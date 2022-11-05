ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrison, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTLO

AAA upholds MH appeal; Ary to be available for playoff game

The Mountain Home athletic department was given some good news by the Arkansas Activities Association leading up to its high school football playoff game this week. The AAA upheld the appeal of Steve Ary’s ejection last week, and the Bombers’ head coach will be on the sidelines when they travel to Marion.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Tuesday basketball schedule includes openers for MH junior high teams

Tuesday’s local basketball schedule includes the season openers for Mountain Home’s junior high programs. Mountain Home’s three girls’ teams will start the campaign at the junior high campus for an outing with Harrison. The freshman program is coming off a season in which they finished as the Northeast Arkansas District Tournament champions with a record of 19-4. The Junior Lady Bombers are starting their first year under the direction of head coach Keeton Tennison. The seventh grade game tips off at 4:30 followed by the eighth grade and freshman contest.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

MHHS challenging ejection of head football coach

Following the Mountain Home High School football team’s win over Greenbrier to end the regular season and secure a playoff spot, the athletic department is appealing one of the outcomes from the game. Mountain Home athletic director Mitch Huskey says the district is in the process of challenging the first half ejection of head coach Steve Ary.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

MHHS season openers included in Monday basketball schedule

Basketball makes up the local Monday schedule and includes the season opener for the Mountain Home High School teams. The Bombers and Lady Bombers begin the campaign by welcoming Batesville to the Twin Lakes Area. Mountain Home’s girls are coming off a season in which they finished 6-21 and missed...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Bergman sweeps Jasper in high school basketball

The Bergman High School basketball teams were able to pull off a sweep at Jasper on Monday. The Lady Panthers beat the Lady Pirates 72-52. Bergman later took the boys’ contest 73-49. Cotter’s junior high teams were picked up a sweep over Timbo. The Junior Warriors got past...
BERGMAN, AR
KTLO

MHHS sweeps Batesville to start basketball season

The Mountain Home High School basketball teams began the season Monday night at the Hangar by pulling off a sweep over Batesville. The Lady Bombers started the varsity action by beating up on the Lady Pioneers 68-44. Batesville controlled the majority of the first quarter as they ended it with a seven-point lead. Mountain Home took over in the second period as they outscored the Lady Pioneers 26-11 and took an eight-point advantage into the halftime locker room. The Lady Bombers continued with their pressure defense and forced Batesville into 27 turnovers on the night. In addition, the Lady Pioneers shot a miserable 34% from the free throw line, and Mountain Home was able to breeze its way to the 24-point victory.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KOLR10 News

Missouri’s “Katy Trail” offers a great biking experience

MISSOURI (KSNF/KODE) — For those who love to get outdoors and pedal, Missouri has some of the best biking destinations in the nation. The Show-Me-State is well-known for its diverse landscape, featuring rivers both large and small, limestone bluffs, prairies, farmland, and rolling hills. According to local bicycling enthusiasts, there’s one trail in Missouri that […]
MISSOURI STATE
kmaland.com

Missouri News Headlines Monday, November 7th, 2022

(Jefferson City, MO) -- A Missouri judge has blocked parts of a new sweeping elections law. Cole County Circuit Judge Jon Beetem has granted a preliminary injunction on provisions that deal with registering several people to vote. The League of Women Voters of Missouri and the Missouri NAACP requested to have those parts of the law blocked. The court decision does not impact a photo ID or early voting.
MISSOURI STATE
KYTV

A hunter is rescued from a tree stand in Barry County, Mo.

NEAR SHELL KNOB, Mo. (KY3) -A deer hunter is okay after a rescue in Barry County that took almost two hours. The Central Crossing Fire Protection District reports the hunter’s tree stand failed Sunday morning. The stand is about 20 to 25 feet up in the air. Newly acquired...
BARRY COUNTY, MO
westkentuckystar.com

3.2 quake felt near Current River in Missouri

An earthquake measured at 3.2 on the Richter scale shook the Current River area in Missouri on Saturday. According to the U.S. Geological Survey at the University of Memphis, the quake was centered about six miles north of Van Buren, or 42 miles west of Poplar Bluff, occurred around 1:45 p.m.
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy