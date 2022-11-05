Read full article on original website
WWE RAW Results (11/7/22): Seth Rollins Defends United States Title, Road To Survivor Series Begins
Welcome to Fightful.com's live coverage & discussion for WWE Monday Night RAW (11/7/22)!. We will be bringing you the full results of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw. Tonight on Monday Night Raw, the road to WWE Survivor Series: WarGames begins as WWE begins to feel the fallout of WWE Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. On tonight's episode, Seth Rollins will defend his WWE United States Championship in an open challenge.
PWG DINK Results (11/6): Daniel Garcia Faces Jonathan Gresham
PWG DINK Results (11/6) Dark Order (Stu Grayson & Evil Uno) defeated West Coast Wrecking Crew (Royce Isaacs & Jorel Nelson) Bandido, Aramis & Komander defeated Black Taurus, Latigo & Arez. Davey Richards defeated Shane Haste. "Speedball" Mike Bailey defeated Lio Rush. PWG World Championship: Daniel Garcia (c) def. Jonathan...
Many Talent Told NJPW Had Creative Planned Four Months Ahead
New Japan Pro Wrestling has their creative slotted for quite some time, according to some talent. NJPW has long been known for long-term booking, and we were able to gain some more detail about the process recently. Fightful Select has learned that the vast majority of New Japan Pro Wrestling creative was set through Wrestle Kingdom already as far back as August, four months before the event takes place. We've spoken to several talent who said that they were told this throughout the summer.
AEW Dark: Elevation Stream And Results (11/7): Eddie Kingston, Ortiz, Athena, More In Action
All Elite Wrestling airs its latest episode of AEW Dark: Elevation on Monday, November 7. The live stream for the show begins at 7 PM EST. Fans can view the stream in the video above and see the lineup below. AEW Dark: Elevation Results (11/7) Abadon def. Amy Rose. ROH...
George South Challenges Nick Gage To A Match At WrestleCade
George South wants to fight Nick Gage. George South is headed to WrestleCade at the end of November and he's challenging GCW World Champion Nick Gage to meet him in a hardcore match on Sunday, November 27. South said his family doesn't want him doing the match, but he said...
Chris Jericho Told CM Punk He Was A Cancer After AEW's Brawl Out Situation
With The Elite set to return, we've learned more about the situation surrounding Brawl Out. We've heard about some of the names that were around during the brawl who were suspended as they were physically involved, but there were also several that approached shortly thereafter. One of those was Chris Jericho, who was heavily lauded by those we spoke to for his resolve and demeanor stepping up during the scrum right after the incident took place.
Braun Strowman Takes Jab At ‘Flippy Flipper’ Wrestlers, Mustafa Ali, Chris Jericho, And More Respond
Braun Strowman tried to brag about the match that he had with Omos at WWE Crown Jewel 2022 at the expense of "flippy flipper" wrestlers. Several wrestlers, in turn, responded to him. At WWE Crown Jewel, Braun Strowman faced off against Omos in a battle of the Giants. In the...
11/4 AEW Rampage Featuring Katsuyori Shibata Match Records Increase In Viewership, Demo Rating
Viewership numbers are in for the 11/4 edition of AEW Rampage. Brandon Thurston reports that AEW Rampage averaged 455,000 viewers on November 4. This number is up from the 378,000 viewers the show drew the prior Friday. The 18 to 49 demographic rating came in at 0.14, which is up...
Josh Woods Signed To Full-Time AEW Deal
Another tiered deal in All Elite Wrestling is now full-time. This past week, Josh Woods was added to the official All Elite Wrestling roster page after working in the company for several months without being listed. After asking around with AEW sources, it was confirmed to Fightful that Woods recently signed a multi-year, full-time contract, which effectively removes him from the free agent market. Woods has made a good impression on talent backstage we've spoken with.
Will Ospreay Says It's A Dream To Face Ricochet Again, Talks Potential Seth Rollins Bout
Will Ospreay wants to keep opening the Forbidden Door. Ospreay is set to defend his IWGP US Title against Shota Umino at NJPW x STARDOM Historic X-Over and being the United States Champion in NJPW, he's looking to challenge himself against the reigning United States Champion in WWE. "I've mentioned...
WWE NXT Sour Graps | Full Review & Results
Alex Pawlowski (@AlexSourGraps) and Kate (@MissKatefabe) review tonight's episode of WWE NXT, including:. -Kayden and Katana vs. Zoey Stark and Nikkita Lyons for the WWE NXT Women's Tag Team Championships. -Cameron Grimes vs. Joe Gacy. -Brutus Creed vs. Damon Kemp. -Andre Chase vs. Charlie Dempsey. -JD McDonagh vs. Axiom. ...and...
RevPro Live In London 67 Results (11/6): Ricky Knight Jr. Faces Yota Tsuji In The Main Event
Revolution Pro Wrestling held its Live in London 67 event on November 6 from 229 The Venue in London, England. The event aired on RevPro On Demand. Full results (courtesy of Cagematch) and highlights are below. RevPro Live In London 67 Results (11/6) - RevPro Undisputed British Cruiserweight Championship: Luke...
WWE Raw On 11/8 Records Uptick In Viewership, Demo Number Also Rises
WWE Raw viewership is in for 11/7. Brandon Thurston reports that WWE Raw on November 7 averaged 1.593 million viewers, which is up from last week's total of 1.500 million viewers. Monday's episode scored a 0.43 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic, which is up big from the 0.36...
Court Bauer Recalls Meeting With WWE To Discuss Lucha Underground Partnership
Lucha Underground is heralded for bringing new ideas to the wrestling world as the company shot seasons of television and use cinematic elements to move forward its storytelling. The show premiered in October 2014 and run until November 2018. Speaking on AdFreeShows, Court Bauer recalled meeting with WWE over the...
Matt Cardona: What Did Jon Moxley Do For GCW?
Matt Cardona is the King of the Deathmatch. Cardona made a big impact on Game Changer Wrestling at GCW Homecoming 2021 when he defeated Nick Gage in a deathmatch to win the GCW World Championship. He would eventually lose the title to Jon Moxley, who held the title for over a year.
Excalibur Values Anonymity Over Disdain For His Face, Sasha Banks Spends Time With Juvi | Fight Size
Here is your Fight Size update for Sunday, November 6, 2022. - On the latest episode of Hey! (EW), Excalibur reveals the Sonic the Hedgehog ties to the origin of his name, RJ City protects William Regal's heart, and more. You can see the full video above. - In her...
Nathan Frazer Not Cleared To Compete; JD McDonagh Seemingly Injures Axiom On 11/8 WWE NXT
It was a rough week for both Nathan Frazer and Axiom on WWE NXT. Nathan Frazer has not competed since the hectic 5-Way Ladder Match for the WWE NXT North American Championship at NXT Halloween Havoc 2022. On November 8, Frazer was filmed in a backstage segment on NXT telling Axiom it would be a "few weeks" before he would be cleared to compete again.
Natalya Predicts That Evolution 2 Will Happen Under The New WWE Regime
Natalya thinks that Evolution 2 will happen under the Stephanie McMahon/Triple H banner. Many fans would argue with the peak of the WWE Women's Revolution was reached when the company hosted the Evolution pay-per-view back in 2018. The show was a landmark event for the promotion, as it marked the first time in history that WWE hosted an all-women's pay-per-view.
Adam Pearce Delivers Important Message To WWE Universe After Controversial Weekend
Adam Pearce gives an official comment. A lot happened at WWE Crown Jewel on November 5 in Saudi Arabia. Roman Reigns defeated Logan Paul to retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in a match that included interference from The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso), Solo Sikoa, and Jake Paul. Nikki...
AEW Dynamite (11/9) Preview: Stars Look To Build Momentum As AEW Kicks It Into Full Gear
It's Wednesday, November 9, 2022, and you know what that means!. It's time to break down tonight's AEW Dynamite on TBS. Tonight, the build to AEW Full Gear continues. Jon Moxley, Maxwell Jacob Friedman, Saraya, and more will look to make an impact on the microphone. Meanwhile, FTR, Bryan Danielson, Sammy Guevara, and more will all step inside the squared circle tonight.
