around 8:20 p.m. Sunday when they receive the report of an erratic driver in the city. Police Chief Bill Berry says as an officer headed north of Logan Street where the driver had been spotted, the vehicle passed him south at a high rate of speed.
KWCH.com
Wichita man killed in Sunday-afternoon motorcycle crash
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 40-year-old Wichita man was killed Sunday afternoon in motorcycle crash in the 1900 block of W. MacArthur Road. Police say Dennis Bunker was riding a motorcycle east on MacArthur and was struck by a car attempting to turn south into a private drive. The crash...
Advance numbers significant, turnout likely similar to 2018
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Reno County Deputy Elections Clerk Jenna Fager said that the advance voting numbers were significant through the end of the special hours on Saturday. "At the close of that, we had 4,787 people come in and vote early," Fager said. "I looked back at 2018 and I think by the end, we had about 5300."
