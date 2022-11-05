Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KTLO
AAA upholds MH appeal; Ary to be available for playoff game
The Mountain Home athletic department was given some good news by the Arkansas Activities Association leading up to its high school football playoff game this week. The AAA upheld the appeal of Steve Ary’s ejection last week, and the Bombers’ head coach will be on the sidelines when they travel to Marion.
KTLO
Tuesday basketball schedule includes openers for MH junior high teams
Tuesday’s local basketball schedule includes the season openers for Mountain Home’s junior high programs. Mountain Home’s three girls’ teams will start the campaign at the junior high campus for an outing with Harrison. The freshman program is coming off a season in which they finished as the Northeast Arkansas District Tournament champions with a record of 19-4. The Junior Lady Bombers are starting their first year under the direction of head coach Keeton Tennison. The seventh grade game tips off at 4:30 followed by the eighth grade and freshman contest.
Some Missouri players win big in Monday’s record Powerball jackpot
Due to a technical issue, the Powerball drawing was delayed Monday night and performed Tuesday morning. Some tickets sold in Missouri won big.
KTLO
Ten-10 homeschool basketball team wins Silver Division in St. Louis tourney
The Mountain Home Ten-10 homeschool basketball team competed in the St. Louis Tip-Off Tournament this weekend. The Titans went 3-1 to win the Silver Division.
KTLO
MHHS challenging ejection of head football coach
Following the Mountain Home High School football team’s win over Greenbrier to end the regular season and secure a playoff spot, the athletic department is appealing one of the outcomes from the game. Mountain Home athletic director Mitch Huskey says the district is in the process of challenging the first half ejection of head coach Steve Ary.
Arkansas high school football playoff brackets released
Photo by Tommy Land After a three days full of schedule changes due to severe weather, the Arkansas high school football state playoff brackets for all classifications and 8-man sanctioned released. See links to all playoff brackets below. 7A 6A4A3A2A8-MAN
KTLO
MHHS season openers included in Monday basketball schedule
Basketball makes up the local Monday schedule and includes the season opener for the Mountain Home High School teams. The Bombers and Lady Bombers begin the campaign by welcoming Batesville to the Twin Lakes Area. Mountain Home’s girls are coming off a season in which they finished 6-21 and missed...
KTLO
Bergman sweeps Jasper in high school basketball
The Bergman High School basketball teams were able to pull off a sweep at Jasper on Monday. The Lady Panthers beat the Lady Pirates 72-52. Bergman later took the boys’ contest 73-49. Cotter’s junior high teams were picked up a sweep over Timbo. The Junior Warriors got past...
KTLO
Elaine M. Kordus, 78, Mountain Home (Conner)
Funeral arrangements for 78-year-old Elaine M. Kordus of Mountain Home are pending at Conner Family Funeral Home & Cremation Center. Elaine M. Kordus died Tuesday in Mountain Home.
KTLO
MHHS sweeps Batesville to start basketball season
The Mountain Home High School basketball teams began the season Monday night at the Hangar by pulling off a sweep over Batesville. The Lady Bombers started the varsity action by beating up on the Lady Pioneers 68-44. Batesville controlled the majority of the first quarter as they ended it with a seven-point lead. Mountain Home took over in the second period as they outscored the Lady Pioneers 26-11 and took an eight-point advantage into the halftime locker room. The Lady Bombers continued with their pressure defense and forced Batesville into 27 turnovers on the night. In addition, the Lady Pioneers shot a miserable 34% from the free throw line, and Mountain Home was able to breeze its way to the 24-point victory.
Missouri’s “Katy Trail” offers a great biking experience
MISSOURI (KSNF/KODE) — For those who love to get outdoors and pedal, Missouri has some of the best biking destinations in the nation. The Show-Me-State is well-known for its diverse landscape, featuring rivers both large and small, limestone bluffs, prairies, farmland, and rolling hills. According to local bicycling enthusiasts, there’s one trail in Missouri that […]
KYTV
National Weather Service confirms tornado last Friday in Carroll County, Ark.
GREEN FOREST, Ark. (KY3) - The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado hit the community of Greene Forest on Friday. The E-1 storm rolled through the community around 7:45 p.m. The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for the storm. The storm damaged several homes and businesses. It destroyed...
KTLO
Susan Elizabeth DeLeuil, 74, Mountain Home (Conner)
Funeral arrangements for 74-year-old Susan Elizabeth DeLeuil of Mountain Home are pending at Conner Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Susan Elizabeth DeLeuil died Friday in Mountain Home.
KTLO
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Chris Jones visits Mountain Home Saturday night
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Chris Jones visited Mountain Home Saturday night at Rapp’s Barren Brewing Company along with other democratic candidates running for office locally and in the state. After meeting with supporters, Jones spoke with KTLO’s Heather Loftis and Mountain Home Observer’s Chris Fulton in a joint interview....
kmaland.com
Missouri News Headlines Monday, November 7th, 2022
(Jefferson City, MO) -- A Missouri judge has blocked parts of a new sweeping elections law. Cole County Circuit Judge Jon Beetem has granted a preliminary injunction on provisions that deal with registering several people to vote. The League of Women Voters of Missouri and the Missouri NAACP requested to have those parts of the law blocked. The court decision does not impact a photo ID or early voting.
Jack Truman and Mark Alford battle to represent Missouri’s 4th District
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- As elections get closer both candidates talked to us at KOLR 10 about their stance on the hot topic voters are talking about. Democrat Jack Truman and Republican Mark Alford battle to be Missouri’s 4th Congressional District Representative, a spot vacated by Vicki Hartzler. Both candidates focus on inflation. Jack Truman (D): “Regular […]
KYTV
A hunter is rescued from a tree stand in Barry County, Mo.
NEAR SHELL KNOB, Mo. (KY3) -A deer hunter is okay after a rescue in Barry County that took almost two hours. The Central Crossing Fire Protection District reports the hunter’s tree stand failed Sunday morning. The stand is about 20 to 25 feet up in the air. Newly acquired...
Is the Best Homemade Fudge in Missouri in This Historic Shop?
It's hard to go wrong with fudge of any kind, but there is one small historic shop in Missouri that the internet claims is the most amazing in the state. Is that true? I believe this calls for an in-depth chocolate investigation. This subject came up in the office thanks...
westkentuckystar.com
3.2 quake felt near Current River in Missouri
An earthquake measured at 3.2 on the Richter scale shook the Current River area in Missouri on Saturday. According to the U.S. Geological Survey at the University of Memphis, the quake was centered about six miles north of Van Buren, or 42 miles west of Poplar Bluff, occurred around 1:45 p.m.
Arkansas statewide issues election results
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansans were able to vote on four statewide issues on November 8, 2022. You can view those results below.
Comments / 0