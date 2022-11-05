ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE RAW Results (11/7/22): Seth Rollins Defends United States Title, Road To Survivor Series Begins

Welcome to Fightful.com's live coverage & discussion for WWE Monday Night RAW (11/7/22)!. We will be bringing you the full results of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw. Tonight on Monday Night Raw, the road to WWE Survivor Series: WarGames begins as WWE begins to feel the fallout of WWE Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. On tonight's episode, Seth Rollins will defend his WWE United States Championship in an open challenge.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Fightful

PWG DINK Results (11/6): Daniel Garcia Faces Jonathan Gresham

PWG DINK Results (11/6) Dark Order (Stu Grayson & Evil Uno) defeated West Coast Wrecking Crew (Royce Isaacs & Jorel Nelson) Bandido, Aramis & Komander defeated Black Taurus, Latigo & Arez. Davey Richards defeated Shane Haste. "Speedball" Mike Bailey defeated Lio Rush. PWG World Championship: Daniel Garcia (c) def. Jonathan...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Fightful

Many Talent Told NJPW Had Creative Planned Four Months Ahead

New Japan Pro Wrestling has their creative slotted for quite some time, according to some talent. NJPW has long been known for long-term booking, and we were able to gain some more detail about the process recently. Fightful Select has learned that the vast majority of New Japan Pro Wrestling creative was set through Wrestle Kingdom already as far back as August, four months before the event takes place. We've spoken to several talent who said that they were told this throughout the summer.
Fightful

Chris Jericho Told CM Punk He Was A Cancer After AEW's Brawl Out Situation

With The Elite set to return, we've learned more about the situation surrounding Brawl Out. We've heard about some of the names that were around during the brawl who were suspended as they were physically involved, but there were also several that approached shortly thereafter. One of those was Chris Jericho, who was heavily lauded by those we spoke to for his resolve and demeanor stepping up during the scrum right after the incident took place.
Fightful

Josh Woods Signed To Full-Time AEW Deal

Another tiered deal in All Elite Wrestling is now full-time. This past week, Josh Woods was added to the official All Elite Wrestling roster page after working in the company for several months without being listed. After asking around with AEW sources, it was confirmed to Fightful that Woods recently signed a multi-year, full-time contract, which effectively removes him from the free agent market. Woods has made a good impression on talent backstage we've spoken with.
Fightful

WWE NXT Sour Graps | Full Review & Results

Alex Pawlowski (@AlexSourGraps) and Kate (@MissKatefabe) review tonight's episode of WWE NXT, including:. -Kayden and Katana vs. Zoey Stark and Nikkita Lyons for the WWE NXT Women's Tag Team Championships. -Cameron Grimes vs. Joe Gacy. -Brutus Creed vs. Damon Kemp. -Andre Chase vs. Charlie Dempsey. -JD McDonagh vs. Axiom. ...and...
Fightful

WWE Raw On 11/8 Records Uptick In Viewership, Demo Number Also Rises

WWE Raw viewership is in for 11/7. Brandon Thurston reports that WWE Raw on November 7 averaged 1.593 million viewers, which is up from last week's total of 1.500 million viewers. Monday's episode scored a 0.43 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic, which is up big from the 0.36...
Fightful

Court Bauer Recalls Meeting With WWE To Discuss Lucha Underground Partnership

Lucha Underground is heralded for bringing new ideas to the wrestling world as the company shot seasons of television and use cinematic elements to move forward its storytelling. The show premiered in October 2014 and run until November 2018. Speaking on AdFreeShows, Court Bauer recalled meeting with WWE over the...
Fightful

Matt Cardona: What Did Jon Moxley Do For GCW?

Matt Cardona is the King of the Deathmatch. Cardona made a big impact on Game Changer Wrestling at GCW Homecoming 2021 when he defeated Nick Gage in a deathmatch to win the GCW World Championship. He would eventually lose the title to Jon Moxley, who held the title for over a year.
Fightful

Natalya Predicts That Evolution 2 Will Happen Under The New WWE Regime

Natalya thinks that Evolution 2 will happen under the Stephanie McMahon/Triple H banner. Many fans would argue with the peak of the WWE Women's Revolution was reached when the company hosted the Evolution pay-per-view back in 2018. The show was a landmark event for the promotion, as it marked the first time in history that WWE hosted an all-women's pay-per-view.
Fightful

AEW Dynamite (11/9) Preview: Stars Look To Build Momentum As AEW Kicks It Into Full Gear

It's Wednesday, November 9, 2022, and you know what that means!. It's time to break down tonight's AEW Dynamite on TBS. Tonight, the build to AEW Full Gear continues. Jon Moxley, Maxwell Jacob Friedman, Saraya, and more will look to make an impact on the microphone. Meanwhile, FTR, Bryan Danielson, Sammy Guevara, and more will all step inside the squared circle tonight.
Fightful

