BREAKING: Reece James Could Be Fit For The World Cup
Reece James has been told he could be fit enough to make the World Cup squad.
Southampton set to appoint Nathan Jones after sacking Ralph Hasenhüttl
Southampton are primed to appoint Nathan Jones as Ralph Hasenhüttl’s successor after being granted formal permission to speak with the Luton Town head coach
FSG Open To Offers: Liverpool's Worth, Early Interest & Why It's An Attractive Time To Buy The Club
Liverpool FC owners Fenway Sports Group have put the club up for sale and are currently inviting offers, as per The Athletic's David Ornstein.
BBC
Arsenal beat Chelsea: Are Gunners now ‘the real deal’?
First Arsenal brushed aside Tottenham. Then overcame Liverpool. And now the Gunners will spend another few days at the top of the Premier League table after another statement win over Chelsea. After Manchester City went to the summit on Saturday courtesy of Erling Haaland's 95th-minute penalty against Fulham, Arsenal responded...
BBC
Tottenham 1-2 Liverpool: Why Reds' win may prove vital
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp finally got the trademark fist-pump out again after they survived a belated Tottenham siege to enjoy the luxury of back-to-back victories. Klopp's team were living on their nerves in the closing stages of Sunday's 2-1 win, the first on their travels in the league this season, but the post-match celebrations with manager and players in front of Liverpool's fans was a demonstration of the importance of these three points.
Man City vs Chelsea live stream: How to watch Carabao Cup fixture online and on TV tonight
The pressure is growing on Graham Potter as Chelsea face Manchester City in the Carabao Cup third round tonight, which could also see Raheem Sterling face his former side for the first time. Sunday’s 1-0 defeat to Arsenal at Stamford Bridge made it four Premier League games in a row without a win for Chelsea under Potter, as attention returns to the domestic cup competitions.With just one Premier League match left to play before the break for the Qatar World Cup, both Pep Guardiola and Potter may look to make changes after a hectic recent schedule.But there will also...
Report: Manchester United Interested In Chelsea Target Dusan Vlahovic
Manchester United are set to rival Chelsea for the signing of Dusan Vlahovic.
BBC
Tottenham 1-2 Liverpool: What Klopp said
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "The win meant a lot today. I just let out a deep sigh. Massive game for us. Really really good first half and then a difficult second half. Tottenham takes all the risks when they are losing in the second half.
ESPN
Man City set 'benchmark' amid club record revenue, profit for 2021-22 financial year - CEO
Manchester City are beginning to set the "benchmark" for clubs around the world, according to club chief executive Ferran Soriano. City released their annual report for 2021-22 on Monday to reveal record profits of £41.67 million, more than double their previous record. - Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS,...
NBC Sports
Surging Crystal Palace grabs late, late win at West Ham
Crystal Palace beat West Ham as a 94th minute winner from Michael Olise secured a first away win of the season for the Eagles. Said Benrahma had put West Ham ahead but Wilfried Zaha equalized in the first half and Palace always looked more dangerous going forward. Both teams had...
FOX Sports
Union Berlin slumps to heavy loss; Bayern top of Bundesliga
BERLIN (AP) — Union Berlin’s punishing schedule finally took its toll Sunday as it conceded five second-half goals in a 5-0 defeat at Bayer Leverkusen that left Bayern Munich top of the Bundesliga after 13 rounds. Moussa Diaby scored twice and Adam Hložek and Mitchel Bakker added two...
BBC
Aston Villa 3-1 Man Utd: Unai Emery off to a flyer as Erik ten Hag rues 'stupid' decisions
For years, there has been a sense of inevitability about the visit of Manchester United to Villa Park. But in his first 90 minutes as Aston Villa boss, Unai Emery changed all that. The Spaniard, taking charge for the first time since replacing Steven Gerrard at the end of last...
FOX Sports
Newcastle continues outstanding run with win at Southampton
SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP) — Newcastle secured a sixth win in its last seven games by beating Southampton 4-1 in the Premier League on Sunday. Eddie Howe's team is emerging as a serious contender for Champions League qualification and possibly more after its outstanding start to the season. The win...
CBS Sports
Here We Go transfer buzz: Messi decision won't come in World Cup months; PSG, Inter Miami, Barcelona await
Lionel Messi's future will be in the news in the coming months once he makes a decision to either stay at Paris Saint-Germain or explore his options this summer. But first, his PSG will have to prepare to close out the first half of the club season before the start of the World Cup and then prepare for a Champions League round of 16 matchup against Bayern Munich after Monday's draw.
BBC
Monday's gossip: Hazard, Gordon, Mudryk, Nkunku, Saliba, Gakpo
Newcastle United and Aston Villa are interested in bringing Real Madrid's Belgium forward Eden Hazard, 31, back to the Premier League. (El Nacional - in Spanish) Tottenham are weighing up a move for Everton's English winger Anthony Gordon, 21, in the January transfer window. (Sun) Arsenal remain interested in signing...
ESPN
Tottenham boss Antonio Conte 'confident' Son Heung-Min will play in World Cup
Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte has said he is "confident" Son Heung-Min will feature at the World Cup after the South Korea international underwent surgery for a fracture on his left eye. Son suffered the injury during Tottenham's final Champions League group game against Marseille last week, in which he...
BBC
Lijnders promises Liverpool will 'pay back' fans for their support
Pep Lijnders says reports Liverpool is up for sale will not distract players as they begin their Carabao Cup defence. Jurgen Klopp's assistant has vowed to "pay back" fans for their support this season and sticking by the team in difficult spells. Speaking before Wednesday's third-round tie against Derby...
BBC
Rio Ferdinand pledges to use OBE for positive change
Former England football captain Rio Ferdinand has said he feels a responsibility to foster "positive change" after receiving an OBE. The ex-Manchester United star was honoured for tackling social problems facing young people. Ferdinand has devoted much of his retirement from football to tackling racism and a lack of social...
BBC
Premier League: Dates confirmed for 2023-24 season, including January break
The Premier League has said the 2023-24 season will take place from 12 August 2023 to 19 May 2024. The campaign will include a mid-season break between 13-20 January 2024. Also, no two rounds of matches in the Christmas and new year period will take place within 48 hours of each other.
Champions League Final Rematches Add Flair to Last 16
The round of 16 is sure to entertain as two of the last three UCL finals will be replayed with PSG-Bayern Munich and Liverpool-Real Madrid drawn together.
