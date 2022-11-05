Neptune Beach food and diaper giveaway

NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla — This Saturday Neptune Beach hosts a Food and diaper giveaway! The city of Neptune Beach, Neptune Beach Police Department, Beaches Chapel and Community First Credit Union are teaming up with the Safe Future Foundation to bring some much needed resources to the community.

The event is this Saturday 9 a.m. until supplies last at 610 Florida Avenue, Neptune Beach.

