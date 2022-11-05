The Mountain Home High School basketball teams began the season Monday night at the Hangar by pulling off a sweep over Batesville. The Lady Bombers started the varsity action by beating up on the Lady Pioneers 68-44. Batesville controlled the majority of the first quarter as they ended it with a seven-point lead. Mountain Home took over in the second period as they outscored the Lady Pioneers 26-11 and took an eight-point advantage into the halftime locker room. The Lady Bombers continued with their pressure defense and forced Batesville into 27 turnovers on the night. In addition, the Lady Pioneers shot a miserable 34% from the free throw line, and Mountain Home was able to breeze its way to the 24-point victory.

MOUNTAIN HOME, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO