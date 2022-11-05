ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hutchinson, KS

Comments / 0

Related
Hutch Post

🏀 Porter paces Shockers in opening night win

WICHITA, Kan.—WSU's Craig Porter Jr. scored 16 of his career-high 22 points in the first half, and new-look Wichita State opened its new season with a 79-55 win over Central Arkansas on Monday night at Charles Koch Arena. 10 of the 12 players that checked in for WSU (1-0)...
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

🏀 Dragon Talk tonight from AJ's at the Alley

HUTCHINSON, Kan.-Join HutchCC Women's Basketball Coach John Ontjes with SID Steve Carpenter at 6pm followed by the voice of the Dragons, Glen Grunwald with Men's Head Coach Tommy DeSalme for this seasons 1st Dragon Talk Show "Live" from AJ's at the Alley tonight. Audio Only: Click Here!
HUTCHINSON, KS
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Kansas

If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones form time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Kansas that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

🏈 Blue Dragons remain No. 1 in National Rankings

The Hutchinson Community College football team remains No. 1 in the latest NJCAA Division I national rankings, which were released Monday. It's the fifth week in a row the Blue Dragons are ranked at the top of the poll. The Blue Dragons solidified a third straight Jayhawk conference championship by...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

🏀 Blue Dragon Women in top 5 of week 1 NJCAA rankings

After a dominant opening week, the Hutchinson Community College women's basketball team is in the top 5 in the first NJCAA Division I national rankings. The Blue Dragons came in at No. 5 in the first week of the national poll, which was released Monday. The Blue Dragons are 3-0 to start the season.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Shop Local, Give Local Wednesday in Hutchinson

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The United Way of Reno County is holding their Shop Local, Give Local event tomorrow, November 9th. The event will have 13 local boutiques and stores and attendees will be able to enjoy shopping from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Memorial Hall. There is a...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Nature Photographers to hold event in McPherson Nov. 12

MCPHERSON, Kan. —The Great Plains Nature Photographers will be hosting a day-long seminar on Saturday, November 12. The presentation will be held at the Historic McPherson Opera House located at 219 South Main Street in downtown McPherson, KS. Doors will open at 8:00 a.m. with the program starting at 9:00 a.m. and concluding by 4:00 p.m.
MCPHERSON, KS
Hutch Post

Chili and Soup Fest is Saturday success

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Kiwanis Chili and Soup Fest was back Saturday and the Hutchinson Fire Department won the chili contest downtown. Second place honors went to Salt City Brewery. The Reno County Sheriff's Office was third. On the soup side, first place went to the Reno County Sheriff's...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

2023 Youth of the Year is coming up Dec. 8 at the Burt

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Thursday, December 8th the Boys & Girls Clubs of Hutchinson will host its annual Youth of the Year Banquet. Three finalists will compete for the title of 2023 Hutchinson Youth of the Year. Being named Youth of the Year is the highest honor a Boys & Girls Club member can receive. The winner will advance to the statewide competition.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Kansas Reflector

Teacher alarmed by Kansas House Republican taking photos of her home

TOPEKA — Sam Neill, a decorated public school teacher from Buhler, was alarmed Saturday to find Rep. Paul Waggoner taking photos of her house. Neill described the ensuing encounter with Waggoner, a Republican who is seeking reelection, and a campaign volunteer in a widely circulated post on her personal Facebook page. Waggoner wouldn’t tell her […] The post Teacher alarmed by Kansas House Republican taking photos of her home appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Hutch Rec Foundation annual giving campaign going on now

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutch Rec Foundation has provided ongoing support to various Hutch Rec divisions. The Foundation's 2022 Annual Giving Campaign is going on now. You can give by visiting https://www.betterunite.com/HutchRecFoundation-hutchrecfoundationgivingcampaign or mailing your donation to Hutch Rec Foundation, c/o 2022 Giving Campaign, 17 E. 1st Ave, Hutchinson, KS 67501.
HUTCHINSON, KS
JC Post

Body of man found in Kansas canal

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a death, where an unidentified man was located in a canal. Just before 10a.m. Sunday, police were dispatched to a submersion call at Lincoln and Interstate 135, according to Office Chad Ditch. Officers arrived on the scene and located the victim believed...
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Oxford House fundraiser in McPherson Saturday

MCPHERSON, Kan. — Fall brings to mind not just the season, but the spirit of giving and Oxford House Chapter 13 is giving more than they have already, with their upcoming Thanksgiving luncheon and bake sale fundraiser on Nov. 12. from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the McPherson Church of the Nazarene, known by locals as MPNaz, at 1455 North Main in McPherson.
MCPHERSON, KS
Hutch Post

Hutchinson couple raising funds for medical bills

A Hutchinson woman is raising money for her boyfriend who recently underwent brain surgery at the University of Nebraska Medical Center (UNMC) in Omaha, Neb., to remove a tumor on Nov. 7. To offset the costs of her boyfriend’s medical expenses the woman, Cassie Withington, is making and selling cancer...
HUTCHINSON, KS
fourstateshomepage.com

Airborne car crashes into Kansas Pizza Hut roof, starting fire

BELLE PLAINE, Kan. (KSNW) — Belle Plaine police say a reckless driver lost control and crashed into the Pizza Hut. It began around 8:20 p.m. Sunday when they receive the report of an erratic driver in the city. Police Chief Bill Berry says as an officer headed north of Logan Street where the driver had been spotted, the vehicle passed him south at a high rate of speed.
BELLE PLAINE, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita man killed in Sunday-afternoon motorcycle crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 40-year-old Wichita man was killed Sunday afternoon in motorcycle crash in the 1900 block of W. MacArthur Road. Police say Dennis Bunker was riding a motorcycle east on MacArthur and was struck by a car attempting to turn south into a private drive. The crash...
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Advance numbers significant, turnout likely similar to 2018

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Reno County Deputy Elections Clerk Jenna Fager said that the advance voting numbers were significant through the end of the special hours on Saturday. "At the close of that, we had 4,787 people come in and vote early," Fager said. "I looked back at 2018 and I think by the end, we had about 5300."
RENO COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Hutch Post

Hutchinson, KS
19K+
Followers
21K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hutchpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy